 Khashoggi case: Saudi crown prince embarks on regional tour, France imposes sanctions | News | DW | 22.11.2018

News

Khashoggi case: Saudi crown prince embarks on regional tour, France imposes sanctions

Mohammad bin Salman has left on his first foreign trip since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The de facto ruler's tour of friendly Arab states began as France slapped sanctions on 18 Saudis tied to the killing.

Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Thursday kicked off a tour of allied Arab countries in a bid to improve the kingdom's regional and international relations, state media reported, citing a statement from the royal court.

It is the prince's first trip abroad since the assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside Istanbul's Saudi consulate on October 2.

His first stop will be close ally and neighbor the United Arab Emirates, Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported. A Tunisian newspaper reported that he was due to visit Tunisia on Tuesday.

The prince is also expected to travel next week to the G20 summit in Argentina, which will be attended by leaders from Turkey, the US and several European countries.

Read moreSaudi Arabia defends prince from Khashoggi murder claims

  • A still image taken from CCTV video claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Vanishes into thin air

    October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

  • Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Confusion over whereabouts

    October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

  • In this February 1, 2015, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Murder claims

    October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a business forum during his visit to Budapest, Hungary.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Ankara seeks proof

    October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern about the journalist's disappearance.

  • Virgin Group's Richard Branson stands in front of SpaceShipTwo during the rocket plane's worldwide debut.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Davos in the Desert' hit

    October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

  • Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Search operation

    October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

  • A man holds a poster of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Death after fistfight

    October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi died at the consulate. The kingdom's public prosecutor said preliminary investigations showed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight." He added that 18 people had been detained. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official said the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Grave mistake'

    October 21: Saudi Arabia provided yet another account of what happened to Khashoggi. The kingdom's foreign minister admitted the journalist was killed in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

  • A patrol boat being loaded onto a ship

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Germany halts arms sales

    October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France.

  • default

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Strangled to death, dissolved in acid

    October 31: The Turkish prosecutor concluded that Khashoggi was strangled to death soon after entering the consulate, and was then dismembered. Another Turkish official later claimed the body was dissolved in acid. Turkish President Erdogan said the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

  • Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission President makes a speech at the UN

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Grilled at the UN

    November 5: Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for Khashoggi's murder. This came as the United States and dozens of other countries raised the journalist's death before the UN Human Rights Council and called for a transparent investigation.

  • Hatice Cengiz

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Fiancee in mourning

    November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, wrote on Twitter that she was "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she tweeted.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


Saudis under pressure 

Khashoggi's killing drew international condemnation as well as allegations that "MbS" likely had prior knowledge about the plot.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 Saudi nationals over the murder, while repeatedly denying the royal's involvement. After initially claiming Khashoggi had left the consulate alive, officials later admitted the journalist was killed and dismembered inside the building in a "rogue" operation.

Read moreArab media omit uncomfortable facts in Khashoggi case

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the order to kill Khashoggi — a Washington Post contributor who often criticized the prince — must have come from "the highest levels of the Saudi government."

A recent CIA assessment leaked to the US media reportedly found that the prince was behind the hit. According to a Turkish newspaper report, the agency's director, Gina Haspel, suggested to Turkish officials last month that she had a recording in which Prince Salman gave instructions to "silence" Khashoggi.

US President Donald Trump, who was briefed by the CIA earlier this week, on Thursday disputed that intelligence officials had definitively concluded the prince's complicity.  

"Maybe the world should be held accountable because the world is a vicious place," he said. "The world is a very, very vicious place."
Read moreOpinion: Donald Trump lets Saudis get away with murder

Watch video 02:13
Now live
02:13 mins.

CIA blames Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman for murder

France announces sanctions

Also on Thursday, France announced it had imposed sanctions, including travel bans, on 18 Saudi citizens with alleged links to Khashoggi's murder.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement it was acting in coordination with its European partners, particularly Germany, which on Monday also imposed bans on 18 Saudis.

Berlin has also halted all arms sales to Riyadh, a move France has so far resisted — Saudi Arabia is one of the French defense industry's main clients.

"The murder of Mr Khashoggi is a crime of extreme gravity, which moreover goes against freedom of the press and the most fundamental rights," the French ministry's statement said, adding that it expected a transparent and exhaustive investigation from the Saudi authorities.

"These are interim measures that may be reviewed or extended depending on the progress of ongoing investigations," it said.

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on 17 people, but Trump has said the US would remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia.

Watch video 06:12
Now live
06:12 mins.

Saudis face growing pressure over Khashoggi killing

nm/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

