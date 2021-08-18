Visit the new DW website

Republic of Malta

Malta is a southern European island country in the Mediterranean Sea. Its capital is Valletta. It joined the European Union in 2004, and the eurozone in 2008.

The official name of Malta is the Republic of Malta. With some 450,000 inhabitants on 316 square kilometres (122 square miles) of territory, it is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. It consists of an archipelago of several islands, of which only three are inhabited. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on Malta.

Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was arrested in connection with an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, leaves the Courts of Justice in Valletta, Malta, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Malta: Businessman could face life in prison for journalist's murder 18.08.2021

Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered after investigating a corruption case involving businessman Yorgen Fenech. A middleman in the murder was granted immunity for giving evidence.
A protester holds up a picture of murdered reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia on the fourth day of a demonstration outside Malta's prime minister's office in Valletta, Malta, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. On Wednesday Maltese police arrested Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri for questioning as a person of interest in the murder of the journalist. (AP Photo/Str) |

Malta failed to protect murdered journalist, says inquiry 29.07.2021

A public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia has concluded that the Maltese state failed to protect the journalist from threats to her life.

Die Innenminister der fünf Mittelmeerländer Italien, Spanien, Malta, Zypern und Griechenland - MED5- an der Front der Massenmigration nach Europa treffen sich am Samstag, 20.03.2021 in Athen, Griechenland, um die Politik der Europäischen Union zu erörtern, während der Block auf einen neuen Migrationspakt hinarbeitet. Im Bild: Die Innenminister L-R: Notis Mitarakis (Griechenland), Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez (Spanien), Luciana Lamorgese (Italien), Nikos Nouris (Zypern) und Byron Camilleri (Malta).

5 EU states urge others to take in more migrants 20.03.2021

Ministers from Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain have met in Athens to call for changes to the EU's pact on migration and asylum. They pushed for an EU-wide repatriation mechanism.
Police inspect the wreckage of a car bomb believed to have killed journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia close to her home in Bidnija, Malta? on October 16, 2017. The force of the blast broke her car into several pieces and catapulted the journalist's body into a nearby field, witnesses said. She leaves a husband and three sons. Caruana Galizia's death comes four months after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's Labour Party won a resounding victory in a general election he called early as a result of scandals to which Caruana Galizia's allegations were central. / AFP PHOTO / STR / Malta OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Malta: Journalist killer jailed for 15 years 23.02.2021

One of three men facing trial over the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has been jailed. She was killed in a car bombing in 2017.
ARCHIV - Das Foto vom 16.11.2011 zeigt die Medikamente eines an HIV erkrankten Menschen in Berlin. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa (zu dpa Experten hoffen bei Aids auf Langzeitmedikamente vom 22.03.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Malta HIV patients forced to crowdsource medicine 16.12.2020

The EU nation has said a delayed British shipment is causing the bottleneck. Rights groups retort that the government's laissez-faire approach is to blame.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 20.11.2020 20.11.2020

Britain's health system faces staff shortage of healthcare workers - Hungary and Poland veto EU's budget - The fours seasons of corona - Exhibition of works by exiled Turkish artist - Could face masks for schoolchildren be counterproductive? - The Danish government's mink cull - Online yoga during the pandemic - Much ado about Lidl - Bird hunting on Malta

VALLETTA, MALTA - MARCH 11: A man attemts to sell a Greenfinch that he had caught, at a market on March 11, 2018 in Valletta, Malta. Valletta, Malta's capital has been declared the 2018 European Capital of Culture. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Living Planet: Malta tries turning bird trappers into scientists 05.11.2020

Trapping wild birds is illegal in most countries of the European Union. But some countries – like Italy and France – still allow it as a hobby and for food. In Malta, hunting birds is a tradition that many men don’t want to give up. The government there is now proposing that traditional trappers become citizen scientists. But there are doubts that this will work.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 15.10.2020 15.10.2020

Thousands flee fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh - The Golden Passports scandal in Cyprus - Malta journalist murder: No justice three years on - Another blow to traditional British pubs - Tensions flare again between Greece and Turkey - The Dutch U-turn on coronavirus - Bread waste in France - and much more
19.08.2020 FILE PHOTO: Migrants sit in a boat alongside the Maersk Etienne tanker off the coast of Malta, in this handout image provided August 19, 2020. Maersk Tankers/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo

