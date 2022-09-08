 Kyiv: Almost back to normal, as domestic tourists return | DW Travel | DW | 09.09.2022

Travel

Kyiv: Almost back to normal, as domestic tourists return

With fighting focused on other parts of Ukraine, Kyiv city life returns to some semblance of normality. DW's Natalia Vlasenko reports from the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv from a bird's eye view with the opera house in front

Does tourism in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, exist in times of war?

The streets of Kyiv are busy, like most days, with occasional traffic jams slowing the flow of vehicles. If it weren't for the air raid alerts, sandbags and barricades next to administrative buildings, you might forget Ukraine is at war. Ordinary life goes on almost undisturbed in the capital Kyiv, where locals frequent parks, stroll along its boulevards, or relax in cafes.  

"I left Kyiv for Poland on April 4, 2022. At that time, there were a lot of checkpoints around the city, we had to show our documents at every stop, few shops were open, and finding an open cafe to get coffee was almost impossible," Ksenia Fedorova tells DW. Fedorova spent 10 years working at a major television channel, but now makes a living as a voice actress.

People standing together at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine

Cafes, restaurants and bars have reopened in Kyiv

She has returned to her hometown Kyiv and says things feel almost like in pre-war times: shopping centers, restaurants and cinemas are open, and the streets are full.

When an air raid siren rings out on Khreshchatyk street — Kyiv's main avenue lined with bars, restaurants and shops — most people react calmly. Some continue walking, while others head for the subway station to shelter until the all-clear is given.

Domestic tourists are back

While foreign tourists have largely avoided Kyiv since the war began, domestic visitors have returned in droves.

Many Ukrainians want to go back to living normal lives, as far as that is possible, and for many, that entails going on short trips and city breaks.

Organized tours of Kyiv are in great demand, though with the war still ongoing, many participants prefer routes with bomb shelters nearby, in case of emergencies.

Kyiv's St. Andrew's Church on a sunny day

Kyiv boasts many beautiful landmarks, among them St. Andrew's Church

"City tours are almost back to normal," says Kyiv guide Olena Oros. "I often have groups with up to 20 people, and special thematic tours attract even larger crowds." She says many domestic tourists now feel safe enough to visit the city and take her tours. "Refugees also join in my excursions; Kharkiv residents joined at least three of them." She even received a request to run an English-language tour from a Dutch volunteer based on Ukraine.

Ukraine tourism has developed a decidedly altruistic side. Many travel agencies and guides who continue to work are donating parts of their income to charities. Others grant special discounts to member of the armed forces, families and children.

Kyiv cultural life reawakens

During the first weeks of war, life in Kyiv was turbulent. Now, however, things are almost back to normal. Many cultural institutions have reopened. You can once again spend an evening at the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Theater, at the opera, or visit one of the city's many museums, such as the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.

A range of exhibits at Kyiv's National Museum of the History of Ukraine

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine has dedicted an exhibition to the battle of Kyiv

"When the war started, during the first days, our most valuable exhibits were packed up and evacuated to a safe place," says Nataliya Lihitskaya, a senior researcher at the museum, which reopened in early April. "We created a temporary exhibition dedicated to the battle of Kyiv and its heroes, but we can only allow access to groups of up to 20 people," she adds. "In case of an air raid alert, we have a bomb shelter."

In the evenings and on weekends, open-air concerts are staged in Kyiv's parks, and buskers play jazz, pop and Ukrainian in music the streets. There are also so-called underground concerts at Maidan Nezalezhnosti subway station.

Kyiv nightclub reopens for the first time since invasion

Most foreign tourists still avoid Kyiv

"Of course, conditions are insecure, flights are restricted, and there is a constant danger which makes it impossible to guarantee the safety of foreign tourists," says travel expert Maria Yuhnovets of Sputnik Kyiv DMC. Most foreigners you meet in Kyiv today are journalists, politicians and members of relief agencies.

Those working in Ukraine's tourism sector don't expect a return of foreign tourists anytime soon. This will require not only an end to Russian shelling and attacks, but also that martial law is lifted, and Ukrainian airspace reopened.

 

Edited by: Benjamin Restle

