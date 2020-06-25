Kirill Serebrennikov: Prison sentence looms for celebrated Russian director

Moscow prosecutors would like to see Russian star director Kirill Serebrennikov imprisoned in a camp for six years for embezzlement as a guilty verdict was sought at the Meshansky District Court on Monday, June 22. The three other suspects accused along with Serebrennikov face four and five years respectively.

As the accusation continues to provoke shock and outrage among the Russian and international cultural community, the defense pleaded for an acquittal. In closing remarks, Serebrennikov again stated his innocence.

Accusations of fraud

Since Serebrennikov became the artistic director of the Gogol Center in 2012, the venue has become a home for Moscow's liberal-minded artists and intelligentsia. Meanwhile, he cinematic works have generated controversy among an increasingly conservative Russian hierarchy. His film The Student, which screened at Cannes in 2016, was seen as an allegory for this trend with its portrayal of a student who becomes a religious fanatic. The director had also criticized the Russian state'streatment of the LGBTQ community, and its seizure of Crimea in 2014.

Read more: Vladimir Putin interview: Liberal idea has 'outlived its purpose'

Now the 50-year-old is charged with responsibility for embezzling 129 million rubles (about €1.6 million, or $ 1.8 million) in state funds via the Platforma arts project, which was founded and managed by Serebrennikov between 2009 and 2015, and which received 216 million rubles of Russian Culture Ministry funding.

A magnet for young, innovative theater practitioners, over six years Platforma staged more than 340 theater projects ranging from chamber plays for small audiences to events in packed stadiums.

The project's main venue was Moscow's Winzavod, a factory converted into a cultural center. Serebrennikov's personal style was characterized by a fusion of theater, film, modern dance, new media and music. He has also made a name for himself as an opera director.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Not free yet The renowned Russian director has spent almost 20 months imprisoned in his apartment after being placed under house arrest in August 2017. He was released on Monday, but he still faces trial. Serebrennikov is accused of conspiring to embezzle state funds of the theater he manages, but the charges are widely viewed as politically motivated. If convicted, he could spend up to 10 years in prison.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Initially a star of Putin's avant-garde The director gained his mainstream renown thanks to the state's blessing, as during the mid- to late 2000s, Putin agreed to develop a bold and experimental arts scene. Serebrennikov, who was born in 1969 and had studied physics before directing plays and TV films in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, was noticed by Russia's Minister of Culture when he started working in Moscow in his 30s.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Creator of an avant-garde hotspot Serebrennikov was appointed as the artistic director of this small state-run theater in 2012 and turned the Gogol Center into one of the most popular venues for Moscow's liberal intelligentsia, bringing together theater, contemporary dance, music, cinema and classes. In May 2017, Russian authorities had the multidisciplinary arts complex raided and arrested three employees of the theater.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame The tides shifted Serebrennikov staged various successful productions at the Gogol Center, such as an adaptation of Lars von Trier's "The Idiots" in 2015. In reaction to the massive protest movements against Putin following the elections of 2011, the state's ideology changed. The Minister of Culture was replaced by a conservative nationalist in 2012. The Orthodox Church's influence on the Kremlin became stronger.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame International success Meanwhile, Kirill Serebrennikov's acclaim had started spreading internationally, with his films screened at the world's top festivals and his theater productions also touring abroad. He was invited as a guest director at Berlin's Komische Oper in 2016, where he produced his interpretation of Rossini's comic opera from 1816, "The Barber of Seville."

