Singer-songwriter, musician, producer and actor: James Newell Osterberg, Jr., better known under his stage name Iggy Pop, is an icon of punk music.

Born in 1947 in Detroit, Osterberg started singing and playing the drums in various bands as a teenager: He wanted to be a rock musician. In 1967, he formed his first band, named it the Psychedelic Stooges, and assumed the stage name Iggy Pop. In 1976, Iggy accompanied David Bowie to Berlin, where he co-wrote "China Girl," a song that was to become an international hit for Britain's music legend. For decades, Iggy toured, released albums, - and reunited with his very first original band, The Stooges, in 2003, almost 30 years after the band broke apart due to poor record sales and Iggy's heroin addiction. Iggy performed in several films by director Jim Jarmusch, whose documentary on The Stooges, "Gimme Danger," hit the movie theaters in 2016.