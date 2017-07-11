Man charged with passing Bundestag details to Russia

Germany's federal prosecutor's office announced the espionage charges in a press release on Thursday.

It said the suspect, identified only as Jens F., worked for a company that was hired to carry out checks on electrical equipment in the Bundestag's buildings.

In that role, the German national allegedly used his access to collect data and pass it on to "an employee in the Russian embassy in Berlin, who mainly works for the Russian military secret service GRU," the statement said.

He is alleged to have sent pdf files with floor plans of the Bundestag's buildings to Russian intelligence between late July and early September 2017.

More to follow...

*Editor's note: DW follows the German press code, which encourages protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and refraining from publishing full names in such cases.