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame A metaphor on growing obscurantism Serebrennikov also directed the film "The Student," which screened at Cannes in 2016. An allegory for the country's growing conservatism, it portrays a student who drags his school into disaster after becoming a religious fanatic. The director had also started directly criticizing the state's treatment of LGBT community in the country and Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Homophobia at the Bolshoi? In July 2017, the Bolshoi Theater's sold-out premiere of the ballet "Nureyev," portraying the famous ballet dancer of the same name, was cancelled at the last minute. Rumors started circulating that influential Orthodox authorities didn't approve its depiction of homosexual love and wanted it reworked. Serebrennikov was already in his fourth month of house arrest when the piece finally premiered.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Punk biopic celebrated at Cannes in absentia He was directing this movie in St. Petersburg when he was arrested on the film set on August 22, 2017. The next day, Serebrennikov was sentenced to house arrest in Moscow. "Leto" (Summer) is a biopic portraying Soviet rock icon Viktor Tsoi and Leningrad's underground culture of the 1980s. It competed at the Cannes festival in 2018, but the director was not allowed to attend the premiere.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Nonsensical charges The detained director obtained prominent support worldwide, including at the 2018 Cannes film festival (picture). A clear demonstration of the absurdity of the embezzlement charges against Serebrennikov and his colleagues at the Gogol Center came when prosecutors claimed a production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" had never occurred — even though it had won many awards and went on to tour abroad.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Theater without director Based on four short dramas by Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, "Little Tragedies" is just one of the classics Serebrennikov tackled. It premiered in September 2017, just a few weeks after his arrest. The production included references to current events and the director's absence, such as excerpts of the poem "October 19," which was also the date Serebrennikov was due to appear in court.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame A modernized fairytale in-progress Another Serebrennikov production was scheduled to premiere at the Stuttgart Opera in October 2017, a few months after his arrest. His interpretation of "Hänsel and Gretel" was to feature footage shot in Rwanda. The opera house nevertheless offered an incomplete version of the work, which was subtitled "A fairytale about hope and misery told by Kirill Serebrennikov."

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Directing under house arrest While detained in his two-room apartment without access to the internet or a phone, Serebrennikov managed to stage elaborate productions, providing his instructions on USB sticks to his assistants. His latest opera, adapted from Verdi's "Nabucco," premiered at Hamburg's Staatsoper in March. Even though he was freed from house arrest on April 8, the director is still not allowed to leave Moscow. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



'Ideals of freedom'

Platforma enjoyed cult status, in particular among young people, because, as Kirill Serebrennikov said in his closing remarks in court this week, "the youth always choose freedom."

"[It] gave the artists and spectators the feeling that the ideals of freedom will sooner or later become a foundation of our lives in this country, too," he added.

But such freedom might have ultimately bothered the authorities. After the relatively liberal presidency of Dmitry Medvedev (2008- 2012), the culture scene has grappled with increasing censorship as the conservative Orthodox Church increases its influence within the Russian state.

Since 2017, Serebrennikov and like-minded artists and intellectuals, including art historian Sofia Apfelbaum, who works for the Russian Culture Ministry, have been under investigation. Serebrennikov was arrested in August of that year, and spent the following year and a half under house arrest.

Prosecutor targets Platforma

The indictment is based on testimony from Platforma project accountants who said they did in fact embezzled funding on a large scale following orders by the head of the project. The defense and many observers claim that the witnesses were put under pressure.

Observers have pointed out that in view of the number and quality of the projects realized, the amount of funding appears to be rather small. Meanwhile, the court commissioned three expert opinions, the first two of which exonerated the defendants.

Productive Solitude – Artists in the Corona crisis Igor Levit: Building a virtual community The Russian-born German star pianist gives a concert every evening during the corona crisis live on Twitter, with the recording available immediately after on Twitter. Performed in casual dress, these house concerts are his way of maintaining a connection to his audience while doubling as valuable daily practice. Levit's house concerts have a cult following online.

Productive Solitude – Artists in the Corona crisis Leïla Slimani: The privilege of boredom A new literary genre is taking hold, particularly in France: the quarantine diary. Bestseller author Leïla Slimani publishes hers in the daily Le Monde, praising the beauty of the morning mist, the buds on the lime tree, the blooming chamomile. "Curfew? For an author, a stroke of luck," she writes.

Productive Solitude – Artists in the Corona crisis Alexander Iskin: Supervised solitude The 29-year-old artist revealed himself via webcam for eight hours a day for 50 days, even while eating and sleeping. Before the Corona crisis erupted, Iskin withdrew into Berlin's Sexauer Gallery until the end of March to concentrate on painting. He looked increasingly unkept but was highly productive. The paintings might be sold once the pandemic is over.

Productive Solitude – Artists in the Corona crisis Kirill Serebrennikov: The moment of truth The Russian theater director was under house arrest for 18 months until April 2019, but made his isolation productive. Now he has published a video with tips for getting through the corona crisis: "Read, keep a diary, exercise, work at home, cultivate friendships. Most important thing learned: Delete the concepts 'quarantine' and 'isolation'. It's a 'new start'. It's 'regeneration'."

