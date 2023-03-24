  1. Skip to content
DW Mitarbeiterporträt William Glucroft
Image: Boris Geilert/DW

William Noah Glucroft

Germany, security/defense, transatlantic relations

William Noah Glucroft is curious about the world's most reluctant superpower.

The German nation stretches back hundreds of years, but the country as it appears on the map today only goes back a few decades. This dynamic is the cause of some confusion — both in how Germany views itself and how outsiders view Germany. Bridging that gap is at the center of William's reporting. Born in the United States and a student of history, William writes about why Germany matters to Europe and beyond. Peel back the layers of German technocracy and one finds a fascinating story of a powerful country that in some regards wishes it wasn't. That is a story, in its myriad manifestations, that William likes to tell.

Featured stories by William Noah Glucroft

a beach illuminated by a mushroom cloud resulting from a nuclear explosion

Germany walks fine line on nuclear weapons

The war in Ukraine and undoing of Cold War-era arms control, means Germany's nuclear balancing act is under pressure.
PoliticsMarch 24, 2023
One man stands at a rostrum speaking into a microphone, while another sits on the stage watching and listening, a large screen projects the speakers' image to the crowd seated in front on him

At MSC, West seeks 'rebalance' of security status quo

For the "political West," Russia's war in Ukraine was a wake-up call to long-standing grievances.
PoliticsFebruary 20, 2023
waiter serving guests in cafe by the Brandenburg Gate

The end of German prosperity?

The war in Ukraine and inflation have Germans concerned about their standard of living.
SocietyJune 27, 2022
Stories by William Noah Glucroft

Blonde woman wearing a black dress holds open a presentation box containing a large golden star and a red and gold ribbon

Merkel's legacy in focus as she receives Germany's top honor

Merkel's legacy in focus as she receives Germany's top honor

Germany's former chancellor will get the country's highest Order of Merit. It's an opportunity to evaluate her legacy.
Politics3 hours ago
Two Polish Air Force figher jets flying in a NATO mission in Lithuanian airspace

What endgame does NATO want in Ukraine?

What endgame does NATO want in Ukraine?

Ukraine's NATO partners are promising endless support to fight Russia yet also want to avoid an endless war.
ConflictsMarch 16, 202302:13 min
A foot on a carpet with the Munich Security Conference logo

MSC 2023: Ukraine war takes center stage

MSC 2023: Ukraine war takes center stage

One year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the MSC warns of a growing divide between competing "world orders."
PoliticsFebruary 16, 2023
Joe Biden und Olaf Scholz sitting at a desk smiling into the cameras during a G7 meeting in 2022

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

The back-and-forth on weapons deliveries to Ukraine has put a new spin on the US-German relationship.
PoliticsFebruary 2, 2023
Abschiebeflug Abschiebung Symbolbild

How Germany's deportation process works — or doesn't

How Germany's deportation process works — or doesn't

Germany has relaxed some asylum rules, making it easier for rejected applicants to stay. But deportation is possible.
SocietyDecember 20, 202203:08 min
A close-up photo showing the UN logo on a blue background

Mali withdrawal raises questions about German missions

Mali withdrawal raises questions about German missions

An agreement among government ministers looks to put an end to Germany's military presence in Mali.
PoliticsNovember 24, 2022
