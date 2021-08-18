Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Malta is a southern European island country in the Mediterranean Sea. Its capital is Valletta. It joined the European Union in 2004, and the eurozone in 2008.
The official name of Malta is the Republic of Malta. With some 450,000 inhabitants on 316 square kilometres (122 square miles) of territory, it is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. It consists of an archipelago of several islands, of which only three are inhabited. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on Malta.
Britain's health system faces staff shortage of healthcare workers - Hungary and Poland veto EU's budget - The fours seasons of corona - Exhibition of works by exiled Turkish artist - Could face masks for schoolchildren be counterproductive? - The Danish government's mink cull - Online yoga during the pandemic - Much ado about Lidl - Bird hunting on Malta
Trapping wild birds is illegal in most countries of the European Union. But some countries – like Italy and France – still allow it as a hobby and for food. In Malta, hunting birds is a tradition that many men don’t want to give up. The government there is now proposing that traditional trappers become citizen scientists. But there are doubts that this will work.
Thousands flee fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh - The Golden Passports scandal in Cyprus - Malta journalist murder: No justice three years on - Another blow to traditional British pubs - Tensions flare again between Greece and Turkey - The Dutch U-turn on coronavirus - Bread waste in France - and much more
Three people have jumped into the Mediterranean near Malta from a stranded tanker. They were later rescued by the ship's crew, who first picked them up a month ago and have since struggled to find a place to disembark.