Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace
May opened Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert atop the Victoria Monument, 20 years after he performed on top of Buckingham Palace at the Golden JubileeImage: Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/AP Photo/picture alliance
MusicUnited Kingdom

Queen guitarist to become Sir Brian May

1 hour ago

The musician said he hoped more people would listen to him now that he is "Sir Brian." The United Kingdom's New Year's honors are the first to be awarded by King Charles since he came to the throne.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LaiT

Queen guitarist Brian May was given a knighthood in the United Kingdom's New Year Honors list on Friday.

The founding member of the rock band Queen was recognized for his services to music and charity and was among the more than 1,100 people included in this year's list, the first to be issued by King Charles III.

He hoped the knighthood would give him "a little bit more clout.''

"Maybe a few more people will listen to me than would otherwise, you know, if it's Sir Brian on the phone,'' May told AP news agency.

The guitarist who famously played "God Save The Queen" on the roof of Buckingham Palace during the Golden Jubilee and again performed at the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, has long campaigned against badger culling and fox hunting.

"I've felt for a long time that we had this false idea that humans are the only important species on the planet, and I don't think an alien visitor would view it that way. I think every species and every individual has the right to a decent life and a decent death. That's kind of where I come from,'' he said.

New Year Honors a tradition

The New Year's honors have been awarded since Queen Victoria's reign in the 19th century and are drawn up by independent committees before the prime minister and the monarch approves it.

Other noteworthy recipients this year include several English "Lionesses" who won the European women's soccer championship.

England captain Leah Williamson received an OBE, while teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead, and Ellen White were all made MBEs.

Melinda Simmons and Deborah Bronnert, Britain's ambassadors to Kyiv and Moscow, received damehoods for their services to foreign policy, with other officials who worked on Britain's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine also honored.

The chair of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, was also awarded a knighthood.

Knights are addressed as "sir'' or "dame,'' followed by their name.

OBE is an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, the MBE a Member of the Order of the British Empire and the CBE a Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

lo/wd (AP, Reuters)

Go to homepage