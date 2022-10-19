  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brother of Italy's party
Giorgia Meloni is widely expeced to become Italy's first female prime ministerImage: Gregorio Borgia/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsItaly

Italy begins negotiations on forming new government

15 minutes ago

Italy's right-wing bloc is expected to succeed Mario Draghi's administration after winning in the general election. If negotiations go smoothly, a new cabinet could be sworn in over the weekend.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IR31

Negotiations on the formation of Italy's new government will kick off Thursday, according to President Sergio Mattarella's office.

Nationalist leader Giorgia Meloni is widely expected to become Italy's first female prime minister after winning a majority of the seats in Italy's general election in September. 

Last month, Meloni's right-leaning Brothers of Italy party secured victory in a rightist bloc comprising Silvio Berlusconi's "Forza Italia" and Matteo Salvini's "League." 

How does the process work?

Under the Italian constitution, before the election winners can start the formation of a new government, Mattarella has to consult with the leadership of the main political parties.  

Mattarella will then appoint one person to lead negotiations, which is expected to be Meloni, as she is the favorite to become prime minister. 

The president's office said that Mattarella will invite opposition parties on Thursday and is scheduled to meet the leaders of the conservative bloc on Friday. 

Salvini said on Wednesday that he expected the new government will be sworn in between Saturday and Monday.

He said the cabinet will have to win an obligatory vote of confidence in parliament before taking office officially on October 26.

However the parties in the right-wing bloc are still negotiating ministerial appointments, and, for example, are unable to agree on who should be appointed as justice minister. 

Far-right heading for power after Italy vote

Meloni says Italy will be 'pro-Europe' 

On Wednesday, Meloni declared her support of NATO and the EU.

"Italy with us in government will never be the weak link in the West," she said in a statement, adding that she would not form an alliance with any party that disagreed. 

"On one thing I...will always be clear. I intend to lead a government with a clear and unequivocal foreign policy line," she said.

Her statement comes as Berlusconi recently reiterated his sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of triggering the war in Ukraine. 

Italy's new government will replace Prime Minister Mario Draghi's administration.

As prime minister, Meloni will have to address challenges such as concerns over energy supplies heading into winter as well as rising inflation in the country

los/wmr (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Far-Right party Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni shows a placard reading in Italian "Thank you Italy" at her party's electoral headquarters in Rome

Italy election: Meloni says center-right bloc has 'clear' mandate

Italy election: Meloni says center-right bloc has 'clear' mandate

Giorgia Meloni, leading a center-right coalition, is on track to become Italy's first woman prime minister ever and its first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini. The main center-left group has conceded defeat.
PoliticsSeptember 26, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Students in one of the girls' high schools joined the nationwide anti-government demonstrations after death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

Iran: Deaths of schoolgirls further stoke public fury

Society6 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigeria Flut-Opfer

The aftermath of the Nigeria floods

The aftermath of the Nigeria floods

Catastrophe6 hours ago02:31 min
More from Africa

Asia

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea

South Korea eyes nuclear option amid North Korean threats

South Korea eyes nuclear option amid North Korean threats

Politics8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of Karin Radstrom in front of a Daimler truck

Attracting female top managers getting tougher in Germany

Attracting female top managers getting tougher in Germany

Business5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukraine Krieg | Angriff auf Korobotschkyne

NATO's Stoltenberg: 'We all need to do more' for Ukraine

NATO's Stoltenberg: 'We all need to do more' for Ukraine

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People take part in a demonstration by the National Salvation Front against President Kais Saïed

Tunisia: Torn between anger and hope

Tunisia: Torn between anger and hope

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Two people stand in a field of solar panels, in an autumn landscape of dried grass and bare trees

North Dakota banks on renewables

North Dakota banks on renewables

BusinessOctober 18, 202205:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migration7 hours ago03:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage