Jack White, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop to rock Montreux jazz fest

The 52nd edition of the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival, held from June 29 to July 14, once again showcases a wide variety of musical styles.

The festival's double billing allow artists to join together for unique shows. In this spirit, an unlikely pair opens the event on Friday; French new wave chanson singer Etienne Daho headlines a concert alongside Italian jazz entertainer Paolo Conte.

"The goal is to create an experience that puts artists together. That is our passion in the programming," programmer Mathieu Jaton said.

From punk to industrial rock

Rock highlights of the event include Nick Cave, Johnny Depp with his musical formation Hollywood Vampires, Iggy Pop, Queens of the Stone Age, Van Morrison, Billy Idol and Jack White.

Snagging Jack White, who plays on July 10, is "very rare," Jaton said. "There's great anticipation since his last album. It's his first time solo in Montreux." The musician, formerly part of the White Stripes duo, had previously played at the festival with his bands Dead Weather and The Raconteurs.

Celebrating Iggy Pop's crazy genius as he turns 70 Lust for life As the godfather of punk turns 70 on April 21, here's a look back at Iggy Pop's career and outrageous stage antics, and the path that led the young James Newell Osterberg, Jr. to become one of rock history's most iconic performers.

Celebrating Iggy Pop's crazy genius as he turns 70 Why not a bathrobe tonight? A rare picture of the 1970s shows Iggy Pop performing in a rather unusual outfit - considering he would usually appear half naked on stage. The singer is renowned for being wild and excessive, provocative and at times even disgusting. Even though that can be easy to accomplish by consuming the right drugs - something Iggy Pop readily did - his style remains unique.

Celebrating Iggy Pop's crazy genius as he turns 70 Sex with a guitar amplifier Many fans see Iggy Pop as the inventor of stage diving. He's also occasionally landed on the floor after jumping from the stage into the crowd. He loves to swear at his public, to attack his guitar amplifier and to cut his breast with pieces of broken glass. If you've ever been to one of his concerts with his band The Stooges, you've witnessed what rock'n'roll is all about.

Celebrating Iggy Pop's crazy genius as he turns 70 With Bowie in Berlin After Iggy Pop moved to Berlin in the mid 70s, he was taken care of by David Bowie. He helped Iggy get his drug problem under control, and to produce his two most successful albums, namely "The Idiot" and "Lust for Life." His biggest hit was "The Passenger." The cult film "Trainspotting" (1996) made his song "Lust for Life" successful again.

Celebrating Iggy Pop's crazy genius as he turns 70 'Coffee and Cigarettes' Iggy Pop also performed in many films. He starred opposite Tom Waits in Jim Jarmusch's episode film "Coffee and Cigarettes" (2003), where the two of them discuss how to quit smoking. This episode of the film was initially released as a short film called "Somewhere in California," in 1993. It received the Palme d'Or for best short film at the prestigious film festival in Cannes.

Celebrating Iggy Pop's crazy genius as he turns 70 Spiritual friends "Gimme Danger" by Jim Jarmusch is a documentary about Iggy Pop and The Stooges. It covers their entire career starting from the early years, covering their reunion in 2003, and ending when Iggy Pop and The Stooges were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The documentary that was already shown in Cannes in 2016 will hit German movie theaters on April 27, 2017.

Celebrating Iggy Pop's crazy genius as he turns 70 A rare sight: Iggy Pop wearing a bow tie Even tough rock stars dress up when they are nominated for a Golden Globe. In 2017, Iggy Pop received a nod in the category best film song, without however taking home the sought-after recognition. The song is part of the soundtrack of the movie "Gold" starring Matthew McConaughey.

Celebrating Iggy Pop's crazy genius as he turns 70 An eternal icon Iggy Pop doesn't seem to care about the fact that his sinewy body is getting older. He still performs onstage, and he still sweats a lot during the shows. He also still produces new albums although they aren't always successful (like his cooperation with Metallica) or noteworthy (like his album of French covers). His latest album, entitled "Post Pop Depression," was released in 2016. Author: Silke Wünsch (ad)



Heavy synth sounds can be expected when Nine Inch Nails take the stage with Gary Numan on July 9.

Hip-hop and electronic music will also be well featured with acts such as N.E.R.D., Tyler the Creator, Young Fathers, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Massive Attack.

"Montreux is a bubble where one can create and innovate, with this notion of liberty and sharing, which make up the DNA of jazz," said Jaton of his eclectic line-up.

Tribute to David Bowie

Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Prince, Leonard Cohen and David Bowie are just a few of the late music giants that contributed to Montreux's fame since the festival started in 1967.

This year, the festival is celebrating Bowie's legacy through an exhibition, titled The Rise of David Bowie, which shows photos of Bowie's Ziggy Stardust tour from 1972-73.

