Macron welcomes China 'commitment' not to sell Russia arms

French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed Chinese "commitments to refrain from selling any arms" or providing "any aide" to Russia in support of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Speaking alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping following trilateral talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris on Monday, Macron said France and Europe "respect the ancient links which unite China and Russia" and therefore welcomed Beijing's commitment "to strictly control the exportation of dual-usage goods" which could be used militarily.

Referring to "the war of aggression being waged by Russia against Ukraine," the French President said he was keen to "maintain a close dialogue" with Beijing, thanking Xi for coming to France to "coordinate" ahead of a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to China later this month.

Insisting that the West "does not have a common goal to bring about regime change in Moscow," he said he hoped his meeting with Xi "will allow [us] to follow a common agenda and identify whether or not there is a will for a durable peace."

Following the meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, during which Macron and von der Leyen reportedly made it clear to Xi that Western powers were not prepared to abandon Kyiv, EU chief von der Leyen told reporters: "We count on China to use all its influence on Russia to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

Xi Jinping: China playing 'positive role' over Ukraine

Xi was quoted by Chinese state media as saying all parties wished to see a ceasefire, a return of peace in Europe and to avoid any further escalation, but he warned Macron not to "smear" China over the topic of Ukraine, where he said Beijing has been playing a "positive role" to bring about a solution.

"China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to it," state media quoted Xi as saying.

"All along, China has been working vigorously to facilitate talks for peace. We reject the use of the Ukrainian crisis to cast blame upon others, smear third countries and unleash a new cold war."

Xi said he would support an international peace conference including Russia and Ukraine "at the right time" and, according to Macron, agreed to back a proposal for a truce in all world conflicts during the Paris Olympics this summer.

"I thank you for showing your desire during our talks to ask all parties to have an Olympic truce," Macron said, adding that such a truce for "all theatres" of war could help achieve lasting peace in the conflicts.

Xi is scheduled to visit Hungary and Serbia after his trip to France.

Xi calls for continued partnership with EU

In recent years, trade tensions have intensified between China and the EU and the bloc has increasingly moved to reduce its dependence on the world's second-largest economy.

The Chinese leader said that Brussels and Beijing should stay committed to partnership.

He said that China always sees relations with Europe from a strategic and long-term perspective and said that the continent is a priority of its foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Macron told Xi that it was important for the EU and China to coordinate on "major crises" such as Ukraine and the Middle East. He also stressed for "fair rules for all" in Europe-China trade.

"The future of our continent will very clearly depend on our ability to continue to develop relations with China in a balanced manner," Macron said.

EU's von der Leyen accuses China of 'market distortion'

Similarly, von der Leyen warned against what she called China's "market distortion practices," saying that state subsidies for electric vehicle and steel industries could lead to the "de-industrialization of Europe."

"China is currently manufacturing, with massive subsidies, more than it is selling due to its own weak domestic demand," she said.

"This is leading to an oversupply of Chinese subsidized goods, such as EVs [electric vehicles] and steel, that is leading to unfair trade," von der Leyen stressed.

She said that the world cannot absorb China's surplus production and that Brussels would coordinate with the G7 group of countries that are affected by China's policies.

"Current imbalances in market access are not sustainable and need to be addressed," she declared, calling for the EU to strengthen the resilience of its supply chains.

The European Commission has announced that it will examine possible tariffs on electric cars from China.

However, von der Leyen also stressed that the EU was not seeking to "decouple from China."

Since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine in February 2022, European officials have increasingly called for "de-risking" the EU's relationship to China.

Von der Leyen also called for Russia to exert influence on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine as well as to de-escalate its nuclear threats.

