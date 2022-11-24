Kashmir suicide prevention helpline saves lives

A suicide-prevention support service in India-administered Kashmir is a lifeline for people struggling with mental health issues. However, many in this conservative region are reluctant to seek help.

Mehfooz Ahmad*, 56, was struggling with the social stigma of his daughter eloping with her boyfriend days before she was arranged to be married to another man.

He became despondent and, over time, stopped meeting up with his friends and started having suicidal thoughts.

On a chilly evening in September, Ahmad locked the front door of his house and went up to his bedroom carrying a bottle of toxic zinc phosphide with the intention of ending his life.

However, he instead picked up his smartphone and searched "Zindagi," which means life in Hindi.

It's also the name of a suicide prevention helpline recently established by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) in Srinagar, the capital city of Indian-administered Kashmir.

"Hello! Can you help me?" Ahmad pleaded.

A young psychologist picked up his call, and they spoke for two hours until Ahmad finally calmed down.

"I built on protective factors by talking about the future of his younger daughter and son," recalled Zoya Mir, a clinical psychologist who heads the 'Zindagi' project at the IMHANS.

"I also found his religious belief had given him a survival instinct. Hence, I exaggerated that until he calmed down," he told DW.

The high rate of mental health illnesses is attributed to poor access to treatment, stigma, and at the root of it all, conflict Image: Jakub Krechowicz/PantherMedia/IMAGO

Breaking the stigma about suicide

In Muslim-majority Kashmir, suicide has a stigma attached to it, which experts say prevents people from seeking professional help for their mental health.

"There is no word equivalent to suicide in the Kashmiri language. That shows how rare the phenomenon was in our culture," said Dr Syed Mehvish Yawar, a psychiatrist associated with Zindagi.

The Zindagi helpline was established to end the stigma surrounding suicide and to encourage people to talk openly about suicide and to seek help, Yawar told DW.

The region recorded 586 suicide cases last year and 472 in 2020, according to the government's Crime Gazette-2021.

India-administered Kashmir has a higher suicide rate than other Indian states and recorded 2,612 deaths by suicide from 2010 to 2018 — which means that nearly 290 people die every year by suicide, according to figures from India's National Crime Records Bureau.

Some studies estimate that as many as 45% of the 7 million-strong population suffers from some kind of mental distress.

A 2016 report published by the charity ActionAid and the IMHANS found widespread mental health illnesses, particularly among vulnerable groups.

The high rate of mental health illnesses was mainly attributed to poor access to treatment, stigma, and at the root of it all, conflict.

Reaching out for help

Nearly 400 suicides have been prevented after patients called the Zindagi helpline for counselling and psychological support, said Yawar.

At Zindagi, a group of clinical psychologists, comprised mostly of young women offer service covering suicide prevention counselling, first aid, psychological support, distress management, mental well-being, and psychological crisis management.

Zindagi head Mir said the helpline gets calls mostly from young people or adolescents who have low self-esteem and are vulnerable to suicide because the ongoing conflict in the region has adversely affected their mental health.

Half of the calls received are related to heartbreak, financial distress in the family, failing marriages or failing to live up to parental expectations, she added.

The stigma about suicide prevents people from seeking help from mental health professionals Image: kallejipp/Shotshop/IMAGO

An unhappy marriage

Mir recalled how a 32-year-old woman, Maria* from south Kashmir, had shouted at her, saying no one could understand the trauma she had been going through in her married life.

Despite marrying the love of her life, Maria had been sexually and physically abused by her husband for a long time, which drove her to attempt suicide, Mir said.

"Maria was rude to us and was repeatedly shouting she wanted to kill herself to get rid of the pain," Mir said.

"We counselled her on how she can fight the trauma and remove toxicity from her relationship with her husband," Mir added.

The next day Maria came to the IMHANS for counselling, where she told the doctors that she had made 16 earlier suicide attempts.

"Timely advice can prevent them from attempting suicide, but unfortunately, they mostly don't get that support from their family members or friends," explained clinical psychologist Masood Maqbool.

However, Maqbool said the Zindagi helpline has prevented nearly 99% of callers from attempting suicide.

Mental health is widely misunderstood in Kashmir. The region didn't have a psychiatric hospital until 1989, and many parents will approach a faith healer, which can complicate patients' situations.

Traumatized healthcare workers

Even though the healthcare workers at Zindagi have prevented many suicides in Kashmir, dealing with suicidal patients can affect their own mental health.

Days after Ahmad's suicide attempt was thwarted, police announced that a 52-year-old man had died after jumping into the River Jhelum in Srinagar.

"My heart sank, and I started crying after hearing the news, thinking it might be Ahmad, Mir said. "We broke the protocol and retrieved his phone number from our data to call him. We thought he might need evacuation, but fortunately, it was not him."

One psychologist who also deals with suicidal callers told DW that they wanted to be saviors for their patients, but a fear of failure often resulted in emotional trauma.

"We didn't want to do it because the situation of a person, who is about to commit suicide, would give goosebumps to anyone, and we were not sure whether we would be able to save anyone," the psychologist told DW on condition of anonymity.

They emphasized the importance of talking to colleagues about their own mental health issues, which helps deal with the trauma they are exposed to.

Editor's note: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are thinking about hurting yourself, please seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you are in the world, at www.befrienders.org

*Starred names have been changed to protect patients' identities.

Edited by: Keith Walker