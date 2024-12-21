Magdeburg Christmas market car-ramming death toll rises to 4

Skip next section What do we know about Magdeburg attack suspect?

12/21/2024 December 21, 2024 What do we know about Magdeburg attack suspect?

The suspect in Friday's car ramming is a 50-year-old Saudi national, who has been in Germany for 18 years.

Officials said the man had permanent residency in Germany and was practicing medicine.

Several German media outlets identified the man and reported that he was a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy and was practicing in Bernburg, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Magdeburg.

Describing himself as a former Muslim, the alleged perpetrator shared dozens of tweets and retweets daily focusing on anti-Islam themes.

He often criticized the religion and congratulated Muslims who left the faith.

He also accused German authorities of failing to do enough to combat what he said was the "Islamism of Europe."

He has also voiced support for the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Der Spiegel magazine reported.

Recently, he repeatedly claimed on social media that German authorities had been targeting Saudi asylum-seekers and sought "to destroy our anti-Islam activism."