Malta announces deal on migrants stranded on Sea-Eye ship

Malta says some 60 migrants stranded off its coast in the Sea-Eye charity vessel will be taken by four EU countries. It said none of the migrants were to remain in Malta.
The Maltese government said on Saturday that more than 60 migrants stranded at sea for more than a week on the German rescue ship would be taken in by four EU countries after a deal was reached with the European Commission.
"Through the coordination of the European Commission, with the cooperation of Malta, the migrants on board the NGO vessel Alan Kurdi will be redistributed among four EU states: Germany, France, Portugal and Luxembourg," a government statement said.
"None of the migrants will remain in Malta," the government said.
The Alan Kurdi rescue vessel, named after a three-year-old Syrian refugee boy who drowned in 2015 while trying to reach Europe with his parents, is run by the German nongovernmental organization Sea-Eye. The migrants were rescued near Libya on April 3 but were denied permission to land in Malta or Italy.
The two countries have taken a hard line on migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa in an attempt to enter Europe.
