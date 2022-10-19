Berlusconi says he 'reconnected' with Putin

During a secretly taped speech, the former Italian prime minister said he exchanged alcoholic gifts and "sweet" letters with Putin. Berlusconi's Forza Italia party was one of the key winners in Italy's recent election.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has said he "reconnected" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a secretly taped speech obtained by Italy's LaPresse news agency.

Berlusconi's comments have caused a stir among the Italian media and public, raising concerns that Italy's possible new governing coalition could grow closer to Moscow.

What did Berlusconi say in the recording?

"I have reconnected with President Putin," Berlusconi said Tuesday to parliament members of his center-right Forza Italia party. "He sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a really sweet letter for my birthday."

Berlusconi recently celebrated his 86th birthday on September 29, shortly after Forza Italia and other right-wing Italian parties were victorious in the Italian general elections.

"I responded with 20 bottles of Lambrusco [a sparkling Italian red wine] and a similarly sweet letter," Berlusconi continued.

The former Italian prime minister also made excuses for Russia's war on Ukraine in the recording. He claimed that the West is already at war with Russia because it is "giving Ukraine weapons and money."

After the audiotape was released, Forza Italia released a statement saying its position on the Ukrainian conflict and Russian responsibilities "is in line with the position of Europe and the United States."

Will Italy's new government be softer on Moscow?

The remarks raised concerns that a new possible right-wing coalition under Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni could be softer on Moscow than the former technocratic government under Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

"The new majority is in the process of dangerously shifting Italy's position on Russia towards ambiguity," Enrico Letta, the head of the center-left Democratic Party said.

Meloni has previously said that she stands with Ukraine. Yet, the new remarks from Berlusconi are the latest sign that Meloni may come under pressure from within her coalition to seek warmer ties with Moscow.

wd/rs (AP, Reuters, dpa)