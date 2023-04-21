  1. Skip to content
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with US President Joe Biden in video conference call
US Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. Pictured is a video conference call involving the two leaders from April.Image: Ian Langsdon/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsUnited States of America

Macron and Biden reaffirm shared geopolitical vision

5 minutes ago

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to ease tensions after the French leader said Europe should become a "follower" of the US on Taiwan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QNLd

US President Joe Biden and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone on Thursday and reaffirmed the two countries' shared geopolitical vision.

The conversation came after Macron said in an interview that Europe should not become a "follower" of the US on Taiwan. The French president made the comments following a visit to China alongside other European Union officials.

On the subject of Taiwan, Macron said Europe should avoid "crises that aren't ours." He reiterated the European Union's stated policy of "strategic autonomy" and called for Europe to become a geopolitical "third pole" in the face of the United States and China.

Macron later stood by the comments, saying, "Being an ally does not mean being a vassal."

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has conducted military drills around the self-governing island.

What did the White House say about the conversation?

The White House said in a statement that the two leaders "discussed President Macron's recent travel to the People's Republic of China and their ongoing efforts to advance prosperity, security, shared values, and the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.

"They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said.

The statement said Biden and Macron "reiterated their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal aggression."

Also on Thursday, Biden separately spoke with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. A White House statement said of the phone call: "The two leaders discussed President von der Leyen's recent trip to Beijing and their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, human rights, and fair trade practices."

How reassuring is China's pledge not to send arms to Russia?

US, French statements differ on China, Taiwan

Meanwhile, the Elysee Palace said Macron briefed Biden on the "results obtained" during the French president's trip to China. It did not specify what those results were.

The French statement made no direct mention of Taiwan, instead saying that both Paris and Washington aim to "support international law, including freedom of navigation, throughout the Indo-Pacific region."

The French statement, contrary to what was issued by the White House, said that when it comes to the war in Ukraine, China has "a role to play in contributing, in the medium term, in ending the conflict in accordance with the principles and aims of the United Nations charter.

"The two heads of state agreed on the importance of continuing to engage Chinese authorities on this basis," the statement said.

The two leaders stressed "the importance of European countries continuing to re-arm themselves in order to take on their responsibilities in sharing the burden of transatlantic security."

sdi/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Page 1 of 2
