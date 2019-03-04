 Israel bans right-wing candidate from general election | News | DW | 17.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Israel bans right-wing candidate from general election

Israel's Supreme Court has banned a far-right politician from running in upcoming elections. It also reversed a decision to bar an Arab candidate accused of supporting terrorism.

Israel Michael Ben-Ari Jewish Power party PK in Jerusalem (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

Israel's highest court voted on Sunday to ban Michael Ben Ari from running in the country's April 9 general election. The leader of the Jewish Power party was disqualified in an 8-1 vote because of his anti-Arab ideology.

Ben-Ari had been approved by Israel's election committee to run, but the opposition left-wing Meretz party successfully appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

'Incitement to racism'

The country's attorney general, who shares the Court's sentiment, had accused Ben-Ari of "inciting on an ethnic-nationalistic basis against the Arab population" and "calling for a violent renunciation of the Arab population's rights."

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) welcomed the Court's decision to prevent the Jewish Power leader from running in the upcoming election.

"The party and its leadership seek to undermine the ideals of democracy, equality, and peace on which the State of Israel was founded. They have no place in the Knesset," Avi Mayer, Assistant Executive Director of the AJC, told DW.

Jewish Power is part of an election alliance with Israel's right-wing governing party, Likud, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes will help secure him a record fifth term.

Read more: Netanyahu challengers form alliance

Arab party ban reversed

The court meanwhile approved the candidacy of Raam-Balad, an alliance of Arab nationalists and Islamists, which is highly critical of Israeli policies.

Israel has in the past prosecuted two Balad figures for contacts with Palestinian militants and accused a former party leader of helping Hezbollah during the 2006 Lebanon war. 

  • Ben-Gurion announces Israel's independence from a table where lots of other people sit (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Long-held hope is victorious

    On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, future first prime minister of Israel, declares the state's independence, outlining the Jewish story: "The people kept faith with (the land) throughout their dispersion and never ceased to pray and hope for their return to it and for the restoration in it of their political freedom." It was the birth of an internationally recognized Jewish homeland.

  • Haggard prisoners stand huddled behind barbed wire in a Holocaust concentration camp (picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The darkest hour

    While the controversial idea of a God-given land for Jews has biblical roots, the Holocaust was a close, powerful backdrop for the significance of Israel's founding. Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews across Europe, and those who survived the concentration camps endured expulsion and forced labor. The above photo shows survivors of the Auschwitz camp following liberation.

  • Women and children walk down a dusty road as they leave Palestine (picture-alliance/CPA Media)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    'Nakba': Arabic for 'catastrophe'

    That is the word that Palestinians and their supporters use to mark Israel's independence. About 700,000 Arabs living in Palestine at the time fled as waves of Jewish immigrants arrived to settle in the new Jewish state. The birth of Israel was the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which remains unresolved 70 years later despite numerous attempts.

  • Children use tools to work on wood crafts outside a house (G. Pickow/Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Life on a kibbutz

    These land collectives, known as kibbutzim in the plural, were established across Israel following independence. Many were run by secular or socialist Jews in an effort to realize their vision of society.

  • A tank fires in the desert during the Six-Day war (Imago/Keystone)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A state at war

    Tensions with its Arab neighbors erupted in the Six-Day War in June 1967. With a surprise attack, Israel is able to swiftly defeat Egypt, Jordan and Syria, bringing the Arab-populated areas of the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights under Israeli control. Victory leads to occupation — and more tension and conflict.

  • Apartment houses stand in desert land in an Israeli settlement while Palestinian houses stand atop a hill in the background (picture-alliance/newscom/D. Hill)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Settlements on disputed territory

    Israel's settlement policy worsens the conflict with Palestinians. Due to development and expansion of Jewish areas on occupied Palestinian land, the Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of making a future Palestinian state untenable. Israel has largely ignored the international community's criticism of its settlement policy, arguing new construction is either legal or necessary for security.

  • Palestinian youths throw stones (picture-alliance/AFP/E. Baitel)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Anger, hate and stones: The first intifada

    In winter 1987, Palestinians begin mass protests of Israel's ongoing occupation. Unrest spreads from Gaza to East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The uprising eventually wound down and led to the 1993 Oslo Accords — the first face-to-face agreement between the government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the representative body of the Palestinian people.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin und PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat shake hands as President Bill Clinton looks on (picture-alliance/CPA Media )

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Peace at last?

    With former US President Bill Clinton as a mediator, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat hold peace talks. The result, the Oslo I Accord, is each side's recognition of the other. The agreement leads many to hope that an end to the Israel-Palestine conflict is not far off, but peace initiatives suffer a major setback when Rabin is assassinated two years later.

  • Prime Minister Peres sits next to an empty chair (Getty Images/AFP/J. Delay)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A void to fill

    A right-wing Jewish fanatic shoots and kills Rabin on November 4, 1995, while he is leaving a peace rally in Tel Aviv. Rabin's assassination throws the spotlight on Israel's internal social strife. The divide is growing between centrist and extremist, secular and religious. The photo shows Israel's then-acting prime minister, Shimon Peres, next to the empty chair of his murdered colleague.

  • Johannes Rau speaks in front of a microphone (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Addressing the unspeakable

    Nazi Germany's mass murder of Jews weighs on German-Israeli relations to this day. In February 2000, Germany's then-President Johannes Rau addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in German. It is a tremendous emotional challenge for both sides, especially for Holocaust survivors and their descendants, but also a step towards closer relations after unforgettable crimes.

  • A concrete wall under construction winds its way along a base in the desert while an Israeli flag waves in front (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/S. Nackstrand)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The Israeli wall

    In 2002, amid the violence and terror of the Second Intifada, Israel starts building a 107-kilometer-long (67-mile-long) barrier of barbed wire, concrete wall and guard towers between itself and Palestinian areas of the West Bank. It suppresses the violence but does not solve the larger political conflict. The wall grows in length over the years and is projected to reach around 700 kilometers.

  • Heiko Maas lays a wreath down in memory of Holocaust victims (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Yefimovich)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A gesture to the dead

    Germany's current foreign minister, Heiko Maas, steps decisively into an ever closer German-Israeli relationship. His first trip abroad as the country's top diplomat is to Israel in March 2018. At the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem, he lays a wreath in memory of Holocaust victims.

    Author: Kersten Knipp


Not Kosher

Israel's far-right justice minister, Ayelet Shaked, slammed the Supreme Court rulings.

"Disqualifying Ben-Ari and approving the parties which support terrorism is a flagrant intervention against the heart of Israeli democracy," she said.

Former defence minister Avidgdor Liberman accused the Court of giving a "kosher stamp" to those who "incite to violence and support terror."

War of words

"Terrorist, your place is not here," Jewish Power's Itamar Ben-Gvir yelled as he stood eyeball to eyeball with Ata Abu Medeghem of Raam-Balad in the corridors of the Supreme Court building.

"You're just racist trash," Abu Medeghem retorted while TV news crews recorded the altercation.

  • City of Strife - Jerusalem Photo Gallery (Imago/Leemage)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Jerusalem, the city of David

    According to the Old Testament, David, king of the two partial kingdoms of Judah and Israel, won Jerusalem from the Jebusites around 1000 BC. He moved his seat of government to Jerusalem, making it the capital and religious center of his kingdom. The Bible says David's son Solomon built the first temple for Yahweh, the God of Israel. Jerusalem became the center of Judaism.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Under Persian rule

    The Neo-Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II (3rd from the left) conquered Jerusalem in 597 and again in 586 BC, as the Bible says. He took King Jehoiakim (5th from the right) and the Jewish upper class into captivity, sent them to Babylon and destroyed the temple. After Persian king Cyrus the Great seized Babylon, he allowed the exiled Jews to return home to Jerusalem and to rebuild their temple.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Historical Picture Archive/COR)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Under Roman and Byzantine rule

    The Roman Empire ruled Jerusalem from the year 63 AD. Resistance movements rapidly formed among the population, so that in 66 AD, the First Jewish–Roman War broke out. The war ended 4 years later, with a Roman victory and another destruction of the temple in Jerusalem. The Romans and Byzantines ruled Palestine for approximately 600 years.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Selva/Leemage)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Conquest by the Arabs

    Over the course of the Islamic conquest of Greater Syria, Muslim armies also reached Palestine. By order of the Caliph Umar (in the picture), Jerusalem was besieged and captured in the year 637 AD. In the following era of Muslim rule, various, mutually hostile and religiously divided rulers presided over the city. Jerusalem was often besieged and changed hands several times.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The Crusades

    From 1070 AD onward, the Muslim Seljuk rulers increasingly threatened the Christian world. Pope Urban II called for the First Crusade, which took Jerusalem in 1099 AD. Over a period of 200 years a total of nine crusades set out to conquer the city as it changed hands between Muslim and Christian rule. In 1244 AD the crusaders finally lost control of the city and it once again became Muslim.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Gemeinfrei)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The Ottomans and the British

    After the conquest of Egypt and Arabia by the Ottomans, Jerusalem became the seat of an Ottoman administrative district in 1535 AD. In its first decades of Ottoman rule, the city saw a clear revival. With a British victory over Ottoman troops in 1917 AD, Palestine fell under British rule. Jerusalem went to the British without a fight.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Gemeinfrei)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The divided city

    After World War II, the British gave up their Palestinian Mandate. The UN voted for a division of the country in order to create a home for the survivors of the Holocaust. Some Arab states then went to war against Israel and conquered part of Jerusalem. Until 1967, the city was divided into an Israeli west and a Jordanian east.

  • Soldiers during Six-day war (picture alliance/AP/KEYSTONE/Government Press Office)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    East Jerusalem goes back to Israel

    In 1967, Israel waged the Six-Day War against Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Israel took control of the Sinai, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem. Israeli paratroopers gained access to the Old City and stood at the Wailing Wall for the first time since 1949. East Jerusalem is not officially annexed, but rather integrated into the administration.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gharabli)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Muslim pilgrimage to Israel

    Israel has not denied Muslims access to its holy places. The Temple Mount is under an autonomous Muslim administration; Muslims can enter, visit the Dome of the Rock and the adjacent Al-Aqsa mosque and pray there.

  • Old City in Jerusalem (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Unresolved status

    Jerusalem remains to this day an obstacle to peace between Israel and Palestine. In 1980, Israel declared the whole city its "eternal and indivisible capital." After Jordan gave up its claim to the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1988, the state of Palestine was proclaimed. Palestine also declares, in theory, Jerusalem as its capital.

    Author: Ines Eisele


kw/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Israel arrests second Jewish extremist

Israel has arrested a second Jewish extremist as part of its crackdown on ultra-nationalists. The arrests follow the death of a Palestinian baby in an arson attack in the West Bank. (05.08.2015)  

Israel to dissolve parliament and hold April elections

Leaders in Israel's governing coalition have decided to dissolve parliament and hold elections seven months early. Coalition disagreements over a military conscription bill appear to have caused the move. (24.12.2018)  

Israel election: Netanyahu challengers form alliance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is tipped to win April elections and form another right-wing government. But after his main challengers announced a joint list, the race could take an unexpected twist. (21.02.2019)  

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

Jerusalem is one of the oldest and most contested cities in the world. Jerusalem is revered as a sacred city by Jews, Muslims and Christians alike. For this reason, there has been controversy over the city to this day. (07.12.2017)  

Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

Triumph or catastrophe? The state of Israel was declared 70 years ago this week, according to the Hebrew calendar — a turning point for Jews after the Holocaust. DW looks back at events that have shaped Israeli history. (18.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Related content

Israel Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu

Under legal pressure, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu facing election challengers 04.03.2019

Israel's attorney general has declared his intent to press charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While the move still must be confirmed by a hearing, it could have an impact on April's snap election.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli attorney general to charge Benjamin Netanyahu for corruption 28.02.2019

Israel's attorney general is seeking graft charges against Netanyahu. The prospect of an indictment could hurt the Israeli prime minister's chances in upcoming election, where he is seeking a fourth consecutive term.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Are Benjamin Netanyahu's days numbered as Israeli PM? 26.02.2019

Israeli politics, and Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure in particular, could be heading for a sea change at the upcoming election. Tania Krämer reports from Jerusalem.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  