Pope Francis opens new health clinic for Rome's homeless

The Holy See on Saturday opened a health clinic caring for homeless and needy people living among the opulence of the city-state. The new facility, located beneath the landmark St Peter's Square, will offer free medical assistance three days a week — Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The clinic is on the site of the former Vatican post office.

There are an estimated 16,000 homeless people in the Italian capital, according to the Caritas catholic charity.

When not being used as a clinic for the homeless, it will be a first aid station for pilgrims attending papal audiences and appearances.

Foot-care specialists

The number of homeless people congregating near the Vatican has grown visibly in recent years, especially at night when they cluster under arcades to sleep.

5 years of Pope Francis 'Buona sera!' On March 13, 2013, Jorge Mario Bergoglio greeted the crowd in St. Peter's Square in the heart of Rome with a simple "good evening!" moments after the Conclave had selected him as the new pope. He thus began his term with a down-to-earth tone that has marked his stewardship of the Catholic Church ever since.

5 years of Pope Francis Reform committee 'K9' The new pontiff immediately tackled topics that the Catholic Church had been discussing before his election. He set up a nine-person cardinal conference to reform the church's organization and direction. The guiding principle: the Roman Catholic Church is not an end in itself. Instead, it should seek to spread the teachings of the Bible and bring the Vatican and its followers closer together.

5 years of Pope Francis Supporting the weak The deaths of migrants crossing from Africa to Europe are "a thorn in the heart," said Pope Francis on his first bridge building trip to Lampedusa. At the time of his visit in the summer of 2013, thousands of migrants were on the Italian island hoping to receive legal permits to continue their journey onto the European mainland.

5 years of Pope Francis Symbol of humility It aligned perfectly with his own message of the "poor church:" the picture of Pope Francis with the 30-year-old Renault 4 that he had received as a gift from a pastor in Verona. Francis reportedly wanted to drive the car, but was not allowed to due to security concerns. The symbol of modesty has endured.

5 years of Pope Francis Francis the celebrity Francis' worldly style quickly made him an icon for progressive Catholics and other Christians. Even non-Christians applauded the pope and rubbed their eyes in amazement at the contrast between Francis and his conservative and academic predecessor, Pope Benedict. After 10 months in office, Francis became the first pope to make the cover of "Rolling Stone" magazine.

5 years of Pope Francis Controversial bridge builder Francis takes his task as bridge builder very seriously. He has acted as a mediator between warring parties in civil conflicts in central Africa and Colombia and also helped bring an end to frozen relations between the US and Cuba. With an eye toward the Mexican-US border, he has also urged US President Donald Trump to build bridges rather than walls.

5 years of Pope Francis Believers and religions from all corners of the earth Francis has also tried to build bridges between confessions and religions. He prayed at the wailing wall in Jerusalem and met the Grand Mufti Mohammad Hussein. In Egypt, he visited the head of the Coptic Church, Tawadros II, and Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb. In Myanmar, he spoke to Buddhist monks and in Havanna, he met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kyrill I (pictured).

5 years of Pope Francis People person Francis spontaneously wed a couple on an airplane during a trip to Chile in January 2018. The two crew members were traveling with the pope on a flight from the capital Santiago to the northern city of Iquique. They had apparently told Francis of their plans to marry.

5 years of Pope Francis Criticism from within the church Francis' reform course has been too radical for some clerics. This poster in Rome accused Francis of showing no mercy within the church. He reportedly also has little time for dissent within the Vatican. Some church members think his course is too secular, his humility too bold, its display too media-orientated. The essence of religiosity – spirituality – some fear, could get lost in it all.

5 years of Pope Francis Sexual abuse scandal in the Church But the major challenge now faced by Francis is the problem of sexual abuse, including of minors, by church representatives. In January, the pontiff was heavily criticized for supporting Chilean Bishop Juan Barros (pictured right), accused of an abuse cover-up. On a recent trip to Ireland, the pope begged for forgiveness amid an abuse scandal there. But critics say much more is needed. Author: Jan D. Walter, Alexander Pearson



Charities say homeless people suffer particularly from foot ailments because they rarely remove their footwear, which are often ill-fitting, causing ailments such as fungal infections, blisters and calluses.

The clinic will provide podiatrists once a week, as well as showers and a barber shop.

Helping society's weakest

Pope Francis often takes initiatives to help the vulnerable and homeless, such as giving hundreds of sleeping bags to Rome's homeless to celebrate his 78th birthday.

During his visit to Ireland in August, the pope visited a shelter for homeless families.

He also invited several refugee families to stay in the Vatican while waiting to be rehoused.

The pontiff in 2016 hosted some 4,000 people from 22 countries who were either homeless or had once spent their lives on the streets.

