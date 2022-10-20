  1. Skip to content
Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a rally in Rome
Berlusconi triggered outrage with his comments and faced widespread criticismImage: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
PoliticsItaly

Berlusconi says comments about Russian invasion misconstrued

40 minutes ago

In a recording, Silvio Berlusconi was heard saying that Russia was forced to act against Ukraine after it broke the terms of the 2014 Minsk peace agreement. He now says that the leaked audio was taken out of context,

https://p.dw.com/p/4ISpd

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday that his leaked comments on Russia's war on Ukraine were misconstrued and "taken out of context."

"All this has been taken out of context. It has been spread without knowing the global meaning of my words, with the sole aim of spreading slander and disinformation," said the 86-year-old former leader.

Comments trigger outrage

On Wednesday, LaPresse news agency had published portions of an audio recording of Berlusconi speaking to members of his Forza Italia party the day before.

In the recording, Berlusconi claimed that Ukraine had broken the terms of the 2014 Minsk peace accord by "attacking" the "newly created republics in Donbass."

This put immense pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin when these regions asked for help, said Berlusconi. Putin caved and dispatched Russian troops only to be met with "unexpected and unpredictable situation of resistance from the Ukrainians, who received funds and weapons from the West from the third day," he said.

The comments triggered immediate outrage, particularly consideringForza Italia is set to be a member of Italy's new coalition government.

Giorgia Meloni, widely expected to be Italy's next prime minister, reacted to the comments on Wednesday saying that her new administration would support NATO and fully a part of Europe.

Vodka violates sanctions

The European Commission said on Thursday that the 20 bottles of vodka that Putin sent to Berlusconi as a birthday present violated European sanctions put in place following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the recording, Berlusconi could be heard saying that "for my birthday he sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very sweet letter."

A Commission official stated that alcohol, including vodka, was included in the EU sanctions package agreed upon in April. The package does not exclude gifts.

Since it is up to the EU states to implement the sanctions, it is not immediately clear if Italian authorities would take any action in this case.

ss/es (dpa, Reuters)

 

British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Downing Street to attend her first Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after just 6 weeks

Politics35 minutes ago
