His first break started with Reuters News as a correspondent in 2018. A year later, he joined France 24 English in New Delhi, where he covered some of the biggest political stories in India, such as the abrogation of Article 370, the Delhi riots, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the farmer protests. In 2021, Adil moved to broadcaster France 2, then joined DW in September 2022.



During his spare time, he enjoys driving, watching movies, trekking and reading books. His love for travel complements the profession that exposes him to different cultures, places and people.



Adil has published essays in The Baffler, The Nation, The Hindu, Dawn and Himal South Asian, among others. He graduated from the AJK MCRC Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, in 2018.