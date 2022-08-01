 Euro 2022: England celebrate historic win, Germany welcomed home | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.08.2022

Euro 2022: England celebrate historic win, Germany welcomed home

On the day after the Euro 2022 final, English fans gathered at London's Trafalgar Square to celebrate the Lionesses. Germany, meanwhile returned to a hero's welcome at Frankfurt's main square.

Pilot hangout German flag shortly after landing

Germany arrived home less than 24 hours after Sunday's final at Wembley

England's players and staff on a stage

England's players and staff assembled on a stage at London's Trafalgar Square on Monday to celebrate with their fans less than 24 hours after their 2-1 extra-time victory in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium.

England fans gathered at Trafalgar Square

Fans of all ages and backgrounds got behind the Lionesses for the past three weeks, and thousands turned up to celebrate England's first major title since their men won the World Cup in 1966

An England player places a red hat on the trophy

A perfect fit: Ella Toone decided that the Euro 2022 trophy just wasn't quite complete without a red England bucket hat.

Germany staff and players disembark from the plane

 Despite Sunday's disappointment, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (center, second from top) was all smiles as she led her team off the aircraft shortly after it landed in Frankfurt following their flight home from London. 

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg at the podium

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: "We wanted to become European champions. But if the great performances have helped us to play our way into the hearts of the of the German people, we are happy to have won their hearts." 

German players look out onto Frankfurt's main square, which is filled with German flags

In a scene reminiscent of receptions German men's teams have received after winning a World Cup or European championship, thousands of fans turned out to Frankfurt's main square to celebrate the team that came within a goal of adding to its record eight European titles. 