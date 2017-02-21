Mallorca vacations mix guilt with pleasure

It does seem a little awkward to Elaine, 26, and Enrico, 28, that they can now lie on a beach in glorious sunshine while the number of COVID-19 infections is skyrocketing back home in Germany.

"We just had to get away," say the two Berliners. They prefer not to reveal their last names. "You get dirty looks at the moment when you say you're going to Mallorca."

That's why they've told hardly anyone about their vacation plans. "We've had some discussions about it in the family, too," they say. "We've been accused of going on an ego trip with this vacation."

A couple from near Munich that is enjoying the sun a little way away also prefers to remain anonymous. "We deliberated back and forth for a long time about whether we should really come," the two say. "If we're honest, we know that you should actually stay where you are. Until the virus is eradicated." In the end, however, the desire to ride a racing bike across the Spanish island again prevailed.

The water is still cold and the beaches in Mallorca rather empty.

A man from Aachen, who also does not want to reveal his name, has little understanding for the controversy surrounding the spontaneous trips to Mallorca by thousands of German holidaymakers in recent days: "Those debates give the impression that all sorts is going on here."

But the picture that is being painted doesn't correspond to reality, he says. "There are no parties anywhere here," he notes, pointing to where the notorious Ballermann party bars are located, which are, indeed, still completely barricaded ― as they have been for months. Only a few restaurants and cafes are open. Until 5 p.m., guests can be served here on the terrace. After that, they have to close up shop.

Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island Summer vacation does not get better than this Five hundred kilometers (300 mi) of coastline, sleepy bays like Cala Formentor (photo), warm temperatures until autumn — makes the largest Balearic island a holiday hotspot. Individual travelers, package holiday makers or celebrities — Mallorca offers accommodation in every price range. And you can get there quickly and inexpensively: from Frankfurt the flying time is only two and a half hours.

Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island How it all began In 1833, a regular ferry service was established between Barcelona and Mallorca. But it was a couple of lovers that made the island a sought-after destination. Writer George Sand and pianist Frédéric Chopin spent the winter of 1838/39 in a monastery in the mountain village of Valldemossa (photo). The novel, which was written there and describes the island, triggered Mallorca's first tourist boom.

Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island Longing for sun, sea, nature The first tourists at the beginning of the 20th century mainly came from the Spanish mainland and Great Britain. They sought nature and romance. Mallorca's beaches are still mostly undeveloped, like those of Calvià and Alcúdia (photo). In 1935 the mild climate already attracted 50,000 tourists, in 1950 there were 100,000 and in 1960 the million mark was broken.

Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island Seaside holiday boom In the 60s, mass tourism really picked up speed. Huge hotels sprung up along the coast, and pioneers of package tourism such as Neckermann and Dr. Tigges invested diligently. Germans wanted affordable, carefree beach holidays, which is what they got here. The small fishing village El Arenal, twelve kilometers from the island capital Palma, soon become unrecognizable.

Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island The Ballermann party mile In the early 80s, El Arenal turned into the epicenter for party holidaymakers. In addition to Germans, the British and Scandinavians come here to party till they drop. The "Ballermann 6" turned into the notorious meeting place for German drinking orgies. It's a Teutonic corruption of "Balnearia," the name for the beach stalls, which are set up at intervals of 500 meters and numbered from 1 to 15.

Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island Palma: City of culture with beaches The 400-year-old cathedral is the landmark of the island capital Palma and also its most visited sight. Until the coronavirus crisis, the 400,000 inhabitants struggled with over-tourism, mainly because of cruise ships that docked here and flooded thousands of visitors into the alleys of the old town. In 2019, over 7 million foreign guests stayed overnight on Mallorca.

Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island Almond blossom a natural spectacle The spring and low season in Mallorca begins with the almond blossom. The first tourists enjoy the still relaxed atmosphere on the island, the picturesque towns and villages in the interior and the varied nature. Over a third of the island is a protected landscape area.

Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island The call of the mountain Those who love a sporting challenge are drawn to the Tramuntana mountains, which, with several 1000-meter (3280 ft.) peaks, cover the northern and western parts of the island. Mountain bikers can find breathtaking trails — like here at Cap Formentor. Hikers take the long-distance hiking trail GR 221 and racing cyclists the steep serpentines of the mountain passes.

Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island A paradise for water sports A highlight is to experience Mallorca from the water. Those who cannot afford a yacht can at least enjoy the flair of the romantic fishing ports such as Cala Figuera, Porto Colom or Port Sollér. In former times, via the harbor of Soller, oranges that were grown in the mallorquin mountains were shipped to France.

Mallorca, the Germans' favorite holiday island Finca, an alternative to huge tourist hotels Those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of the beaches can rent a finca, a country estate with all the amenities of the inland. Here, relaxation sets in all by itself. No matter whether sun worshippers, party hoppers, people seeking peace and quiet or active holidaymakers — on Mallorca everyone can find their place. After all, four million German holidaymakers a year can't be wrong. Author: Anne Termèche



Strict restrictions, even for holidaymakers

With these kinds of anti-coronavirus rules, the Balearic government has recently managed to reduce incidence levels to such an extent that the German government lifted the travel warning for the island, and with it the quarantine requirement for returnees, on March 14 ― after which tour operators increased the number of flights they offered and saw a spectacular increase in bookings. There are contact restrictions, a general requirement to wear a face mask in public, and a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Domestic travel without a valid reason is also currently banned in Spain.

However, the Balearic government is not entirely comfortable with the fact that more foreign vacationers are now flocking to the island again. There is great concern that infection numbers could increase again. That is why strict restrictions also apply to tourists. For example, each of them must present a negative PCR test upon entry and thena negative antigen test before returning home, even though Mallorca is no longer considered a risk area. "If I always had to go through this for every vacation, it would bug me," says Enrico as he brushes the sand off his feet. "This time, though, we'll put up with it."

A few streets away, Tina Ferrer is welcoming the first German vacationers on Mallorca since last summer. A bus has just stopped in front of the Hotel Riu Festival and now the package holidaymakers are checking in.

Hotel director Tina Ferrer personally explains the hygiene rules to her guests

The director herself shows them around and explains the hygiene concept: Disinfect your hands, keep your distance, wear a mask. A thermal imaging camera at the entrance shows if someone is running a fever.

Within a few days, the workload has more than doubled, says Ferrer. The uncertainty, however, is still great, she says. "Germans usually like to already book their vacation for next year." That changed during the pandemic, he says. Now, most people come on short notice. To eliminate any last misgivings, Riu is offering free cancellations. "It's a risk for us, of course, but there's no other way."

Holidaymakers from Germany are arriving for their Easter vacation on Mallorca

The rush is more of a trickle

Mallorca's hoteliers are expecting 40,000 German holidaymakers over the Easter holidays, according to reports in the island's media. Sounds a lot, but it is not. During the Easter week in 2019 ― before COVID, that is ― more than a million passengers were processed at the island's airport in the same period. In truth, the rush is more of a trickle.

At least that's how Juana Sanchez sees it. She runs a souvenir store right next to the cathedral in Palma and is pretty desperate. "Today I sold nothing, nothing at all," she says. For more than a year now, she has made virtually no sales. "The outlook is bleak for me. We're all heading for ruin."

Souvenir seller Juana Sanchez has not yet noticed the return of tourists

The absence of vacationers has indeed hit Mallorca's economy hard. Representatives of hoteliers, restaurateurs, retailers and many other industries that are also largely dependent on tourism have been portraying the situation in the gloomiest of colors for months. Hundreds of companies are on the verge of bankruptcy; the unemployment rate is at record levels. If no vacationers come, then almost everything on Mallorca grinds to a halt. Last year, the number of tourists was 80% below that of the previous year.

Mallorca's tourism sector has sounded the alarm: Sunglass sellers at the Playa de Palma wait for vacationers to appear

A total of 150 guests for the entire year

Bernd Hartmann is also feeling the effects. "We had 150 guests in 2020," says the Frankfurt native, who runs the Hostal Alce on the Playa de Palma. These days, too, the rooms are still all empty. Actually, it would be better to wait a few months now, he believes, so that tourism could then really get going again in the actual high season. "So that there's not the same chaos as last year."

Back then, the Balearic Islands had let holidaymakers back into the country early, whereupon the number of infections rose rapidly. The German Foreign Ministry subsequently issued a travel warning for the islands in August ― which was tantamount to the end of the tourist season "We have had a few reservations for June and July," Hartmann says. "People are still very cautious, though." He anticipates another tough year.

So the usual tourist trade will most likely not return to Mallorca until 2022. Elaine and Enrico are also hoping for this, and they definitely want to come back then. "We go to Mallorca every year." Maybe then they can return here without feeling guilty.

This article has been translated from German.