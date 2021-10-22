Edward Christopher "Ed" Sheeranis an English singer-songwriter and record producer.

Ed Sheeran quit school and headed to London at the age of 16 to become a musician. After independently releasing the "No. 5 Collaborations Project" in 2011, he caught the attention of music icon Elton John. The album's first single, "The A Team," was a world hit that was nominated Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2013. The musician won tow Grammy Awards in 2016 with his second studio album, "x."