Amnesty slams Malta over 'illegal' refugee tactics 08.09.2020

The international rights group has condemned Malta for "unlawful" treatment of migrants in the Mediterranean. The UN has also called on Malta to allow 27 refugees currently on a cargo ship to disembark.
Migrants onboard the Sea-Watch 4 civil sea rescue ship watch towards the oil tanker Maersk Etienne off the coast of Malta on August 27, 2020. - Since the Maersk oil tanker picked up a group of 27 migrants at the beginning of August 2020 in the Mediterranean, the vessel has been anchored off the coast of Malta, seeking permission for the refugees to disembark in a safe harbour. The Sea-Watch 4 itself is seeking for a safe harbour for its passengers. Within 48 hours, the crew of the Sea-Watch 4 has rescued more than 200 people. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS LOHNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Desperate migrants jump overboard from stranded tanker in Mediterranean 06.09.2020

Three people have jumped into the Mediterranean near Malta from a stranded tanker. They were later rescued by the ship's crew, who first picked them up a month ago and have since struggled to find a place to disembark.
21.11.2019 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat speaks to the media as he leaves a hotel in Valletta, Malta, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Malta: Police question ex-prime minister in journalist murder probe 21.08.2020

Former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been questioned by the police regarding the 2017 assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Muscat said he is not considered a suspect.
06.06.2020*** Malta, Valletta: Migranten gehen in einem Hafen von Bord. Malta erlaubte rund 425 Migranten an Land zu gehen, nachdem sie mehr als einen Monat auf See waren. Foto: Jonathan Borg/XinHua/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Malta lets migrants ashore after weeks in limbo 07.06.2020

Malta has bowed to pressure and allowed 425 migrants to disembark four boats kept at sea for a month. PM Robert Abela cited a gas cylinder threat, activists' suicide bids, hunger strikes and illness for the decision.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the Informal meeting of European Union heads of state or government in Valletta, Maltaon February. 3, 2017. Photo by Depo Photos/ABACAPRESS.COM |

Maltese envoy quits after calling Merkel a Nazi 11.05.2020

Malta's envoy to Finland has quit after comparing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler in a public message as Europe remembered World War Two's end. Malta says Berlin will be sent an apology.
(200316) -- VALLETTA, March 16, 2020 () -- Migrants line up to enter an inspection tent after disembarking from the patrol boat of the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) at Boiler Wharf in Senglea, Malta, on March 15, 2020. AFM has rescued a group of 112 migrants who were in distress when their rubber dinghy started taking in water, a spokeswoman of AFM told on Sunday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/) |

Malta urges Pope to take in migrants 05.05.2020

Malta has asked Pope Francis to take in a migrant family as it pressures other EU nations to share refugee burdens. Malta is keeping 56 migrants — initially rescued by fishing boats — on a tourist ferry far offshore.
(200316) -- VALLETTA, March 16, 2020 () -- Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) prepare to disembark at Boiler Wharf in Senglea, Malta, on March 15, 2020. AFM has rescued a group of 112 migrants who were in distress when their rubber dinghy started taking in water, a spokeswoman of AFM told on Sunday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/) |

Malta to keep migrants at sea until EU acts 01.05.2020

Malta says it will keep 57 migrants on a ship anchored at sea until the EU can rehouse them. The island nation has been accused of breaking international law by returning asylum seekers to Libya.

ARCHIV - 21.12.2018, Libyen, Mittelmeer: Migranten sitzen in einem Schlauchboot, nachdem Proactiva Open Arms, eine Nichtregierungsorganisation (NGO) aus Spanien, sie im zentralen Mittelmeer 72 Kilometer von Al Khums (Libyen) entfernt, entdeckt und gerettet hat. (zu dpa Seenotrettung in der Corona-Krise - Was vom Malta-Abkommen bleibt) Foto: Olmo Calvo/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Coronavirus crisis hampering Mediterranean migrant rescues 17.04.2020

Non-governmental organizations are accusing Italy and Malta of using the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext for closing ports to private rescue vessels. They say the lives of migrants are being put at risk.
