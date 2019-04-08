Love in times of quarantine: Serebrennikov stages 'Decamerone' in Berlin

A group of men and women flee a plague-ridden city and isolate themselves in a deserted countryside mansion, passing time by telling each other stories. That's the basic plotline of Giovanni Boccacio's The Decameron.

The classic dates from the 14th century, but the version staged by Kirill Serebrennikov at Berlin's Deutsches Theater feels like a modern TV series. Or even like a story in the near future, given current developments related to the coronavirus outbreak. With people in real life stockpiling toilet paper and disinfectants, cultural and sports events cancelled and entire countries under lockdown, this new play tells love stories in times of quarantine.

Russian star director Kirill Serebrennikov, released after a year of house arrest in April 2019but still not allowed to travel abroad, directed the Berlin production of The Decameron from Moscow over Skype.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Not free yet The renowned Russian director has spent almost 20 months imprisoned in his apartment after being placed under house arrest in August 2017. He was released on Monday, but he still faces trial. Serebrennikov is accused of conspiring to embezzle state funds of the theater he manages, but the charges are widely viewed as politically motivated. If convicted, he could spend up to 10 years in prison.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Initially a star of Putin's avant-garde The director gained his mainstream renown thanks to the state's blessing, as during the mid- to late 2000s, Putin agreed to develop a bold and experimental arts scene. Serebrennikov, who was born in 1969 and had studied physics before directing plays and TV films in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, was noticed by Russia's Minister of Culture when he started working in Moscow in his 30s.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Creator of an avant-garde hotspot Serebrennikov was appointed as the artistic director of this small state-run theater in 2012 and turned the Gogol Center into one of the most popular venues for Moscow's liberal intelligentsia, bringing together theater, contemporary dance, music, cinema and classes. In May 2017, Russian authorities had the multidisciplinary arts complex raided and arrested three employees of the theater.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame The tides shifted Serebrennikov staged various successful productions at the Gogol Center, such as an adaptation of Lars von Trier's "The Idiots" in 2015. In reaction to the massive protest movements against Putin following the elections of 2011, the state's ideology changed. The Minister of Culture was replaced by a conservative nationalist in 2012. The Orthodox Church's influence on the Kremlin became stronger.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame International success Meanwhile, Kirill Serebrennikov's acclaim had started spreading internationally, with his films screened at the world's top festivals and his theater productions also touring abroad. He was invited as a guest director at Berlin's Komische Oper in 2016, where he produced his interpretation of Rossini's comic opera from 1816, "The Barber of Seville."

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame A metaphor on growing obscurantism Serebrennikov also directed the film "The Student," which screened at Cannes in 2016. An allegory for the country's growing conservatism, it portrays a student who drags his school into disaster after becoming a religious fanatic. The director had also started directly criticizing the state's treatment of LGBT community in the country and Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Homophobia at the Bolshoi? In July 2017, the Bolshoi Theater's sold-out premiere of the ballet "Nureyev," portraying the famous ballet dancer of the same name, was cancelled at the last minute. Rumors started circulating that influential Orthodox authorities didn't approve its depiction of homosexual love and wanted it reworked. Serebrennikov was already in his fourth month of house arrest when the piece finally premiered.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Punk biopic celebrated at Cannes in absentia He was directing this movie in St. Petersburg when he was arrested on the film set on August 22, 2017. The next day, Serebrennikov was sentenced to house arrest in Moscow. "Leto" (Summer) is a biopic portraying Soviet rock icon Viktor Tsoi and Leningrad's underground culture of the 1980s. It competed at the Cannes festival in 2018, but the director was not allowed to attend the premiere.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Nonsensical charges The detained director obtained prominent support worldwide, including at the 2018 Cannes film festival (picture). A clear demonstration of the absurdity of the embezzlement charges against Serebrennikov and his colleagues at the Gogol Center came when prosecutors claimed a production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" had never occurred — even though it had won many awards and went on to tour abroad.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Theater without director Based on four short dramas by Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, "Little Tragedies" is just one of the classics Serebrennikov tackled. It premiered in September 2017, just a few weeks after his arrest. The production included references to current events and the director's absence, such as excerpts of the poem "October 19," which was also the date Serebrennikov was due to appear in court.

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame A modernized fairytale in-progress Another Serebrennikov production was scheduled to premiere at the Stuttgart Opera in October 2017, a few months after his arrest. His interpretation of "Hänsel and Gretel" was to feature footage shot in Rwanda. The opera house nevertheless offered an incomplete version of the work, which was subtitled "A fairytale about hope and misery told by Kirill Serebrennikov."

Acclaimed, then detained: Kirill Serebrennikov's path to fame Directing under house arrest While detained in his two-room apartment without access to the internet or a phone, Serebrennikov managed to stage elaborate productions, providing his instructions on USB sticks to his assistants. His latest opera, adapted from Verdi's "Nabucco," premiered at Hamburg's Staatsoper in March. Even though he was freed from house arrest on April 8, the director is still not allowed to leave Moscow. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



As if that weren't challenging enough, the director also hired through a classified ad five German senior citizens without any previous acting experience. Their role in the play is to pointlessly roam around the stage for hours, only to deliver great monologues in the final scenes.

After several postponements, the highly-awaited premiere finally took place in Berlin on March 8.

Timeless love stories

From the 100 tales that make up Boccaccio's Decameron, Serebrennikov picked 10 stories. They are told in two languages, Russian and German, turning the play into a nearly four-hour event.

Serebrennikov offers a free adaptation of the original literary material; most stories are transposed into the present, while others are told without any reference to time or location.

One of the stories the director selected is one about a groom who falls in love with a queen and takes on the appearance of her husband, the king, to spend the night with her. Another tells of a jealous father who painfully kills his daughter's lover.

Love is a strange game: A scene from Serebrennikov's 'Decameron'

They are stories of unrequited love and passion, with protagonists devoured by their emotions — literally devoured, as emphasized by drag performer Georgette Dee in a strong monologue. In the role of an unfaithful wife, she explains that every time she meets a lover, her husband has the same nightmare: A wolf attacks his wife and tears up her face. As the wolf and the wife become older over the years, one thing becomes clear: It is simply impossible to tame either.

Love as a struggle

The piece is staged in a huge gym, which is only surprising at first glance. Serebrennikov uses sports as a metaphor for the strenuous struggle of each individual with himself, his own instincts and feelings. According to Serebrennikov, love is never mutual; every relationship is flawed and you can only get another person to love you through dirty tricks.

While not creating a masterpiece with his Berlin staging of The Decameron, Serebrennikov offers an interesting and incredibly sad take on the timeless work.