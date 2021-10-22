Visit the new DW website

Ed Sheeran

Edward Christopher "Ed" Sheeranis an English singer-songwriter and record producer.

Ed Sheeran quit school and headed to London at the age of 16 to become a musician. After independently releasing the "No. 5 Collaborations Project" in 2011, he caught the attention of music icon Elton John. The album's first single, "The A Team," was a world hit that was nominated Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2013. The musician won tow Grammy Awards in 2016 with his second studio album, "x."

Elton John wearing sunglasses and a mask.

What did you do during lockdown? Elton John made an album 22.10.2021

The pop star used the pandemic time indoors to record 16 songs. A range of artists, from Lil Nas X to Miley Cyrus appear on "The Lockdown Sessions."

US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 12, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Billie Eilish, Elton John sing live at Global Citizen concert 24.09.2021

Ed Sheeran and Coldplay were also among the various artists who performed on Saturday at the worldwide concert highlighting climate issues and poverty.
1st March 2015 - Barclays Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Liverpool fans hold up their scarves as they sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' - Photo: Simon Stacpoole / Offside.

Can you imagine soccer without music? 10.05.2021

Many famous musicians have a special relationship with soccer. Ed Sheeran's support for his team, Ipswich Town, really is part of a time-honored tradition.
ARCHIV - 16.02.2015, Lettland, Riga: Popstar Ed Sheeran während eines Auftrittes. Ein Konzert des sanften britischen Barden Ed Sheeran spaltet Düsseldorf in Gegner und Befürworter. Kritik gibt es nicht an dessen Musik, sondern am Gelände für seine 85 000 Fans. Die Chancen stehen schlecht für den Sänger. (zu dpa: Pop-Posse in Düsseldorf: Ed-Sheeran-Auftritt vor dem Aus ) Foto: Str/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Ed Sheeran kicks off sold-out German tour 19.07.2018

At only 27 years old, he has smashed sales records and won not only a swathe of prizes but a royal distinction. How to explain the Sheeran phenomenon as he embarks on yet another packed stadium tour?
August 27, 2017*** INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Ed Sheeran, winner of Artist of the Year, poses in the press room during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The most streamed music artists on Spotify 19.03.2018

Ed Sheeran's single "Shape of You" was streamed 1.4 million times in 2017. Was that enough for the number one spot?
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY IN RELATION TO THE BRIT AWARDS 2018*** Dua Lipa, winner of the British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough act awards and Stormzy, winner of the British Album of the Year and British Male Solo Artist awards, pose in the winners room during The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa, Stormzy — and politics — dominate 2018 Brit Awards 22.02.2018

Singers Dua Lipa and Stormzy were the biggest winners at Britain's biggest pop music awards, taking two prizes each. Ed Sheeran and Damon Albarn also got in on the act as #MeToo and Brexit were added to the mix.
US rapper Jay Z performs on stage, during his Magna Carter Tour, at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdan, on October 29, 2013. AFP PHOTO / ANP / FERDY DAMMAN ***netherlands out*** (Photo credit should read Ferdy Damman/AFP/Getty Images)

Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar dominate Grammy nominations 28.11.2017

African-American and rap artists are set to sweep the Grammys in 2018 after the nominations were announced on Tuesday. The winners will be revealed at the New York gala on January 28.

12.11.2017*** Canadian singer Shawn Mendes receives an award at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Shawn Mendes wins in three categories at MTV EMAs 13.11.2017

No awards for Taylor Swift or Katy Perry, but plenty of success for Canadian heartthrob Shawn Mendes. MTV's annual European awards show held several surprises in 2017.
14.09.2017 +++ Der Soulsänger Sampha aus London erhält am 14.09.2017 in London für sein Debütalbum «Process» den renommierten Mercury Prize. Die mit 25 000 Pfund (rund 28 000 Euro) dotierte Auszeichnung ist eine der wichtigsten für Musiker in Großbritannien und Irland. Foto: David Jensen/PA Wire/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

British soul singer Sampha wins Mercury Prize 15.09.2017

The London musician Sampha won the prestigious Mercury Prize for his debut studio album "Process," beating international sensations such as Ed Sheeran or The xx.
27.08.2017+++Inglewood, USA+++ INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Host Katy Perry flies in onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Politics and Kendrick Lamar dominate MTV Video Music Awards 28.08.2017

Rapper Kendrick Lamar picked up six awards at the MTV Video Music Awards gala. Different political and social issues also took center stage at the glitzy event in Los Angeles.
GoT-Sn7_FirstLook_11 (c) 2017 Home Box Office, Inc.

Latest 'Game of Thrones' promises lots of surprises - and violence 14.07.2017

The new season is rumored to be bloodier than ever. Viewers will see familiar heroes and anti-heroes, but a famous redhead will also have a guest role. The first episode airs this weekend in the US.
Ed Sheeran performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ed Sheeran to make guest appearance on 'Game of Thrones' 13.03.2017

The popular fantasy series "Games of Thrones" will get an unlikely star for season seven: top-selling British pop star Ed Sheeran. He follows in the footsteps of musicians like Coldplay.

February 22, 2017*** British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Awards 2017 ceremony and live show in London on February 22, 2017. / AFP / Justin TALLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE, TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION, NO POSTERS, NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED TO ARTISTS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran: Pop star from the streets of London 03.03.2017

A new album on March 3, a world tour that starts in two weeks - this month is all about superstar Ed Sheeran. But life wasn't always easy for the British singer/songwriter, and success didn't come on a silver platter.
Titel: Euromaxx Sheeran Copy: DW

In the charts – the new album by Ed Sheeran 03.03.2017

 "Divide" is the title of Ed Sheeran's new album. Three of its singles have already charted. Despite taking time out in 2016, Sheeran is one of today's most successful musicians.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe | 03.03.2017 03.03.2017

Sounds like a hit – Ed Sheeran's new album. Also: a Swiss orgami artist creates life-sized animals and a former stable is converted into a loft.
Ed Sheeran performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ed Sheeran is back! 17.02.2017

Following a creative hiatus, the British singer-songwriter has a new album due out on March 3rd. "Divide" has already gotten off to a great start: the first two singles have shot straight to the top of the charts.
