 War in Ukraine: tourism specialists relate their experiences | DW Travel | DW | 16.05.2022

Travel

War in Ukraine: tourism specialists relate their experiences

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, tourism activities ended abruptly and remain suspended indefinitely. Here are five stories from people working in tourism — with their hopes, fears and wishes.

Tourguide Natalia Vlasenko (right) with a Belgian colleague

Natalia Vlasenko loved showing tourists her city of Odesa and its surroundings. Since the war broke out in Ukraine, however, she has spent her time helping refugees and translating for foreign media traveling to Odesa. The lives of Natalia's colleagues in the Ukrainian tourism industry have also changed radically since Russia invaded in February. She gathered their personal experiences and shared with us her and their stories. They have been edited by DW for brevity and clarity.

A French tourist group in the catacombs of Odesa

Before the war Natalia Vlasenko ran sightseeing tours of Odesa

Not the time for travel articles

Natalia Vlasenko, Tour guide in Odesa:

"I had so many expectations and plans for 2022 after pandemic-related restrictions in tourism were being gradually lifted and relaxed. I used to work a lot with groups from the UK, US, Germany, France, Poland, Belgium, and the Netherlands. I have only warm memories from that time: I was doing work I love, showing my city to travelers, acquainting them with Odesa's history, culture, and cuisine. 

But on February 24 the war started, and all my plans collapsed. I don't have any tour guiding work now. I used to work as a travel journalist for an Odesa cultural website, I lost this work too. Now is just not the time for travel articles.

I'm having to look for new work opportunities, as I need to earn a living. At the moment I have found part-time employment as a translator and assistant to the foreign press: many journalists from different countries come to Odesa to cover the news. My knowledge of three foreign languages — English, French, and Polish — helps me.

Travel guide Natalia Vlasenko and a soldier in front of a destroyed airport in Mykolaiv

A soldier guided Natalia Vlasenko (left) and Romanian journalists to film in a destroyed airport in Mykolaiv

Also, I volunteer for a news project about the war called We Are Ukraine, and every evening I work as a text editor.

Some colleagues of mine decided to stay in Ukraine, while others have temporarily moved to other countries. I spoke to some of them, translated their stories and want to share their experiences to give an impression how the war changed everything in our country — including the tourism sector."

The tourist sector's important role in times of war

Ivan Liptuga, president of National Tourism Organization of Ukraine:

"Just a couple of weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when the international media was already openly discussing the very real risk of an all-out war, the vast majority of people did not believe in the likelihood of such a scenario. During that time we received many questions from foreign media outlets, and together with the World Tourism Network (WTN) decided to hold a zoom meeting, which was attended by tour operators, and hoteliers, to reassure our international partners that everything was calm and under control in Ukraine.

Three people smiling into the camera at the 26th Ukraine International Travel and Tourism Exhibition

Ivan Liptuga (right) at the 26th Ukraine International Travel and Tourism Exhibition in Kyiv

Then, 12 days later, everything changed: the war began. Our organization initiated the Scream for Ukraine campaign to draw the attention to the terrible tragedy that has begun to unfold.

From the start of the crisis, our colleagues, as well as tour operators, hoteliers, and restaurateurs switched their activities from tourism to supporting the military. The hospitality industry is using its well-established network to provide catering and assistance for the self-defense units. Others helped move refugees escape dangerous regions and leave the country to find safety abroad. Hoteliers in the southern and western regions organized the transit and housing of refugees.

This experience showed how important the role of the tourism sector is not only in peacetime and for marketing the country as a tourist attraction, but also in crisis situations." 

An Orthodox church in Kyiv

Kyiv has many beautiful sights but for now tourism is dead

Tourists expected to return when it's completely safe

Julia Kulik, founder and CEO of JC Travel tour operator:

"It is clear the war killed the entire tourism business. At the end of 2021, there were decent bookings for 2022, we were counting on a good year — we were glad that recovery had finally begun after COVID.

But by early 2022, as tensions grew, we received more and more cancellations. Then the war began, and the tourist industry died. I had to go to the Netherlands with my daughter. For me and my husband, her life, health, and future are a priority. I found a job, also in tourism.

Julia Kulik with her daughter in the Netherlands

Tourism in Ukraine will definitely recover quite quickly after the war is over and troops have been withdrawn. Tourists will return as soon as it is completely safe. New locations will be added as there is surely going to be interest in such cities as Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka, and Mariupol. The only thing is that it won't be very soon. Ideally in a year would be the best case, although I am being very optimistic."

War upends plans for future 

Anna Nikolaieva, professional tour guide:

"Lviv was the most popular city in Ukraine with tourists. 1,5 million guests visited Lviv in 2021. Tour guides were preparing for the new spring and summer season of 2022.

I was working on a new website and new routes around Lviv during the low season. War demolished all my plans and I made the decision to leave Ukraine. I am in Warsaw now. 

Anna Nikolajeva's virtual Ukraine experience

Anna Nikolajeva's virtual Ukraine experience

When COVID-19 started I began advertizing an online experience called Cultural Journey Around Ukraine on Airbnb. I am now running this virtual tour on Zoom. And since the war started, I've spoken with Google, Intel, LinkedIn, Pfizer, Airbnb, Pinterest, KPMG Canada, Amazon Studios, Salesforce and others around the world about Ukraine. People understood that they had little or no knowledge about Ukraine and I can help them know more. I hope that the war will finish soon and I can return to Lviv."

Ukraine under attack

Maria Yukhnovets, travel expert, head of business travel for Sputnik Kyiv DMC:

"International tourism has always been very sensitive to all kinds of world events  — whether it's a pandemic or a political crisis in any destination. As of January 2022, with increasing media overage about a possible Russian invasion, many governments decided to issue travel warnings for ​Ukraine. ​As much as we understood and respected those decisions, we also recognized that this was detrimental to the 2022 tourist season.

