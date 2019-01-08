 Iran satellite Payam fails to reach orbit | News | DW | 15.01.2019

News

Iran satellite Payam fails to reach orbit

Iran has said a satellite launched to gather environmental information has failed to reach orbit. Washington had expressed concern that Tehran's satellite program could help it in developing ballistic nuclear weapons.

A satellite rocket before its launch in a space station at an undisclosed location in Iran (picture-alliance/dpa)

Iran announced on Tuesday that one of its satellites had failed to reach the "necessary speed" to achieve orbit.

Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Javad Jahromi told Iranian state television that the rocket carrying the satellite had passed the first and second launch stage, but that it had developed problems in the third phase.

"Payam satellite was successfully launched this morning with the Basir satellite carrier. But the satellite unfortunately failed to be placed in the orbit in the last phase," said Jahromi.

The country had plans to send two satellites, Payam, meaning "message," and Doosti, meaning "peace” into orbit.

State television said the two satellites would be used to gather information on the country's environment. 

Read more: Iran deal — The European Union's ugly options

Iran normally shows off its achievements in space in February, when the country marks the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. In the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit, and has launched a monkey into space.

However, the US and its allies have expressed concern that the space program may be being used as a foil for Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Breaking the rules?

Earlier in January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran's plans to launch the satellites into orbit would violate a UN Security Council resolution made in 2015. Resolution 2231 demanded that Iran refrain from any activities using ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Read more: US reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean?

Iran has denied that the satellite program is linked to any nuclear ambitions, claiming it is part of a civil project with purely scientific aims.

Tehran says it is sticking to the terms of a 2015 nuclear deal that limits the enrichment of uranium in exchange for nuclear sanctions.

US President Donald Trump withdrew America from the deal last May, although European signatories to the treaty maintain that it is an important component of international security. However, Britain, France and Germany joined the US in criticizing Iran's launch of the Simorgh space rocket in August last year.

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

The deal breaker

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

Slap in the face

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

A triumph of diplomacy

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting on international nuclear related sanctions.

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

Compliance and verification

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

Obama's achievement

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

Iranians approved

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

The opponents

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

Who's left?

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) are scrambling to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


rc/rg (AFP, AP)

