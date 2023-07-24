  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
PoliticsGermany

Germany’s migrants and minorities fear a far-right surge

William Noah Glucroft
July 24, 2023

With the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party gaining record support in opinion polls, a wave of concern is sweeping across the country. Migrants and minorities, in particular, find themselves in a state of heightened fear.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UK7B
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A plane flying over a bushfire near Athens
Live

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece

Nature and Environment54 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person wearing a niqab ladles food from a large clear pot, a rack of spices behind them

Meet Nigeria's fully veiled cooking star

Meet Nigeria's fully veiled cooking star

Food Security10 hours ago03:31 min
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese ex-Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Who is Qin Gang, China's sacked foreign minister?

Who is Qin Gang, China's sacked foreign minister?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

the letters CDU AFD from a scrabble game positioned to link up at the D, positioned on a Germany flag

Germany's conservatives flirt with far-right populism

Germany's conservatives flirt with far-right populism

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A CU of Alberto Nunez Feijoo, top candidate of the conservative People's Party

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

Politics21 hours ago02:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

F16 fighter jets fly in formation behind Israeli flags

'Israel's army is politicized' after judiciary changes

'Israel's army is politicized' after judiciary changes

Politics1 hour ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage