Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi is an Italian media magnate and politician. A three-time prime minister of Italy, his career has been marked by a number of scandals.

Born in Milan in 1936, Silvio Berlusconi rose from a middle class background to become one of Italy's wealthiest men. He launched his own cable TV channel in 1974 before starting a career in politics in 1993. He founded the right-wing Forza Italia party and served three times as prime minister (1994-5; 2001-6; 2008-11). He has been embroiled in various sex and corruption scandals during the course of his career. In 2013, he was convicted of tax fraud and barred from seeking office. This is a collection of DW's content on Silvio Berlusconi.

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi addresses a rally in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Thousands of protesters are gathering in Rome for a so-called Italian Pride rally, which brings together the right-wing League of Salvini, the far-right Brothers of Italy of Giorgia Meloni and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia on October 19, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Italy's Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized with coronavirus 04.09.2020

The former prime minister of Italy has been hospitalized "as a precautionary measure," according to his center-right party Forza Italia. Hours before he was admitted, he told supporters that he felt "quite well."
The League leader Matteo Salvini addresses a rally in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Thousands of protesters are gathering in Rome for a so-called Italian Pride rally, which brings together the right-wing League of Salvini, the far-right Brothers of Italy of Giorgia Meloni and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Italy's far-right leader Salvini pledges return to power at Rome rally 19.10.2019

A massive right-wing protest in Rome saw the leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini, say he would "soon" return to power. Ex-PM Berlusconi slammed the current government as "the most leftist" in Italy's history.
foto IPP/Mario Romano Milano 5/10/2018 Convegno di Forza Italia: -Persona Impresa LibertÃ - nella foto Silvio Berlusconi Italy Photo Press-World Copyright | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Entertainment TV makes you less intelligent, more susceptible to populism 07.07.2019

A new in-depth report found that the advent of entertainment TV in Italy made its viewers more likely to vote for Berlusconi and other populists. These findings could be applied to other countries, the study says.
The director Franco Zeffirelli presents at his home opera 'La Traviata' that will go on stage to Arena of Verona in Rome, ITALY-13-02-2019 |

Italian director Franco Zeffirelli dead at 96 15.06.2019

Famed for opulent film and opera productions, Zeffirelli led a storied life and often courted controversy. He died Saturday in Rome.
6. 3. 2019, Kiew, Ukraine, Der ukrainische Comic-Schauspieler, Showman und Präsidentschaftskandidat Volodymyr Zelensky nimmt am Dreh der Fernsehserie Diener des Volkes teil, wo er am 6. März 2019 in Kiew die Rolle des Präsidenten der Ukraine spielt. - Die Wut über die politische Elite ist zum Teil der Grund für den Aufstieg von Volodymyr Zelensky, einem Fernsehschauspieler ohne politische Erfahrung, der bei der bevorstehenden Präsidentschaftswahl an der Spitze steht. Zelensky wählt bei 25 Prozent, vor Poroschenko bei 17 Prozent und der ehemaligen Premierministerin Yulia Tymoshenko bei 16 Prozent ab dem 4. März 2019.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders 01.04.2019

Ukrainian presidential hopeful Volodymyr Zelenskiy isn't the first politician with an unconventional background. Across the world, actors, musicians, athletes and business tycoons have gone on to lead their countries.
In this image made from video, a teenager breaks an egg on the head of Senator Fraser Anning while he holds a press conference, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Melbourne, New Zealand. Following the mass shootings on Friday, Anning came under sharp criticism over tweets including one that said: “Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?” (AP Photo) |

Political projectiles: Politicians who have been pelted 17.03.2019

From eggs to shoes to souvenir cathedrals, politicians have had all kinds of objects hurled at them. DW looks at some high-flying examples.
Italy, Milan - June 28, 2013 Hearing in 'Ruby' trial against Berlusconi. Imane Fadil. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Italy probes death of Silvio Berlusconi 'bunga bunga' sex trial witness 16.03.2019

Imane Fadil, a Moroccan-born model who testified in the sex trial of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, died earlier this month. She was reportedly poisoned with a mix of radioactive substances.
foto IPP/Mario Romano Milano 5/10/2018 Convegno di Forza Italia: -Persona Impresa LibertÃ - nella foto Silvio Berlusconi Italy Photo Press-World Copyright | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Silvio Berlusconi in Monza: Addiction, romance or calculated move? 26.11.2018

Silvio Berlusconi is back in football after taking over Italian third tier outfit SS Monza. The former Italian Prime Minister wants to reach Serie A using Italian players, without tattoos or extravagant hairstyles.

