News

Israel's Netanyahu meets Putin in Russia days ahead of re-election bid

Presenting himself as a well-connected world leader ahead of Israeli elections, Netanyahu met with the Russian leader to discuss military operations over Syria. Russia also retrieved the body of a fallen Israeli soldier.

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Five days before Benjamin Netanyahu aims for a fifth term as prime minister in Israel's elections, he was in Moscow to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The 69-year-old is facing corruption charges in Israel, as well as a strong challenge from a centrist alliance between former army chief Benny Gantz and journalist-turned-politician Yair Lapid who have said they would each serve two-and-a-half years as premier if elected. Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon and former military chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi are also part of the group.

Thursday's visit to Moscow had been at Netanyahu's request and he had declared ahead of his arrival that it would be to "discuss events in Syria," including the "special coordination between our militaries."

Israel has been trying to get Russia to use its influence with Syria and with Iran to scale down the Iranian military presence in Syria.

The Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Russians on the Golan Heights

Last year, as confirmation of the Russian role in Syria, the defense ministry said Russian military police had been deployed on the Golan Heights frontier between Syria and Israel to set up eight observation posts.

Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Russian defense ministry official said that the police presence was in support of UN peacekeepers who had suspended their own patrols in 2012: "Today, UN peacekeepers accompanied by Russian military police conducted their first patrols in six years in the separation zone," Rudskoi said at a media briefing in Moscow on August 2, 2018. He added that the eight positions would be handed over to Syrian forces once the situation stabilized.

The US recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights through apresidential proclamation signed by President Donald Trump in Netanyahu's presence in Washington at the end of March.

Trump and Netanyahu with the presidential proclamation over Golan Heights sovereignty

Repatriated Israeli soldier from Lebanon

As the Israeli and Russian leaders met in Moscow on Thursday, Putin said the body of US-born Israeli Sergeant Zachary Baumel had been recovered. Baumel and two other soldiers went missing in a 1982 battle with Syrian forces in southern Lebanon following Israel's invasion.

Putin said "it was not easy" for Russian special forces to find the remains.

"Our military together with Syrian partners established the place of his burial," Putin was reported as saying. "We are very pleased that at home they can give him the necessary military honors." A ceremony is due to be held in Israel later this week.

Watch video 08:37

Golan Heights Recognition

jm/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW recommends

'I love Israel' — Brazil's Bolsonaro lands in Tel Aviv

Brazil's president has arrived for a four-day visit to Israel during which he is expected to sign "many agreements." The far-right leader's trip comes just ahead of Israel's closely contested elections. (31.03.2019)  

Under legal pressure, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu facing election challengers

Israel's attorney general has declared his intent to press charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While the move still must be confirmed by a hearing, it could have an impact on April's snap election. (04.03.2019)  

Israel bans right-wing candidate from general election

Israel's Supreme Court has banned a far-right politician from running in upcoming elections. It also reversed a decision to bar an Arab candidate accused of supporting terrorism. (17.03.2019)  

Trump: Time for US to 'fully recognize' Golan Heights as Israeli

US President Donald Trump has sent a foreign policy tweet calling for recognition of the contested area as belonging to Israel. The call comes as Secretary of State Pompeo meets with Israeli PM Netanyahu in Jerusalem. (21.03.2019)  

Israel-Gaza rocket exchange: media reactions

The rocket attack on a family home just outside Tel Aviv, and Israel's reaction, has dominated Israeli media. The coverage will play a large part in how Israel will respond. DW takes a closer look. (25.03.2019)  

Golan Heights Recognition 21.03.2019

As US President Trump urges US recognition of the disputed Golan Heights as Israeli territory, Brent Goff asks Mideast expert Michael Friedson how big a political gift this is for Benjamin Netanyahu, with elections just two weeks away.

Israel Syrien Golanhöhen

Golan Heights: Why it matters to US, Israel and Syria 22.03.2019

President Donald Trump has pledged to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. DW explains why the contested territory matters.

The significance of the Golan heights 26.03.2019

The United States reversed decades of policy in the Middle East by officially recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli territory. Israel seized it from Syria in the Arab Israeli War in 1967, and then annexed the Golan heights in 1981.

