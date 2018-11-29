 Angela Merkel to miss start of G20 summit after plane′s technical difficulties | News | DW | 29.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Angela Merkel to miss start of G20 summit after plane's technical difficulties

A plane carrying the German chancellor had to turn around and land in Cologne after only an hour in the air due to a technical difficulty. The plane has experienced several issues in the past few months.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel boards the government's Konrad Adenauer plane (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to miss the start of the G20 summit after her journey to Buenos Aires for this weekend's summit was interrupted on Thursday when the government's "Konrad Adenauer" Airbus experienced technical difficulties in the air.

Issues with the government's A340 jets also caused travel problems for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during several of his diplomatic trips this year.

Shortly after departing from Berlin on Thursday evening, the plane circled over the Netherlands and landed at the Cologne/Bonn airport in western Germany — which is also home base for the German government's aircraft.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane makes an unscheduled landing at the Cologne/Bonn airport (picture alliance/dpa/J. Blank)

Merkel's plane landed at the Cologne/Bonn airport, but it is unclear when she will be able to continue her journey to the G20 summit

 

Merkel, who is also traveling with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and a pool of journalists, will now stay overnight in Bonn, the former West German capital where the Chancellery still maintains a largely ceremonial presence, before traveling Friday with a small delegation to Madrid then on to Buenos Aires, according to government spokesman Steffen Seibert. She is expected to miss the beginning of the G20 summit, which is due to start tomorrow.

Malfunctioning electronic systems

The pilot informed the chancellor and other passengers that a technical defect had caused the "malfunction of several electronic systems" on the Airbus A340-300.

According to the German daily Bild, the aircraft experienced problems with its radio equipment, but the pilot said there had been no safety risks. 

Last week, Steinmeier was delayed during a trip to several African countries when the government's "Theodor Heuss" jet — also an Airbus A340 — experienced problems. His trip to Belarus in July was likewise temporarily grounded when the "Konrad Adenauer" suffered issues with its hydraulic system.

rs/sms (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Trump cancels Putin G20 meeting, citing Ukraine

President Donald Trump said he canceled the meeting due to Russia seizing Ukrainian naval ships and their crew. Shortly before Trump's tweet, he'd told journalists he expected the meeting at the G20 summit to go ahead. (29.11.2018)  

German budget to spend more on military in 2019

Defense spending will go up by several billion euros next year, according to a newly agreed budget plan. The budget maintained Germany's zero-deficit tradition, but only by digging into its refugee reserve fund. (09.11.2018)  

Trade conflicts to dominate G20 agenda

US President Donald Trump isn't interested in international cooperation, but the other G20 members take a different stance. A clash seems unavoidable at the group's summit. Bernd Riegert reports from Buenos Aires. (29.11.2018)  

G20: What is it and how does it work?

This weekend in Buenos Aires, the so-called "Group of 20" meets for the 13th time. But what exactly is this group of global economic powers and how significant are their annual gatherings? (29.11.2018)  

Related content

Buenos Aires G20-Treffen Finanzminister

Trade conflicts to dominate G20 agenda 29.11.2018

US President Donald Trump isn't interested in international cooperation, but the other G20 members take a different stance. A clash seems unavoidable at the group's summit. Bernd Riegert reports from Buenos Aires.

Hamburg G20 Merkel und Trump

G20: What is it and how does it work? 29.11.2018

This weekend in Buenos Aires, the so-called "Group of 20" meets for the 13th time. But what exactly is this group of global economic powers and how significant are their annual gatherings?

Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin

Donald Trump may cancel Vladimir Putin meeting over Ukraine clash 28.11.2018

The US president has said he might pull out of talks set to take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. Putin has dismissed recent confrontations with Ukraine as electioneering from Kyiv.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 