ARCHIV - 14.05.2018, Italien, Rom: Matteo Salvini, Vorsitzender der Lega-Partei, spricht nach einem Treffen mit Italiens Präsident Mattarella zu Journalisten. (zu dpa Italiens Innenminister Salvini will Sinti und Roma zählen lassen vom 28.06.2018) Foto: Riccardo Antimiani/ANSA/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Italy's League party to forfeit €48 million, Rome's Supreme Court rules 03.07.2018

Italy's top court has upheld a prosecutor's request to seize funds for "financial irregularities" dating back to 2008. It is related to convictions of Umberto Bossi, founder of Italy's Northern League party.
Wahlausgang am Tag danach. Plakat mit den beiden Wahlsiegern Luigi Di Maio (links) Moviemento Cinque Stelle und Matteo Salvini (rechts) Lega. Rom. Montage. Aufgenommen am 05.03.2018. Foto: Georg Matthes, DW, alle Rechte Wahl in Italien DW, Georg Matthes, 5. März 2018

Italy's options: A fraught government or new elections? 15.05.2018

Italy's would-be coalition partners need more time to thrash out a government deal. Based on the 5-Star Movement's rule in Parma, locals have little hope for success on a national level, as Megan Williams discovered.
Jan 2018**** ©Fabio Frustaci / EIDON/MAXPPP ; 1259151 : (Fabio Frustaci / EIDON), 2018-01-11 Roma - TV show ''Porta a Porta'' interview with Silvio Berlusconi - Italian former Prime Minister and leader of center-right party Forza Italia (Go Italy), Silvio Berlusconi speaks on the set of the broadcast Porta a Porta, a programme of Italian channel Rai 1 Foto: Fabio Frustaci / Eidon/MAXPPP/dpa |

Silvio Berlusconi: Comeback on the cards as court lifts public office ban 12.05.2018

An Italian court has lifted former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's ban from holding office. The 81-year-old could run for prime minister again if talks between M5S and the League collapse and new elections are called.
10.05.2018 Five-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio walks in downtown Rome after a meeting with the leader of the League Matteo Salvini Thursday, May 10, 2018. League leader Matteo Salvini, who heads the center-right bloc, and 5-Star leader Luigi di Maio said in a joint statement after a face-to-face meeting in Rome that they had reached â€˜â€™significant progressâ€™â€™ on the composition of the Cabinet and on identifying a candidate for the post of premier. (Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP)

Italy's populists make 'significant steps' towards coalition government 10.05.2018

The euroskeptic M5S and the anti-migrant League have said they're moving "quickly" to give Italy a government. But Italy's president has warned the parties against wreaking havoc on the country's status in the EU.
Flag and statue of David in Piazza della Signoria 13th September 1501  Michelangelo begins work on his statue of David. |

Italy makes last-ditch effort to form government 07.05.2018

Months after inconclusive elections, Italy is still without a government. The left-wing M5S has offered to form a coalition with the League. But the far-right party refuses to ditch its alliance with Silvio Berlusconi.
Rome, First session of the Chamber of Deputies of the XVIII legislature Luigi Di Maio |

Italy's parliament reconvenes with no government in sight 23.03.2018

Lawmakers have gathered to vote for presidents of both parliamentary chambers, the first step towards a government. But the situation looks dire after Silvio Berlusconi torpedoed a deal between two populist parties.
March 3, 2018*** Ballots are being prepared for Sunday's general elections as a polling station is being set up in a school in Rome, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) |

Italy heads to the polls in fractious election 04.03.2018

Italians are casting ballots in an election pollsters say will likely result in a hung parliament. A bid for power by a group led by scandal-ridden former premier Silvio Berlusconi has added spice to the campaign.
Silvio Berlusconi feeds a lamb

Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign 02.03.2018

Ahead of parliamentary elections on Sunday, Italy is suffering from a bout of voter apathy. Considering what they've seen on the campaign trail might explain why.