Productive Solitude – Artists in the Corona crisis Marina Abramovic: Monastery retreat The Serbian performance artist spends every year's end in a monastery in India to meditate and recharge her batteries. "We have to create situations where our bodies are healthy and function well," says Abramovic. The first time she went into a three-month retreat, she had to burn all her possessions to be "reborn."

Productive Solitude – Artists in the Corona crisis Ai Weiwei: Unity of art and life In 2009, the Chinese concept artist Ai Weiwei was arrested and so severely beaten by police that he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. His "crime" was to call for a thorough investigation of earthquake victims suffering damages due to lax building standards in Sichuan. Then he criticized the regime in selfies from surgery – and made his prison time and house arrest in 2011 an artistic statement.

Productive Solitude – Artists in the Corona crisis Liu Xia: Art under house arrest The painter, poet and photographer was held under house arrest by the Chinese government for eight years. The widow of Liu Xiaobo, a dissident writer and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who died in 2017, Liu Xia expressed her helplessness in the face the regime in poems and photographs exhibited in Berlin's Martin Gropius Bau. But Liu Xia also suffered from depression.

Productive Solitude – Artists in the Corona crisis Edvard Munch: Pandemic paintings The Norwegian painter was terrified of the Spanish flu that broke out in Europe in 1918. Munch gave expression to the pandemic in several works, including the Man with Bronchitis and Self-Portrait with the Spanish Flu. The artist went into voluntary isolation when he himself was stricken with influenza and lived only with his art. He lived alone for almost the last 30 years of his life.

Productive Solitude – Artists in the Corona crisis Alexander Pushkin: No distractions in Boldino The Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, founder of modern Russian literature, withdrew to his family estate in Boldino for several months in 1830 to escape a cholera pandemic. There he would lie in bed until 3pm in the afternoon writing text after text — poems, novels, fairy tales — with no distractions.

Productive Solitude – Artists in the Corona crisis Victor Hugo: Writing after banishment Napoleon Bonaparte had the French author arrested in 1851 and later banished. Hugo even had to symbolically take off his last shirt. For 19 years he settled on the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which belonged to England. He used his downtime most of all to attack "little Napoleon" from exile. He also worked on novels such as Les Misérables.

Productive Solitude – Artists in the Corona crisis Blaise Pascal: The good fortune of tranquility The French philosopher Blaise Pascal, the act of leaving his room was the root of all evil. Around 1657, in his collection of aphorisms collected on scraps of paper titled Pensées ("Thoughts"), he wrote: "Every misfortune of humanity comes from people not being able to stay quietly in a room." Pascal was deeply religious, and to him staying in solitary in one's room was a path to finding God. Author: Sabine Oelze (rf)



Meanwhile, as part of the embezzlement charges against Serebrennikov and his colleagues at the Gogol Center, prosecutors claimed a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream never occurred — even though it had won many awards and went on to tour abroad.

Serebrennikov did admit, however, that Platforma's bookkeeping was sloppy, even "catastrophic," adding that he was only involved in the artistic side of things, not the bookkeeping.

But now these mistakes are to be exploited in order to "discredit the message of the project and its makers," Serebrennikov said.

"Free Kirill!"

The Serebrennikov trial has been criticized nationally and internationally as a political mock trial. More than 3,000 celebrities from the Russian culture scene have signed an open letter siding with Serebrennikov. German Chancellor Angela Merkel as well as a host of international stars like Care Blanchett also lobbied for the Russian film and theater maker.

"The sentence demanded by the public prosecutor's office against Serebrennikov is highly shocking," Zurich Opera House Director Andreas Homoki told DW. "In particular in a country that is so proud of its artists, the sentence would be another regrettable step into isolation."

The film community expressed their support for the detained director at the 2018 Cannes film festival

In 2019 while under house arrest, Serebrennikov also received one of Russia's most prestigious film prizes, the Nika Award for his film Leto (Summer). In March, he staged Decamerone at the German Theater in Berlin.

Renowned opera director Barrie Kosky called the persecution of his "beloved and esteemed colleague" an "international scandal" and in a statement to DW urged others active in the culture scene to show solidarity, too. In 2016, Serebrennikov produced his adaptation of Rossini's comic opera from 1816, The Barber of Seville, at Kosky's Komische Oper Berlin.

The verdict is expected on Friday, June 26 in Moscow.