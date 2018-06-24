 Dig it: Archaeologists investigate Woodstock | Music | DW | 27.06.2018

Music

Dig it: Archaeologists investigate Woodstock

As the 50th anniversary of Woodstock nears, archaeologists are digging up the farmland in Bethel, New York, where the music festival took place to see what treasures the hippies left behind in the desert of mud.

Woodstock Festival (imago/United Archives)

Archaeologists have partially exposed the hippie movement's most famous place of worship: Woodstock. The historical experts have dug up large sections of the fields where hundreds of thousands of freaks and American hippies gathered from August 15 to 17, 1969 for the famous three-day music festival.

More than 400,000 people made the pilgrimage to Bethel, a small town in the state of New York, to see Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Doors and Blood, Sweat and Tears live in an ecstatic weekend inspired by music, LSD and marijuana.

The pictures of the hippies dancing, lost in their own world as they listened to the bands on stage — in spite of the rain and mud — have become iconic images in pop music history.

Read more: 1968: A time for dreams and protests

Thirty-two bands appeared at the festival, covering a range of genres: folk, rock, psychedelic rock, blues and country. Woodstock's legendary performances include that of Doors singer Jim Morrison or Jimi Hendrix, who smashed his guitar on stage while covering the US anthem.

The grasslands and fields of the farm were completely devastated after the festival — a desert of mud left in the hippies' wake.

An archaeological dig (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

The archaeologists aim to map out the exact location of the stage

Scouring the concert field for clues

As even recent history leaves valuable traces, archaeologists are now digging up the site to see what was left behind.

Among other things, experts from the Binghamton University want to use the excavations to determine the exact location of the stages on which the bands were performing at that time.

In the fall of 2017, archaeologists had already uncovered the marketplace section, where sellers pawned hippie devotionals during the festival had their stalls.

Read more: 40 years on, Woodstock remains a mythical place and time

a pull tab in a gloved hand (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

Artifacts such as this pull tab reveal the surface level at the time of the concert

The farmland about 80 miles (128 kilometers) north of New York City is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The site has been preserved since the late '90s by a not-for-profit organization that runs an related '60s-themed museum (complete with a psychedelic bus).

"This is a significant historic site in American culture, one of the few peaceful events that gets commemorated from the 1960s," said Wade Lawrence, director of The Museum at Bethel Woods. He said the archaeologists' work will help the museum plan interpretive walking routes in time for the concert's 50th anniversary next year.

  • Jimi Hendrix Experience (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

    The Jimi Hendrix Experience

    England, 1966: Jimi Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell (left) and bassist Noel Redding as the newly formed The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Their first album was released a year later, and "Are You Experienced" climbed to number two in the UK Charts, just behind the Beatles's – who were Hendrix fans — "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

  • Jimi Hendrix on stage 1967 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

    "Experience" in Monterey

    Off to the US, where Hendrix played alongside the Animals, Janis Joplin, The Who and various other top acts at the Monterey Pop Festival in June 1967 to a crowd of 90,000 – many more than the expected 10,000 festival goers. Hendrix's wild show included smashing and burning a guitar. As the "Los Angeles Times" put it, Jimi left the stage having "graduated from rumor to legend."

  • Jimi Hendrix plays guitar with tongue (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

    Teeth, lips, tongue

    A guitar was more than just an instrument to Jimi Hendrix – it was also a playground and a sex object. Left-handed, Hendrix had his right-handed guitars restrung with the bass string on top. It changed everything, becoming the basis of his signature sound. Playing with his teeth or tongue was just one of the many ways he expressed his unique style.

  • USA Woodstock 1969 - Jimi Hendrix (picture-alliance/MediaPunch/P. Tarnoff)

    Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

    Music history in Woodstock

    August 1969. Jimi Hendrix was the headliner, and scheduled to play the grand finale on Sunday evening at the Woodstock festival. For various reasons, it was Monday morning before he came on stage. Most of the 500,000 visitors had already left. Undeterred, Hendrix played a legendary two hour set — and the best solo of his life on "Star Spangled Banner."

  • Jimi Hendrix on stage at a festival in Fehmarn, 1970 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

    His last festival

    September 1970. Wet and stormy weather delayed Jimi's performance at the "Love & Peace" festival on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn. 25,000 fans were miffed and many booed as he walked on stage a day late. Jimi's response: "Boo, boo....I don´t give a fuck if you boo, as long as you boo in key....you mothers." The weather cleared, and Jimi played another epic 90 minute set.

  • Casket and mourners, Jimi Hendrix funeral (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

    Last curtain call

    Fehmarn was Jimi Hendrix' last big live concert. On September 17, he performed with Eric Burdon & War in a club in London. In his hotel room later that night, he couldn't sleep. He resorted to a fatal mix: a bottle of wine and a lot of sleeping pills. Jimi Hendrix choked on his own vomit and died of asphyxia. He was laid to rest in his home town of Seattle on October 1, 1970.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (db)


ct/eg  (dpa, AP)

 