The country's economy and almost all its industries have been shut down. There is no tourism — domestic, inbound, outbound — the sky is closed, Ukraine is under attack.

A woman with a lot of humanitarian aid in Kyiv

Maria Yukhnovets helps collect and distribute aid to needy people Kyiv and the wider region

We do realize that international tourism will be one of the last sectors to restart after the war in Ukraine ends.​ ​Rebuilding infrastructure, resuming flights and building confidence will be necessary for tourism to recover in Ukraine.​ ​We very much hope that this will happen in 2023.​

At the moment we trying to be useful to our country, so we are all acting as volunteers. Providing food, helping homeless people, aiding refugees, evacuating people, supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine — these are daily routines of almost every Ukrainian, including me. I need to support my country, of this I'm sure. 

We do hope that Ukraine will rise like a phoenix from the ashes after these hard times. And yes, we are sure that after this war, millions of people will never ask again: Ukraine? Where is that country?"

  • Natalia Vlasenko in Odesa, Ukraine

    A love letter to Ukraine

    My beloved Odesa

    My heart belongs to Ukraine. I love traveling and discovering new places, but I'm always happy to return home. I'm originally from Odesa, an elegant city where the old center was shaped by European architecture, like a splendid Opera theater built by Viennese architects, and the beautiful Primorsky boulevard with its monument of Duke de Richelieu, a Frenchman who became the city's first mayor.

  • Sunrise over the sea in Odesa

    A love letter to Ukraine

    The calming Black Sea

    I love Odesa for its open-mindedness, proximity to the sea, its positive atmosphere, and abundance of sunny days. Before the war I used to like walking to the seaside, to meet friends for a picnic or to watch the sunrise – which is truly magical! In Odesa, we have a saying that the sea can soothe any sadness, relieve pain and brighten the mood. And in my experience this is true!

  • A group of tourists standing in front of a monument in Odesa, Ukraine

    A love letter to Ukraine

    My work as a tourist guide

    My tourism degree, combined with my love of architecture and history turned into a profession in 2016 when I began work as a guide, involving tours of Odesa and the region. It was great to meet people from different countries, enjoy the cultural exchange, and open Ukraine to foreign travelers. I'm still in touch with many of them and they've been sending me messages of support in these hard times.

  • Travel blogger Natalia Vlasenko in front of a historical door in Odesa, Ukraine

    A love letter to Ukraine

    Love of architecture

    Should anyone ask me what I love most of all, my reply would definitely be: Walking and photographing architecture. I love old buildings, wooden doors, and marble stairs. In Odesa, I created a special walking tour of the non-touristic part of the city dedicated to old courtyards. Odesa courtyards are known as a little world all of their own with a unique atmosphere, and numerous cats.

  • Colorful, historical fassades in Lviv, Ukraine

    A love letter to Ukraine

    The vibrant city of Lviv

    After Odesa, my next favorite city in Ukraine is Lviv. I can call it a cultural capital, a city of coffee and many cozy cafes, known for its festivals, book forum — the largest book fair in Eastern Europe—, and amazing architecture. It's a real western Ukrainian gem, and I dream of returning to Lviv after the war, to see my friends there, embrace them all, and enjoy to coffee on the market square.

  • Two people standing on a mosaic floor in Lviv, Ukraine

    A love letter to Ukraine

    Lviv's architecture

    With my Lviv friend Iryna, we often organized our own architectural walks around the city, looking inside old courtyards and buildings, and searching for something beautiful. And very often we were lucky to find some original details, like paintings on the ceiling or mosaic floors. Lviv was my last trip before the war, and I keep the memories of it warm and close to my heart.

  • Tourist guide Natalia Vlasenko sitting in the grass, looking at the camera, the Carpathian mountains in the background

    A love letter to Ukraine

    The Carpathian mountains

    Ukraine is lucky to have both the sea and picturesque mountains. The Carpathians are beautiful at any time of the year! Travelers come here to mountaineer, hike, or for ecotourism, but also to enjoy local cuisine and learn more about the local culture and traditions. I once celebrated my birthday in the village Pylypets, marking my first ride on a cable car – one of my most cherished memories!

  • A beautiful church in Chernihiv, Ukraine

    A love letter to Ukraine

    The tranquil historic city of Chernihiv

    When I worked as a tour guide, I used to take groups from Odesa on weekend tours to Chernihiv. It's a quiet old city with nice architecture and numerous old churches, some of which date back to the XIII century. The news about the repeated shelling of historic Chernihiv, made my heart sink. I simply lack words to express the sense of loss for people's lives and the architectural heritage.

  • War in Ukraine, a museum in Chernihiv is hit by a bomb.

    A love letter to Ukraine

    The diverse beauty of Ukraine under threat

    I've described some of the places I love so you may see how beautiful Ukraine is. Every area has its own sights and natural beauty: From the Kherson region with the Askania Nova biosphere reserve, pink lakes and tulip fields, to the monumental architecture in Kharkiv, and landscape parks in Mykolaiv region. All have suffered in the the war, but I believe, they'll be reconstructed after it's over.

  • People standing together on a stair holding Ukrainian flags

    A love letter to Ukraine

    Stand with Ukraine

    I've never loved Ukraine and its brave freedom-loving people as much as now. We're fighting for our lives and borders, but also for the right to call ourselves a nation. We're protecting the Ukrainian language and culture, while fighting Russia's aggression and propaganda. We're not brothers with Russia and have never been. We're on our land. We're independent. We're Ukraine.

    Author: Natalia Vlasenko