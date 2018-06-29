Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Montreux Jazz Festival takes place annually in July in Montreux, Switzerland. After Canada's Montreal International Jazz Festival, it's the world's second largest such event.
Originally founded as a pure jazz event in 1967, the festival came to present musicians from all over the world representing other music styles as well, although the main focus has remained jazz. The festival now runs for about two weeks, drawing international audiences of more than 200,000 people.