Malta is a southern European island country in the Mediterranean Sea. Its capital is Valletta. It joined the European Union in 2004, and the eurozone in 2008.

The official name of Malta is the Republic of Malta. With some 450,000 inhabitants on 316 square kilometres (122 square miles) of territory, it is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. It consists of an archipelago of several islands, of which only three are inhabited.