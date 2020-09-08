Art in Times of War - What Role Does Culture Play?

Hope through music

Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv is a star of the classical music scene - the first woman to head an Italian opera orchestra. Since the outbreak of war, she has had only one goal: to give hope and strength to the people of her homeland.

Are cultural boycotts constructive?

Demonstrations of solidarity with Ukraine and protests against the Russian invasion have swept the world. How important is it for artists to take a stand and how far could boycotts against Russian artists and cultural institutions go?

War of images

The war is changed the way we look at those in power: How does Russian writer Vladimir Sorokin see Putin, and what does Ukrainian filmmaker Maxim Melnyk make of Zelenskyy?

Silence is not an option

Sasha Filipenko speaks and writes openly about the conditions in his native Belarus and in Russia - that's why he lives in exile today. Against the backdrop of current events, his latest novel has a special resonance.

Stranded in Paris

Canceled tours and no chance of returning to their families after performances abroad. The Kyiv City Ballet has found a temporary home in Paris. An ensemble caught between a dream and a nightmare.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 12.03.2022 – 11:30 UTC

SAT 12.03.2022 – 20:30 UTC

SUN 13.03.2022 – 07:30 UTC

SUN 13.03.2022 – 13:30 UTC

SUN 13.03.2022 – 22:30 UTC

MON 14.03.2022 – 17:30 UTC

TUE 15.03.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4





DW Deutsch+

SUN 13.03.2022 – 07:30 UTC

MON 14.03.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3