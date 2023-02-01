  1. Skip to content
A photo of the site of the avalanche in Gulmarg
The Gulmarg resort is known for snow throughout the yearImage: AFP
CatastropheIndia

Kashmir avalanche leaves 2 Polish skiers dead

8 minutes ago

The avalanche occurred near the tourist town of Gulmarg. Twenty-one people were rescued from the deadly incident.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mzmd

An avalanche in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday left two Polish skiers dead, according to local authorities.  

The avalanche occurred near the tourist town of Gulmarg, burying victims under the snow.

A police statement said 21 people had been rescued from the deadly incident. 

"During the rescue ops, 19 foreign nationals and two local guides have been rescued," police said. "Unfortunately, two foreign nationals lost their lives in the avalanche, and their dead bodies have also been recovered." 

Security force personnel retrieve the body of one of the foreign skiers who died in Gulmarg
Personnel rushed to the site of the avalanche and retrieved the bodies of those who diedImage: REUTERS

Popular tourist spot

Gulmarg is located in the Pirpanjal mountain range the western Himalayas. The town brings in tourists and skiers throughout the year, and attracts both Indians and foreigners.   

The area around Gulmarg is under strict Indian military control, as it is close to the de facto border between India and Pakistan. 

Not the first deadly avalanche

Avalanches in the region have sometimes had a deadly impact on the Indian and Pakistani armies camped near the disputed border.

In 2010, at least 17 Indian soldiers died after an avalanche occurred during training in Gulmarg. 

wd/jsi (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Hands holding a rainbow flag

Russian law bans LGBTQ 'propaganda'

Human Rights16 hours ago03:03 min
