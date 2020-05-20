Israel plans to annex West Bank territories

It's not yet midday in the Jordan Valley, and already temperatures have climbed over 30 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) in the shade. Farmer Ibrahim Daiq carefully inspects the small, green dates hanging from his date palms, in a grove located just outside the Palestinian city of Jericho, in Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Daiq plans to harvest in September, but he's concerned over Israel's plans to annex parts of the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlements, a move that would have far-reaching consequences for the entire region. "This move will not pave the way to peace," he said. "We are very concerned what the coming weeks will bring."

Israel conquered and occupied the strategic region from neighboring Jordan in the Six-Day War in 1967. Since the Oslo Accords were signed in the 1990s, about 60% of this region has belonged to Area C, which is completely under Israeli control.

Farmer Ibrahim Daiq doesn't know whether he'll be able to harvest his dates in September

Israeli governments have always considered the region as an important security buffer between Israel and Arab states to the east. The region also has great agricultural and economical potential, for Israeli settlers and Palestinians alike. But the Palestinian Authority has no say over the land, or its resources, save for its semi-autonomous control over Jericho and a few other villages.

Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said the deal between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would change everything. "It aims to scrap all previous treaties and political reference points, undo international law, revoke the UN Security Council resolutions and dictate a solution," he told DW.

Controversial unilateral move

Israeli politicians have talked about annexing the Jordan Valley for years. Netanyahu made it one of his recent campaign pledges, and the proposal has now found its way into the new government's coalition agreement. The prime minister could present an annexation proposal as soon as July 1, on the basis of Trump's contentious Middle East Plan. It envisions talks between both sides over a future Palestinian state, albeit one fractured into various Palestinian enclaves.

Human rights groups have condemned the "creeping annexation" of the West Bank in recent decades. "Already today, the West Bank is divided into hundreds of sections," said Dror Etkes, an Israeli who has been documenting the effects of occupation for more than 20 years. "This geographical and geopolitical entity is inhabited by two peoples, who live under two entirely separate legal and political regimes."

In an interview last week with the Israel Hayom daily, Netanyahu said Palestinians living in annexed villages would not be eligible to receive Israeli citizenship. Villages and towns like Jericho would be administered by the Palestinian Authority, yet fall under Israeli security control.

A new political geography

An Israeli-US team is currently drawing up maps of what this new political geography will look like, setting out the area to be annexed and future borders. But fierce criticism of the annexation plan has been expressed by parts of the Israeli pro-settlement camp, which has rejected the Trump plan as it calls for the creation of a Palestinian state.

David Elhayani, head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, has urged Israel to take action and ignore the Trump proposal to prevent the emergence of a "Palestinian terror state." He has called on Israel to extend its sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, the northern Dead Sea region and Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria by next month.

The Palestinian Authority, which broke off diplomatic ties with the Trump administration in 2017, opposed its Middle East plan from the very beginning. And last week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas cut off all ties with Israel and the US, including security agreements. Lawmaker Saeb Erekat has warned of even more serious consequences.

"Annexation will destroy the Palestinian Authority," he said, adding that the body grew out of the idea that Palestinians would one day, though negotiations, gain independence. But he stressed that Netanyahu and Trump effectively want to keep the Palestinians under permanent occupation, albeit without calling it as such.

Decades of Israel occupation

In recent years, the prospect of forming an independent Palestinian state has grown increasingly unrealistic. For more than five decades, Israel has controlled Palestinians' water supply, land, and determined when and where they may travel. Jericho residents are worried that annexation could further isolate the city.

Najwa Amar, a student based in Jericho, said residents are already cut off from the other Palestinian territories. "People here feel like foreigners in their own country," she said. "And now they want seize the land in which we can move freely?" Ramallah residents also vehemently oppose the Israeli plans. "The idea of annexation is wrong," said Mu'atasim Mu'atan, a young local. "It would be stealing our land."

Several EU member states, the United Nations and Arab countries like neighboring Jordan have called the planned annexation a breach of intentional law and called it the death knell for the two-state solution. Observers have also warned that the annexation threatens the peace agreement with Jordan.

Most countries are unlikely to accept the planned move, just as was the case with Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights and east Jerusalem. But many Palestinians, including date farmer Ibrahim Daiq, doubt that international criticism will do anything to change Israel's plans. "It will only lead to more disillusionment and pessimism, that's all," he said.

A history of the Middle East peace process UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967 United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Accords, 1978 A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Madrid Conference, 1991 The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

A history of the Middle East peace process Oslo I Accord, 1993 The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000 US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002 The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Roadmap, 2003 The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

A history of the Middle East peace process Annapolis, 2007 In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

A history of the Middle East peace process Washington, 2010 In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

A history of the Middle East peace process Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

A history of the Middle East peace process Paris summit, 2017 Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

A history of the Middle East peace process Deteriorating relations in 2017 Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

A history of the Middle East peace process Trump's peace plan backfires, 2020 US President Donald Trump presented a peace plan that freezes Israeli settlement construction but retains Israeli control over most of the illegal settlements it has already built. The plan would double Palestinian-controlled territory, but asks Palestine to cross a red line and accept the previously constructed West Bank settlements as Israeli territory. Palestine rejected the plan outright. Author: Aasim Saleem



