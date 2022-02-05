 70 years on the throne - celebrations galore for the Queen | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 05.02.2022

Culture

70 years on the throne - celebrations galore for the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II has been a British institution since 1952, mastering all crises, political or within her family, with dignity and resolve.

  • Four images of Queen Elizabeth II, wearing outfits in purple, pink, ochre and turquoise. Photo: dpa

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    Always color-coordinated

    The English monarch's outfits are legendary. A coat with a weighted hem — to prevent wind-related wardrobe malfunctions — topped off with a perfectly matched hat. Her go-to accessory is often her signature black bag, that is roomy enough for lipstick, reading glasses, mints and a handkerchief.

  • Queen Elizabeth II in pink and black coat and matching hat

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    The secret of her hats

    She wears them in all shapes and colors: sometimes playful with small flowers, sometimes austere or simple. But always exactly matched to her outfit. The Queen is rarely seen without headgear. How many hat boxes she has in her closet though is perhaps one of the world's best-kept secrets.

  • Queen Elizabeth II in uniform at the wheel of an army truck 1945

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    Princess in uniform

    Not afraid to get her hands dirty: During World War II, Elizabeth Windsor was part of the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the women's division of the British Army. There she was trained as a mechanic and learned to drive a truck. This picture was taken in April 1945. Note the headgear though.

  • Picture of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip posing for their wedding photo in 1947, both smiling at each other (b/w photo)

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    Wedding gown from ration coupons

    In 1947, Elizabeth married her childhood sweetheart, Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark. Due to post-WWII austerity measures, she had to use clothing ration coupons to procure the materials for her wedding gown: satin, 10,000 pearls and crystals, and a four-meter-long train of lace. Their marriage lasted 73 years until Prince Philip's death in 2021.

  • Elizabeth in der Krönungsrobe, hinter ihr sieben weitere festlich gekleidete Frauen, s/w-Fotografie

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    Five-meter long coronation robe

    On June 2, 1953, Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne, becoming Queen Elizabeth II. At the coronation ceremony, she wore a dress of white silk, colorfully embroidered with the emblems of some of the Commonwealth states. Attached to this was her Robe of State, consisting of an ermine cape with an almost 5 meter long crimson velvet train carried by six "maids of honor.

  • Queen Elizabeth II in a bright yellow outfit and Prince Philip in Berlin in 1965

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    'The visit of the century'

    That was how it was called in May 1965. No foreign state guest was more welcome to what was then West Germany than the Queen. The last state visit from England had taken place 56 years prior. Germans had inflicted great suffering on the English in two wars. For 11 days, Elizabeth II traveled through Germany and delighted the Germans with her sartorial choices.

  • Queen Elizabeth II in turquoise blue dress with white polka dots and matching hat and Thai King Bhumipol 1972

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    Summery in Thailand

    In February 1972, the Queen visited King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Thailand. While gowns and tiaras were part of her luggage, summery dresses with matching hats were packed too. Here she is seen wearing a turqouise dress with white polka dots.

  • Queen Elizabeth wearing a blue quilted coat and floral headscarf at the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2018

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    Swapping hats for scarves

    When the Queen is out and about in private, she sometimes swaps her hats for headscarves, of which she also has a large selection. Especially when it comes to horses, which are her great passion, Elizabeth prefers to dress functionally. She is a regular at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

  • Elizabeth in yellow coat and hat greets an ecclesiastical dignitary outside Westminster Chapel

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    Proud grandmother of the groom

    When Elizabeth's grandson Prince William married Catherine Middleton in 2011, the Queen was considerably more relaxed than she was when her son and heir to the throne Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer 30 years earlier. Here she is seen entering Westminster Abbey in cheerful mustard yellow.

  • Queen Elizabeth II welcomes the German national team. Captain Jürgen Klinsmann introduces her to the players, and she shakes hands with one of them. Behind her are Lennart Johansson, the Swedish UEFA President, and Prince Philip

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    Green and white on the pitch

    Mirroring the colors of the football pitch, the Queen is seen here shaking hands with members of the German national team before the 1996 European Championship final at Wembley Stadium. She and Prince Philip (pictured right) were among the 76,000 spectators who witnessed Germany defeat the Czech Republic with a golden goal during extra time.

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, dressed in formal attire, sit on opulent chairs, while the Queen reads from a document

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    On official business

    When the Queen addresses the British parliament at the start of a new term, tradition dictates that she wear her official clothes. Delievering her speech from the throne in full regalia, she usually outlines the new government's plans with her husband Prince Philip, who died in 2021, alongside her.

  • A scene from the Queen's 2021 Christmas speech. She sits at the table in a red dress with a pearl necklace and a brooch she wore during her honeymoon and looks into the camera. Behind her are festive lights and a decked Christmas tree. On the table in front of her is a picture of her with Prince Philip

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    Wearing a brooch from her honeymoon

    In 2021 Queen Elizabeth delivered her first Christmas address as a widow. Prince Philip had died in April, just before his 100th birthday and her 95th. She expressed understanding about how difficult Christmas can be when one loses a loved one. Still, Christmas will bring joy this year, she said, "as we have the chance to reminisce."

