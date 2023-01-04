  1. Skip to content
Lars Ulrich, left, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo of Metallica perform on stage at Louder Than Life Festival 2021
Metallica's album '72 Seasons' is to be released on April 14Image: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/picture alliance
MusicEurope

New music to forward to in 2023

27 minutes ago

As the pop music industry tries to return to normal after pandemic shutdowns, well-established artists are releasing new music. Here's a selection of upcoming releases.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LgUN

Iggy Pop: 'Every Loser'

The year in music gets off to a bang in January with the latest release by the "Godfather of Punk,"Iggy Pop.

After the jazz-rock stylings of his 2019 album "Free," advance single "Frenzy" suggests a return to the famously shirtless 75-year-old's roots.

Titled "Every Loser," Pop's new album features guest appearances from the likes of Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. 

Maneskin: 'Rush!'

Maneskin is only the second band — after ABBA — to parlay a victory at the Eurovision Song Contest into a global career.

Hoping to build on the success of the album "Teatro d'ira: Vol. I," with its smash hits "Zitti e buoni" and "I Wanna Be Your Slave," the Italian rock band is releasing on January 20 "Rush!" which features 17 tracks.

Almost nude singer of Maneskin sings into microphone for enthusiastic crowd.
Italian rock band Maneskin's Eurovision Song Contest win led to an international careerImage: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Photo/picture alliance

Two advance singles, the ballad "The Loneliest" and the earthier "La Fine" give a taste of what's to come, which includes a track featuring guest vocals by Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine. 

Metallica: '72 Seasons'

Metallica surprised fans in late November by announcing their first new studio album since 2016.

Advance single "Lux Aeterna" hints at what's in store on the album, "72 Seasons," due out in April. 

The Cure: 'Songs of a Lost World'

Back in spring of 2022, indie darlings The Cure talked of three albums they hoped to release that year, but announced dates were repeatedly pushed back.

Now it's at least clear that there will be one album, titled "Songs of a Lost World," set for release in late June.

Fans got a preview of some of the tracks on The Cure's European tour in late 2022. 

Depeche Mode: 'Memento Mori'

Following the sudden death of founding member and keyboardist Andrew Fletcher in May 2022, Depeche Mode are now a duo.

Depeche Mode's Martin Gore and Dave Gahan wearing sunglasses and dark clothes.
Depeche Mode's Martin Gore and Dave Gahan were in Berlin in October 2022 to discuss their plansImage: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance

But after their initial shock, surviving members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore went into the studio and recorded the band's 15th studio album, the appropriately titled "Memento Mori." It's slated for release in March, six years after their last album, the chart-topping "Spirit," and the band has announced dates for a world tour.  

Peter Gabriel: 'i/o'

Peter Gabriel has announced the upcoming release of "i/o," his first album of completely new material in more than 20 years, following releases of cover songs and orchestral versions of his own compositions.

Gabriel will play dates in Europe in support of the album, his first tour in nearly a decade.

And if the teaser is any indication, the set list will feature not only new songs, but also favorite hits such as "Solsbury Hill" and "Sledgehammer."

A new album by The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have also been busy in the studio. In late October, a tweet from Keith Richards' official Twitter account heralded "New sounds on the horizon!"

That would be a real treat for fans of the Stones, who haven't released any new original material in more than 18 years.

2016's "Blue & Lonesome" was a collection of old blues songs; their last album of original songs was "The Bigger Bang" from 2005. 

Word is that the new album will have a bit of a Jamaican influence and be heavy on the bass.

British tabloid The Sun has quoted guitarist Ronnie Wood as saying that "some tracks" feature drum parts recorded by Charlie Watts before his death in 2021. 

Kylie Minogue back in recording studio too

You're never too old to be a pop princess — at least not if your name is Kylie Minogue. The 54-year-old Australian has long claimed the top chart positions with each new release. Now, following 2020's "Disco," her next album could be her next chartbuster.

Minogue's label has let it be known that she'll record her 16th studio album in 2023 — maybe it will see a release this year, too. 

Ed Sheeran follows up on 'Equals'

Another hitmaker is Ed Sheeran, who's so far released five top-selling albums.

His most recent album, "Equals," was released in October 2021, and his next album is slated for this year. 

And much more, from P!nk to Lana Del Rey

P!nk and former Oasis vocalist Noel Gallagher have also promised new material this year. Gallagher said in spring 2022 that his band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, would be exploring a mostly orchestral sound.

John Cale has announced his first release in 10 years, and new albums are also expected from Lana Del Rey and Gorillaz.  

Rumor has it: Nine Inch Nails and Nick Cave 

A decade after the last album by Nine Inch Nail, frontman Trent Reznor has announced the band is in the studio recording new music, but there's no word on when a release is planned.

Nick Cave said in October 2022 that he wanted to start writing songs for a new album with his band, the Bad Seeds.

There's also speculation about new albums from The Offspring, Pearl Jam and The Prodigy.