Brazilian musician Seu Jorge will also perform on July 5 his acoustic versions of Bowie hits developed for the film The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

From Ziggy Stardust to Blackstar: David Bowie's career in pictures Space Oddity David Robert Jones was born in 1947. To avoid confusion with Davy Jones of The Monkees, he chose the name Bowie, inspired by the Bowie fighting knife. His earliest hit, "Space Oddity," was released in 1969, just five days before Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon. It introduced a fictional astronaut called Major Tom, a character which would reappear throughout Bowie's career.

From Ziggy Stardust to Blackstar: David Bowie's career in pictures Ziggy Stardust A series of personae would follow Major Tom. Bowie's most famous and iconic one, Ziggy Stardust, appeared for the first time in 1972. Ziggy was an androgynous alien rock star who served as a messenger for extraterrestrial beings. His dyed red hair and striking costumes had a punk glam-rock edge. Bowie said he tried to achieve "a one-man revolution" with his alter-ego: Many would agree he did.

From Ziggy Stardust to Blackstar: David Bowie's career in pictures The Thin White Duke A new Bowie persona was introduced in 1976, with the album "Station to Station," called the Thin White Duke. The red hair and the makeup were gone, and the eccentric glam suits were replaced by stylish, more conventional suits. But despite the more "normal" appearance, Bowie's personality was affected by the massive amounts of cocaine he was consuming at the time.

From Ziggy Stardust to Blackstar: David Bowie's career in pictures The Man Who Fell to Earth This 1976 science-fiction film is about an alien who crashes on Earth. It was the first film in which David Bowie starred and there is still a cult surrounding the movie thanks to Bowie's performance, along with its surreal imagery. Bowie said he felt as alienated as the character he was depicting because of his extreme cocaine abuse at the time.

From Ziggy Stardust to Blackstar: David Bowie's career in pictures The Berlin era To get away from the drug scene in Los Angeles, David Bowie moved to West Berlin by the end of 1976. Living in a district with a strong Turkish community, Schöneberg, Bowie felt Berlin "was one of the few cities where I could move around in virtual anonymity. I was going broke; it was cheap to live. For some reason, Berliners just didn't care," he once told the magazine "Uncut."

From Ziggy Stardust to Blackstar: David Bowie's career in pictures Along with Iggy Pop From 1976 to 1979, he created his "Berlin trilogy," three albums which include the influential "Low" (1977), co-produced by Brian Eno and Tony Visconti. This album radically departed from his usual songwriting to experiment with avant-garde music. Sharing an apartment with Iggy Pop, Bowie also contributed to his albums, "The Idiot" and "Lust for Life."

From Ziggy Stardust to Blackstar: David Bowie's career in pictures Christiane F. The German film "Christiane F." from 1981 tells the story of a teenager who becomes a drug addict and a prostitute in the seedy Bahnhof Zoo area in West Berlin. David Bowie appears in the film, when the 12-year-old Christiane sneaks out to see him in concert. The film (and the non-fiction book it is based on) both acquired cult status - Bowie's soundtrack certainly boosted its success.

From Ziggy Stardust to Blackstar: David Bowie's career in pictures Labyrinth Bowie will also be remembered by many children of the 80s as Jareth, the Goblin King, in the 1986 fantasy film "Labyrinth." Directed by Jim Henson, the creator of the Muppets, and produced by George Lucas, most of the characters in the film were played by puppets.

From Ziggy Stardust to Blackstar: David Bowie's career in pictures Let's Dance Confounding all Ziggy Stardust fans, Bowie turned up once again with another radical style shift in the 80s, surfing on the New Wave. He teamed up with Queen for the hit single "Under Pressure" in 1981 and his commercially greatest hit of the decade was "Let's Dance" from 1983.

From Ziggy Stardust to Blackstar: David Bowie's career in pictures Where Are We Now? Bowie kept reinventing himself throughout the rest of his career, reuniting for example with Brian Eno in 1995 for the concept album "Outside," which put back his musical genius in the spotlight. In 2013, he released a single for his 66th birthday called "Where Are We Now?" in which he contemplates his Berlin years.

From Ziggy Stardust to Blackstar: David Bowie's career in pictures Blackstar He celebrated his 69th birthday on January 8, 2016 with the release of another album acclaimed by the critics, "Blackstar." Through his death two days later on January 10, the world discovered that Bowie had spent the last 18 months fighting cancer. "Blackstar" testifies one last time to his perpetual reinvention and musical genius. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



The Montreux fire that inspired 'Smoke on the Water'

Deep Purple, who play this year at the festival on July 4, will be returning to the location that inspired their most mythical hit, "Smoke on the Water."

In December 1971, the band was in Montreux to record an album and on the eve of their recording session, Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention had a concert in the same entertainment complex where Deep Purple was working, the Montreux Casino. The casino caught fire during Zappa's gig.

Watching the huge fire and the smoke spread out on Lake Geneva, Deep Purple was inspired to compose a song telling this story and recorded it in a Montreux hotel.

There's now a sculpture paying tribute to the song and the band along the lake's shore in Montreux.