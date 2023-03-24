William Noah Glucroft

The German nation stretches back hundreds of years, but the country as it appears on the map today only goes back a few decades. This dynamic is the cause of some confusion — both in how Germany views itself and how outsiders view Germany. Bridging that gap is at the center of William's reporting. Born in the United States and a student of history, William writes about why Germany matters to Europe and beyond. Peel back the layers of German technocracy and one finds a fascinating story of a powerful country that in some regards wishes it wasn't. That is a story, in its myriad manifestations, that William likes to tell.