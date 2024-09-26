Middle East: US, EU, Arab states urge Lebanon cease-fire

Skip next section US, EU, Arab states, others call for Lebanon 'temporary ceasefire'

09/26/2024 September 26, 2024 US, EU, Arab states, others call for Lebanon 'temporary ceasefire'

The US, the EU and Arab nations were among those to release a joint statement late on Wednesday calling for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Israel-Lebanon border between Israel and Hezbollah.

"We call for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy," the statement reads. "We call on all parties, including the Governments of Israel and Lebanon, to endorse the temporary cease-fire immediately."

It also reiterated calls for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The statement was issued after talks, led by France and the US, at the UN Security Council session in New York.

The call comes after a major escalation in the conflict that has seen thousands of Israeli strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon as well as the capital Beirut, leaving hundreds dead. Hezbollah has also fired barrages of rockets into Israel.

The fighting in Lebanon is "intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation," the statement said.

"It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety," said the joint statement issued by the United States, Australia, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.