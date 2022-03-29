Ed Sheeran and other pop stars sing for Ukraine

Since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, artists around the world have been showing solidarity with those suffering from the effects of the war.

Now, a star-studded group of musicians are coming together to give a benefit concert in Birmingham, England on March 29.

The two-hour charity event, titled "Concert for Ukraine," aims to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Tickets were sold out within 45 minutes, according to the organizers.

The quick sellout is likely due to the fact that some of the world's most famous pop stars will take to the stage for the cause. Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Tom Odell, Emelie Sandé, Becky Hill, Gregory Porter, Snow Patrol and others will perform at Resorts World Arena on Tuesday.

Tom Odell calls for donations

Tom Odell could very well perform his song "Another Love," which made him famous in the early 2010s. The song has once again gained popularity on TikTok after the British pop singer performed it for Ukrainian refugees at the train station in Bucharest, Romania, in early March.

"Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war are transiting through this station every day and many have been travelling for three days without rest, uprooted from their homes, their belongings, their jobs and their families," the singer wrote on Instagram. "Their world has been turned upside down in an unimaginable way." He drew attention to the many volunteers and called for donations to charities.

Even musicians who will not be playing at the benefit concert are raising funds in their own way for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

The Cure, for example, printed a new band shirt in the Ukrainian national colors. All the proceeds from its sale will be donated to the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, which is currently also providing aid to refugees from Ukraine.

The band Queen posted on YouTube the two-hour concert they gave in 2008 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with guest singer Paul Rodgers — with the request to donate to UNHCR.

The proceeds from the benefit concert in Birmingham will go to Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), an umbrella organization consisting of British charities. The event will also be broadcast on British television, and the ITV television channel said it would donate all sponsorship and advertising revenue from the broadcast.

Ukrainian band Antytila will not perform

The Ukrainian band Antytila, however, will not be performing in Birmingham. After learning about the concert, they sent a video message toEd Sheeran last week, asking to be allowed to perform at the concert via live stream. The members of the band are currently fighting in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian band Antytila's appeal to Ed Sheeran, asking if they could play in the benefit concert, went viral

British singer Ed Sheeran then thanked them for the video published on social media. "Firstly, I just wanted to say to all Ukrainians that I love you, I stand with you and that I'm so proud to be playing at this benefit next week," he said. And addressing Antytila, "I can't wait to check out your music, guys — and I'm sending you lots of love."

But the organizers of the concert apparently then contacted the musicians and told them that they would not be able to perform at the benefit.

"On a personal level, we do of course completely understand why they are bravely fighting for their country, but for this specific concert, it would not be possible for us to feature them, as we are only able to focus on the humanitarian situation, not the politics or the military conflict," the organizers said in a statement.



The band's singer, Taras Topolya said in a TikTok video that they accept the stance taken by the concert's organizers but are disappointed: "First of all we are musicians, helmets and body armor are temporary, but we understand the answer and we accept it. The main thing is the people of the United Kingdom must stand with Ukraine."

