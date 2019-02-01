Germany to replace aging fleet of beleaguered government planes

On Friday, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Ministry of Defense will be replacing its aging long-range government planes. She said the first plane would be ordered this year, with two more to follow. Germany currently has two long-range planes for government officials.

Speaking in the eastern city of Dresden, von der Leyen said, "We have to, I think everyone can see that."

'Made in Germany'

In the past four months planes from Germany's Special Air Mission, which shuttles officials to meetings around the world, have been grounded no less than six times. The most embarrassing delay came in December, when Chancellor Angela Merkel missed the opening ceremony of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires due to technical problems. The chancellor, who was forced to land in Cologne, flew to Argentina the following day on a commercial flight.

Others that have been stranded include President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Development Minister Gerd Müller. Steinmeier, who was unable to fly home from Ethiopia this week, has suffered the fate three times since November.

Müller was especially vocal about the problem, complaining that such embarrassing breakdowns were ruining Germany's reputation as a high-tech nation, he said they were damaging the "Made in Germany" brand.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Late to G20 summit While en route to a G20 summit in Buenos Aires in November, the A340-300 "Konrad Adenauer" carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had to make an unexpected landing at the Cologne/Bonn Airport. Merkel showed up late to the conference in the Argentinian capital.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Rodents? You're kidding right? It was the second consecutive month in which the "Konrad Adenauer" needed to be grounded. The A340 also left Scholz stranded in Indonesia following a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in October after rodents gnawed through electric cables.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Trouble in Africa The "Konrad Adenauer" isn't the only Airbus belonging to the German government that has experienced problems. The A340 "Theodor Heuss" jet carrying German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier experienced technical problems during his trip to several countries in Africa.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Tell them I'll be late Steinmeier also had his fair share of woes with the "Konrad Adenauer" jet. The German president's trip to Belarus in June was delayed due to problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes Pressure starts to tell German Development Minister Gerd Müller's schedule was thrown into chaos when he was forced to cancel a visit to Namibia — because of plane trouble. Müller was scheduled to depart Malawi when his Bombardier Global 5000 was unable to take off due to a defective pressure valve. He was eventually able to continue on to Zambia on a commercial flight.

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes I hear it's snowing at home German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was grounded in Ethiopia yet again when the "Theodore Heuss" was unable to embark on its return flight due to an air pressure problem. The delay would seem to put Steinmeier ahead of Olaf Scholz for the title of German official most often stranded due to technical problems. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



Aging equipment

The Ministry of Defense now plans to purchase three new Airbus A350 planes directly from the manufacturer. The price tag for an A350 is about €180 million ($157 million). The special outfitting required for government planes — including sleeping quarters, a conference room, a security system and communications equipment — add roughly €100 million more.

Though the first plane will be ordered immediately, it may be 2022 before it can be put into use.

The Special Air Mission's two long-range Airbus A340 jets, the "Konrad Adenauer" and "Theodor Heuss," are almost 20 years old. Speaking in Dresden, von der Leyen said: "Ultimately, there comes a point when no matter how well you maintain equipment, you are confronted with material limitations due to aging. The Cabinet is generally in agreement, and we are working hard to get these new planes."

The German Air Force says that it currently operates 14 Airbus and Bombardier planes for short-, middle-, and long-range flights. An Air Force spokesman defended the branch's record, saying: "Over the past two years we have cancelled 18 of 1,600 government flights. So we are under 2 percent."