Silvio Berlusconi is an Italian media magnate and politician. A three-time prime minister of Italy, his career has been marked by a number of scandals.

Born in Milan in 1936, Silvio Berlusconi rose from a middle class background to become one of Italy's wealthiest men. He launched his own cable TV channel in 1974 before starting a career in politics in 1993. He founded the right-wing Forza Italia party and served three times as prime minister (1994-5; 2001-6; 2008-11). He has been embroiled in various sex and corruption scandals during the course of his career. In 2013, he was convicted of tax fraud and barred from seeking office.