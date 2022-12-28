  1. Skip to content
DW Adil Bhat
Image: DW

Adil Bhat

TV reporter and correspondent with a special focus on politics, conflict and human-interest stories.

Driving and storytelling are Adil’s biggest passions. Growing up in conflict, his instinct for storytelling sparked early in life. This desire to tell human interest stories led Adil into the field of journalism.

His first break started with Reuters News as a correspondent in 2018. A year later, he joined France 24 English in New Delhi, where he covered some of the biggest political stories in India, such as the abrogation of Article 370, the Delhi riots, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the farmer protests. In 2021, Adil moved to broadcaster France 2, then joined DW in September 2022. 
 
During his spare time, he enjoys driving, watching movies, trekking and reading books. His love for travel complements the profession that exposes him to different cultures, places and people. 
 
Adil has published essays in The Baffler, The Nation, The Hindu, Dawn and Himal South Asian, among others. He graduated from the AJK MCRC Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, in 2018.  

Featured stories by Adil Bhat

A picture showing online gamers in India

India's online gaming boom prompts fears of gambling surge

India is expecting its multibillion-dollar online gaming industry to more than triple in size over the next four years.
SocietyDecember 28, 2022
Stories by Adil Bhat

Social sciences textbooks

India: History books rewritten by government

India: History books rewritten by government

New textbooks have been altered to remove references to Gandhi's opposition to Hindu nationalism and other hot issues.
SocietyJune 6, 2023
Sixteen-year-old Sunny Kumar and his young friend Phool Singh jump from a bridge into the sludge of the Yamuna River to dive for coins.

Children dive for coins in India's toxic rivers

Children dive for coins in India's toxic rivers

To survive, children engage in dangerous activities such as diving for coins in one of the world's most polluted rivers.
SocietyJune 1, 202303:02 min
Videostill | Indien Delhi | Sunny Kumar - Münztaucher

India's coin diving children brave polluted river

India's coin diving children brave polluted river

In New Delhi, coin divers earn a living by diving into the Yamuna river to retrieve coins thrown in by worshippers.
SocietyMay 25, 202301:59 min
Indien | Kampf gegen Abtreibung weiblicher Föten

Fighting female feticide in India

Fighting female feticide in India

After successfully changing mindsets, a village women’s council aims to end female feticide across India.
EqualityMay 24, 202301:48 min
Crowds of people at a market in New Delhi, India

Women's participation in Indian workforce is shrinking

Women's participation in Indian workforce is shrinking

In patriarchal India, women are often relegated to the role of caregiver, particularly after marriage.
SocietyMay 10, 2023
A group of so-called cow vigilantes climb onto a truck at a toll gate in search of cows.

India's 'vegetarian nationalism' targets Muslims

India's 'vegetarian nationalism' targets Muslims

"Cow vigilantes" go after butchers as part of a wider Hindu nationalist campaign against India's Muslim minority.
SocietyApril 10, 202303:19 min
