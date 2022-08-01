Euro 2022: England celebrate historic win, Germany welcomed home

England's players and staff assembled on a stage at London's Trafalgar Square on Monday to celebrate with their fans less than 24 hours after their 2-1 extra-time victory in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium.

Fans of all ages and backgrounds got behind the Lionesses for the past three weeks, and thousands turned up to celebrate England's first major title since their men won the World Cup in 1966

A perfect fit: Ella Toone decided that the Euro 2022 trophy just wasn't quite complete without a red England bucket hat.

Despite Sunday's disappointment, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (center, second from top) was all smiles as she led her team off the aircraft shortly after it landed in Frankfurt following their flight home from London.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: "We wanted to become European champions. But if the great performances have helped us to play our way into the hearts of the of the German people, we are happy to have won their hearts."

In a scene reminiscent of receptions German men's teams have received after winning a World Cup or European championship, thousands of fans turned out to Frankfurt's main square to celebrate the team that came within a goal of adding to its record eight European titles.