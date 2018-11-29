Angela Merkel to miss start of G20 summit after plane's technical difficulties

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to miss the start of the G20 summit after her journey to Buenos Aires for this weekend's summit was interrupted on Thursday when the government's "Konrad Adenauer" Airbus experienced technical difficulties in the air.

Issues with the government's A340 jets also caused travel problems for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during several of his diplomatic trips this year.

Shortly after departing from Berlin on Thursday evening, the plane circled over the Netherlands and landed at the Cologne/Bonn airport in western Germany — which is also home base for the German government's aircraft.

Merkel's plane landed at the Cologne/Bonn airport, but it is unclear when she will be able to continue her journey to the G20 summit

Merkel, who is also traveling with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and a pool of journalists, will now stay overnight in Bonn, the former West German capital where the Chancellery still maintains a largely ceremonial presence, before traveling Friday with a small delegation to Madrid then on to Buenos Aires, according to government spokesman Steffen Seibert. She is expected to miss the beginning of the G20 summit, which is due to start tomorrow.

Malfunctioning electronic systems

The pilot informed the chancellor and other passengers that a technical defect had caused the "malfunction of several electronic systems" on the Airbus A340-300.

According to the German daily Bild, the aircraft experienced problems with its radio equipment, but the pilot said there had been no safety risks.

Last week, Steinmeier was delayed during a trip to several African countries when the government's "Theodor Heuss" jet — also an Airbus A340 — experienced problems. His trip to Belarus in July was likewise temporarily grounded when the "Konrad Adenauer" suffered issues with its hydraulic system.