  • Queen Elizabeth II sitting in a carriage with Prince Philip, during her 89th birthday celebrations. Picture from Reuters

    Queen Elizabeth's closet: 70 years of elegance

    Platinum jubilee

    On February 6, the Queen will celebrate a record 70 years on the throne. But she does not want to celebrate on this day. She wants to silently commemorate her father, who died on the same date in 1952. This photo dated June 13, 2015, shows her all in white, riding in an open carriage through London, alongside the late Prince Philip on the occasion of her 89th birthday.

    Author: Silke Wünsch


Queen Elizabeth holds a number of remarkable records. She is the oldest reigning monarch and had the longest marriage in the British royal family. Even her coronation made television history - never before had there been so many viewers, namely 300 million worldwide. She is also the longest-reigning British monarch to date. Only two more years, and she will have caught up with the French Sun King, Louis XIV (in office from 1643-1715) with 72 years of regency.

It's not a known fact whether the Queen also has the largest collection of hats. It is a fact, however, that the elegant color-matched suits and hats are her trademark to this day, designed in the royal court tailor's shop and precisely matched to the occasion - nothing is ever left to chance.

Tricks of the trade

There is no shortage of clever extras. Lead curtain weights are sewn into the hems of her coats to prevent them from falling opening should there be a sudden gust of wind. In May 2012, the Queen wore what looked like a sequined dress topped by an open coat at a parade. In reality, it was a coat with a sequined fabric panel added to make sure that coat wouldn't flap open under any circumstances.

Queen Elizabeth II, woman smiling, waving, wearing a crown.

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial Crown, waves to the crowds after her coronation

Gusts of wind or no, the Queen has proven to be quite unflappable over the past 70 years. She can be relied upon to face crises unflinchingly; as far as she is concerned, feelings do not belong in the public eye. She always has a warm smile, a friendly wave at the ready for her subjects, and people enjoy a public celebration for her birthday every year at the beginning of June.

Grand festivities

In 2022, there will be not one, but two additional days off for people in the UK to give them the opportunity to celebrate both the Queen's birthday and platinum anniversary.

This year, everything will be on a grander scale: On June 2, the celebrations are to begin with Trooping the Color, a unique military parade that has been performed for centuries on the occasion of the birthday of a British regent, regardless of the actual birthday date. Elizabeth's birthday is on April 21. Jubilee Beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, on the Channel Islands, on the Isle of Man, in the British Overseas Territories and in each of the 54 Commonwealth capitals.

Queen Elizabeth II, woman wearing black and a face mask sitting alone in an elaborate church pew.

A lonely farewell

The next day, a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth II's long reign is scheduled at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

Platinum at the Palace - on June 4, the BBC is organizing a live concert at Buckingham Palace with "some of the world's biggest entertainment stars." Citizens can apply for a ticket and pay homage to the stars in the presence of the Queen.

June 5 sees what is being called the "Big Jubilee Lunch" in the streets of urban neighborhoods and villages across the country, with long tables laden with food and drinks. More than 200,000 such parties are expected.

Not raised to be a queen

Elizabeth wasn't meant to be the British monarch; she wasn't even crown princess. That changed when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne and her father George VI became king as the next in line to the throne. She was 25 years old when her father died on February 6, 1952, and she became queen that same night. Princess Elizabeth, called Lilibet, became "Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and her other realms and territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith." On June 2, 1953, she was officially crowned in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth II in a bright dress walks by a line of young girls with bikini tops and skirts.

A colorful outfit for a visit to Mozambique in 1999

As a young queen, she experienced the fall of the British Empire, she witnessed the Cold War, and most recently saw Brexit and the coronavirus crisis. She has received 14 prime ministers, from Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher to Boris Johnson, at Buckingham Palace.

Complicated family

Early in her reign, she faced issues with her sister Margaret - scandals, parties, affairs and the first divorce in the British royal family in about 400 years.

She married Prince Philip in 1947, the couple had four children. Her eldest son and heir to the throne, Charles, and Lady Diana married in a lavish ceremony in 1981, but it quickly turned out the marriage was a disaster. All her children except the youngest son, Edward, ended up getting divorced, scandals included. One of the queen's six grandchildren, Prince Harry, has broken away from the royal family.

Her son Prince Andrew has been a cause for concern for years because he is involved in a sex scandal and could face a sexual assault trial in the US later in the year. His mother stood by him for a long time, but in mid-January 2022 she withdrew all military ranks and royal patronage.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip sitting in an open carriage, two footmen behind them .

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip — Trooping the Colour in 2014

Diana's 1997 death in a car crash had an impact on the Queen, too, but she was hardest hit by the loss of her beloved husband of 73 years, Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, shortly before her 95th birthday and he would have turned 100.

Dignity and discipline

The birthday festivities in 2020 and 2021 were reduced and held in private due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year's event must have been particularly difficult, just two months after her husband's death.

Queen Elizabeth II sitting in a chair and smiling.

Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony to mark her official birthday last year

But the Queen wouldn't be the Queen if she hadn't celebrated June 12, 2021 with dignity and discipline. Sitting by herself on a chair under a canopy, she smiled bravely as she watched the military ceremony honoring her 95th birthday. Her outfit, however, was not as colorful as usual - a light gray coat over a dress with tiny yellow flowers, and, of course, a matching hat.

This article was originally written in German.

