  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
A group of skiers on a slope with mountain tops in the background
Gulmarg is close to the so-called Line of Control that divides India-administrated regions from areas controlled by PakistanImage: Sajad Hameed
ConflictsIndia

Kashmiri skiers defy conflict to reclaim winter paradise

Adil Bhat in Srinagar
1 hour ago

For Kashmiris, the only way to get to the winter resort of Gulmarg is through heavily-guarded checkpoints. But the standoff between India and Pakistan is not stopping them from enjoying the slopes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OD7v

The route to Gulmarg in Kashmir is lined with barbed wire, with armed soldiers keeping watch from their bunkers. The resort town is located just a few kilometres (miles) from the Pakistani border, the signs of conflict between India and Pakistan are everywhere, and security restrictions seem to be more stringent than ever.

And yet, Ahmed Dev, a 30-year-old local skier from Srinagar, says Gulmarg is his second home in the wintertime. Growing up during the peak years of the Kashmir conflict, Dev felt that the military's heavy presence had robbed him of enjoying the pristine mountains. Due to restrictions prompted by political unrest in 2019 and then the global pandemic, Dev was forced to stay indoors for nearly two years. As restrictions lifted, Dev turned to skiing as a way to find relief from lockdowns. He now participates in ski tournaments each year. He is eager to share his love for the sport that he credits with saving his life.

"For me skiing is a kind of therapy," Dev told DW. "As a child I always wanted to be part of the mountain slopes. These slopes were home to me and I always felt they belonged to us."

Skiing as a symbol of freedom

Other young Kashmiris are also embracing their love for skiing. Sabiya Nabi,  a 24-year-old girl living in the Gulmarg village, says skiing for her means freedom.

A group of girls on skis lined in front of an instructor
Many female skiers say the sport gives them a sense of freedomImage: Sajad Hameed

"I faced my own set of challenges and hurdles in this male-dominated sport but my family supported me through it. Now skiing has given me independence and sense of freedom. I can't imagine and live without it anymore," she told DW. For many young women like Sabiya, skiing on snowy slopes, wearing sport clothing that does not conform to societal norms, and competing alongside boys is a liberating experience.

These Kashmiri skiers don't have the easiest of lives. Many of them have never known a time without soldiers patrolling their streets. Many struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues. Some have resorted to drugs. After years of lockdowns imposed by the military and health officials, skiing has become a ray of hope.

'Things have changed' in Gulmarg

Western tourists have been skiing in Gulmarg for decades. Locals tended to watch from a distance. In recent years, however, intensive ski training programs organised by Kashmiri skiers have spurred interest among local children and youth, and they are now enthusiastically taking to the slopes.

'World’s largest' igloo café opens in Kashmir

Local ski guide Waseem Raja has been training both young Kashmiris and tourists for the last ten years. The choice of profession for Raja was not only a matter of money, but was also driven by his passion for the sport. Raja grew up watching his father as a ski guide. His father, an ex-militant, gave up arms to work as a ski guide and accompanied foreign tourists to ski destinations for many years. Now Waseem is following in his father's footsteps out of his own love for the mountains.

"Five years ago, it was only foreigners who would come to Kashmir and ski on these mountains. But now things have changed. We see young Kashmiri everywhere on these slopes and they are the ones who lead skiing in Gulmarg. Several locals have also set up adventure shops in this area," Waseem told DW. 

Everyday Waseem takes new groups of skiers to the mountain slopes. After an hour of skiing, they rest in a mountain hut huddled around a wood stove. During the break, Waseem interacts with the young skiers and cautions them about potential risks, as some slopes have experienced heavy avalanches. The latest has left two Polish tourists dead.

Sunlit ski lift above a pristine snow slope in Gulmarg
For a long time, locals avoided skiing in GulmargImage: Rizza Alee

Taking the sport beyond Kashmir

For many in the valley, Gulmarg in the winter has become the only place offering a respite from the decades-long conflict.

Kashmir's first winter Olympic Skier, Gul Mustafa Dev, wishes more young people would have joined the sport back in his day. During the 1990s, Mustafa and his friends could hardly convince anyone to take up skiing, and the athlete still remembers how tough it was to gain access to equipment and to train. He believes that the war in the valley discouraged and deprived many talented skiers from follow their passion. As things change in Gulmarg, the 59-year-old Olympian has high hopes for the next generation of athletes.

"My dream is to see more Kashmiris joining this sport and representing the Valley in Olympics," he told DW.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters inspect a damaged house after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Putin can't wage war with impunity, says US

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Researchers inserted a camera into the chamber, bringing sights not seen for thousands of years.

Hidden corridor discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Hidden corridor discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

History6 hours ago01:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese national flags flutter in front of the Great Hall of the People

Chinese parliament set to centralize CCP power

Chinese parliament set to centralize CCP power

Politics1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

F-35 fighter jets

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Politics21 hours ago01:37 min
More from Germany

Europe

Rainfall is sharply down across Europe, after the continent's worst summer drought in 500 years.

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Nature and Environment6 hours ago02:04 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of Syrian women wrapped in blankets gather in a circle in an emergency shelter after a deadly earthquake

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

United States President Joe Biden, right, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, left, conduct a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, February 7, 2022

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

Politics22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage