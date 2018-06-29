Visit the new DW website

Montreux Jazz Festival

The Montreux Jazz Festival takes place annually in July in Montreux, Switzerland. After Canada's Montreal International Jazz Festival, it's the world's second largest such event.

Originally founded as a pure jazz event in 1967, the festival came to present musicians from all over the world representing other music styles as well, although the main focus has remained jazz. The festival now runs for about two weeks, drawing international audiences of more than 200,000 people.

01.03.2017 Iggy Pop tritt am 01.03.2017 als Ehrengast während der Wired Welt 2017 Tour, der Band Metallica, in Ciudad de Mexico (Mexiko) auf. Foto: Especial/NOTIMEX/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Jack White, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop to rock Montreux jazz fest 29.06.2018

Rock, punk, hip-hop: The Swiss jazz festival has always been a celebration of the world's best — and most eclectic — music. Rock band Deep Purple is also back in the city where it famously recorded "Smoke on the Water."
03.06.2017 Rockfans stehen am 03.06.2017 in Nürburg (Rheinland-Pfalz) während des Auftritts der Band «Broilers» vor der Hauptbühne des Musikfestivals Rock am Ring. Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

10 tips for summer festivals in Europe 30.05.2018

Getting together and having fun — during the summer, thousands travel to music festivals across Europe. There is something for all tastes, from heavy metal, rock, pop and jazz, to classical music.

Grace Jones, the Jamaican singer, songwriter, actress and model, performs a live concert at the Norwegian music festival Ãyafestivalen 2016 in Oslo. Norway, 13/08 2016. |

The allure of the Montreux Jazz Festival 29.06.2017

The renowned Montreux Jazz Festival has drawn jazz lovers from all over the world to the town on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, for 51 years. The 2017 edition runs from June 30 to July 15. Here's a peek at the lineup.

30.06.2016+++ epa05400245 From (L-R) Jason Brown, Hassan Shakur, Jamaican jazz pianist Monty Alexander and Leon Duncan perform on stage at the Casino Barriere Montreux during the official opening night of 50th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, 30 June 2016. +++ (C) picture-alliance/dpa/A. Anex

Fifty Years of Music - Legendary Montreux Jazz Festival celebrates its anniversary - on DW News 12.07.2016

Summertime is music festival time here in Europe and one of the continent's most famous music events is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary.
The 50th Montreux Jazz Festival 11.07.2016

Famous musicians are once again gathering on Lake Geneva. Look forward to world-class jazz, pop and rock.
50th Montreux Jazz Festival celebrates freedom 01.07.2016

Major rock, pop and jazz musicians bump shoulders in Montreux from July 1-16. It is no longer a purely jazz festival, emphasizing instead creativity. Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, PJ Harvey and ZZ Top will be there.
epa03796536 US music producer Quincy Jones (C), and his musicians react during the closing night, the official european Quincy Jones 80th birthday special in tribute to Claude Nobs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, 21 July 2013. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Sounding out the Montreux Jazz Festival 14.07.2015

Mathieu Jaton had the immense task of succeeding Claude Nobs as director at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2013, which celebrates 50 years next year. In this DW interview he spells out his own vision for the future.
ARCHIV - Neue Vorwürfe sexuellen Missbrauchs gegen Starregisseur Roman Polanski (Archivfoto vom 19.02.2009): Die jetzt 42 Jahre alte britische Schauspielerin Charlotte Lewis sagte am Freitag (14.05.2010) in Los Angeles, dass sie als Teenager von Polanski missbraucht wurde. Er wusste, dass ich 16 Jahre alt war, als er sich in seinem Pariser Appartement mir aufzwang, gab Lewis an der Seite ihrer Anwältin vor Reportern bekannt. Lewis hatte in Polanskis Film Piraten (1986) eine kleine Rolle. Auf weitere Einzelheiten des angeblichen Vorfalls ging sie nicht ein. Allred zufolge ist ihre Mandantin willig, unter Eid auszusagen. Polanski müsse als Sextäter zur Rechenschaft gezogen werden, sagte die Anwältin. Die Vorwürfe von Lewis könnten in dem laufenden Verfahren gegen den Oscar-Preisträger eine wichtige Rolle spielen Foto: Nestor Bachmann +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Polanski makes first appearance since end of house arrest 18.07.2010

In his first public appearance since he was freed from house arrest, film director Roman Polanski attended a concert by his wife at the Montreux jazz festival in Switzerland.