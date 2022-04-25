Kyiv Symphony Orchestra: 'Voice of Ukraine' tour comes to Germany

The symphony orchestra from the Ukrainian capital — arguably the most celebrated in the country — was due to perform Wagner in Kiev with star German opera singer Matthias Goerne on March 4.

But due to a sudden Russian attack the city, the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra was forced to spend the night in a basement, underground carpark and railway station, as recounted by principal conductor Luigi Gaggero.

Now, despite the brutality of war at home, the show will continue during a "Voice of Ukraine" tour that kicked off last week with two concerts in Poland.

"Due to the necessity and importance of fighting Russia's aggression in every possible way, with the highest responsibility and great honor, Kyiv Symphony Orchestra is going on European tour to become the powerful voice of Ukraine in the world," stated the group on its website.

The orchestra begins a seven-concert tour of Germany on Monday, April 25 in Dresden — the event will be live-streamed by Deutsche Welle here.

Further performances are scheduled at the Berlin Philharmonie (April 27), the Leipzig Gewandhaus and the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, among other venues.

"Ukrainian musicians must become the voice of Ukraine and the voice of those Ukrainians who, due to Russia's military aggression, no longer have it," the orchestra statement added.

Celebrating 250 years of Ukrainian music

The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra has prepared a program presenting Ukrainian orchestral music from its beginning in the 1770s to masterpieces of the 20th century — from "Symphony No. 1 in C major" by Maksym Berezovsky (1745 - 1777) to "Symphony No. 3 op. 50" (1951) by Borys Lyatoshynsky (1895 - 1968).

World-renowned Ukrainian violinists Diana Tishchenko and Oleksii Semenenko will feature as soloists with the orchestra in "Melodie" (1982) by Myroslav Skoryk (1938 - 2020), and "Poeme op. 25" (1896) by Ernest Chausson (1855 -1899).

The orchestra says it will maintain its participation in Continental cultural heritage and perform as part of "a large European family."

The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra perform for free on March 9 in Maidan Square in the Ukrainian capital petition world leaders to close the sky over Ukraine

'We must act decisively'

The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra also stipulated that the musicians do not nee to flee Ukraine and will return after the tour; and that the team "worked on organizing a tour to become Ukraine's voice abroad when because of need of the tool of cultural diplomacy during the war."

The primary goal of the tour is to remind Europe of the reality of war in Ukraine, and to convince people of the need to increase financial and military support to Ukraine to help the nation resist Russian aggression.

"They must carry this sad information about what is happening in Ukraine, convince European public opinion, or even more European politicians, that we must act decisively”, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture and National Heritage, Piotr Gliński.