Iggy Pop

Singer-songwriter, musician, producer and actor: James Newell Osterberg, Jr., better known under his stage name Iggy Pop, is an icon of punk music.

Born in 1947 in Detroit, Osterberg started singing and playing the drums in various bands as a teenager: He wanted to be a rock musician. In 1967, he formed his first band, named it the Psychedelic Stooges, and assumed the stage name Iggy Pop. In 1976, Iggy accompanied David Bowie to Berlin, where he co-wrote "China Girl," a song that was to become an international hit for Britain's music legend. For decades, Iggy toured, released albums, - and reunited with his very first original band, The Stooges, in 2003, almost 30 years after the band broke apart due to poor record sales and Iggy's heroin addiction. Iggy performed in several films by director Jim Jarmusch, whose documentary on The Stooges, "Gimme Danger," hit the movie theaters in 2016.

David Bowie remembered 5 years after his death 10.01.2021

COVID restrictions have forced commemorations of the music icon's fifth death anniversary online, but the Thin White Duke will never be forgotten.

Jack White, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop to rock Montreux jazz fest 29.06.2018

Rock, punk, hip-hop: The Swiss jazz festival has always been a celebration of the world's best — and most eclectic — music. Rock band Deep Purple is also back in the city where it famously recorded "Smoke on the Water."
Urban Nation: When street art gets its own museum in Berlin 18.09.2017

The Museum for Urban Contemporary Art in Berlin features street art's top names. Here are some of the artworks featured in the gallery.
Street art museum opens in Berlin 18.09.2017

Street art is the ultimate form of democracy according to the curators of the new Museum for Urban Contemporary Art that has just opened in Berlin. But does street art belong in exhibition halls?
New Jim Jarmusch film shows never-before-seen early footage of Iggy Pop 27.04.2017

The father of punk music can now be admired on the big screen. With his latest documentary, "Gimme Danger," cult filmmaker Jim Jarmusch pays homage to Iggy Pop and his legendary band The Stooges.
New Jim Jarmusch film goes backstage with Iggy Pop 27.04.2017

Cult filmmaker Jim Jarmusch has devoted his latest work to his old friend and punk idol Iggy Pop. But "Gimme Danger" is more than just a documentary. It's practically a declaration of love.
Iggy Pop: Godfather of punk turns 70 20.04.2017

After a pioneering career on the rock 'n' roll frontier, Iggy Pop, who saw his great collaborator David Bowie pass away last year, celebrates another milestone.

Celebrating Iggy Pop's crazy genius as he turns 70 20.04.2017

He's an icon of punk with hard-hitting yet poetic songs. Those who've seen Iggy Pop onstage know what pure rock'n'roll looks like - even at the age of 70.
David Bowie's Berlin trilogy house gets memorial plaque 22.08.2016

It's the house David Bowie shared with Iggy Pop. Bowie also wrote his Berlin trilogy of albums there. Now the address in Schöneberg is more attractive for fans and tourists: It's been decked out with a plaque.
David Bowie, the pop icon who fell to earth in Berlin 11.01.2016

He only lived there for one-and-a-half years, but Bowie never forgot Berlin - and Berlin will never forget David Bowie. DW's Jefferson Chase looks at the death of a musician who'll be forever linked with the city.
From Ziggy Stardust to Blackstar: David Bowie's career in pictures 11.01.2016

Pop idol David Bowie died on January 10, leaving the world his series of alter-egos, homages to Berlin and a beautiful last album.
10 songs dedicated to Berlin 30.09.2015

From Bowie to Bloc Party, The Ramones to Rufus Wainwright, they have all been bewitched by Berlin. And they have all declared their love for the city by doing what they do best: writing a song.
Tour Takes Visitors Through Berlin's Rock History 23.03.2006

Berlin's special atmosphere has inspired scores of tortured rock legends from David Bowie to Nick Cave. Now, anyone wanting to follow in their iconic footsteps can take a tour through three decades of rock history.