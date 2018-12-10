 Iran confirms test of ballistic missiles | News | DW | 11.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Iran confirms test of ballistic missiles

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander said: "Iran needs no permission from foreign countries" to test missiles. The US, Britain and France claim the tests flout restrictions on Tehran's military program.

A medium-range missile Sejil 2 launched by Iranian army forces in December 2009. (picture-alliance/EPA/STR)

A medium-range missile Sejil 2 launched by Iranian army forces in December 2009.

Iran on Tuesday confirmed it had conducted a missile test earlier in December, following criticism from Western powers, including Security Council members the US, France and Britain.

"We confirm the recent test of our ballistic missiles," air force commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, according to the Fars news agency.

Hajizadeh said that Iran carries out around 40 to 50 missile tests each year.

Read more: Iran's military power: What you need to know

The UN Security Council met last week over the test that the US, Britain and France said defied UN restrictions on Tehran's military program.

In May, US President President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from an international agreement on Iran's nuclear program and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Trump said the deal was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran's development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.

  • US President Donald Trump signs an EO on Iran sanctions (Shealah Craighead )

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Sanctions signed off

    US President Trump signed an executive order on August 5 aimed at piling financial pressure on Tehran to force a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to Iranian threats, including its development of missiles and regional "malign" activities. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

  • Banknotes: US dollars, euros and Iranian rials (Getty Images/AFP/A. Kenare)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Where's the money?

    The first phase, which took effect on August 7, targets the Islamic Republic's access to US banknotes, making transactions in a US-dollar dominated financial world difficult. A ban on Iran purchasing precious metals including gold further serves as an attempt to cut the country off from global markets.

  • IranAir passenger plane (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Planes, cars and carpets

    Phase one also hits key industries including the purchase of commercial planes, cars and carpets. Iranian imports of graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, gold and some software are also affected. German automaker Daimler called off the production and sale of Mercedes-Benz trucks in Iran indefinitely after the sanctions came into force.

  • Iranian oil platform (Reuters/R. Homavandi)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Fuel to the fire

    A second phase of sanctions — which is due to take effect on November 5 and will block Iran's oil sales — is due to cause more damage. Several countries, however, including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    'Psychological warfare'

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States had launched "psychological warfare" against Iran to create division amongst its people. But he insisted that Iran still can rely on its allies China and Russia to keep its oil and banking sectors afloat. He has also demanded compensation for decades of American "intervention" in the Islamic Republic.

  • The EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, with New Zealand foreign minister, Winston Peters (picture-alliance/AP/New Zealand Herald/M. Mitchell)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    EU protection

    European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc is encouraging small and medium enterprises to increase their business with Iran. She said Tehran has been compliant with their nuclear-related commitments. The EU issued a "blocking statute" to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions.

    Author: Keith Walker


'Iran needs no permission'

Hajizadeh said that the test was "for the defense of our country, our legitimate right and as such Iran needs no permission from foreign countries."

"We will continue our missile tests and this recent action was an important test," Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by Fars.

"The reaction of the Americans shows that this test was very important for them and that's why they were shouting," he added. The commander did not say what type of missile had been tested.

Read more: US reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean?

Iran is refusing to negotiate with Washington over its military capabilities, including the missile program run by the IRGC. It maintains the program is defensive and denies missiles are capable of being tipped with nuclear warheads.

"The issue of missiles has never been subject to negotiations and nothing has been approved or ratified about its prohibition for the Islamic Republic of Iran in (UN) resolution 2231," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Unclear language

Under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which enshrined the nuclear deal in 2015, Iran is "called upon" to refrain from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons for up to eight years.

But the resolution does not specifically bar Tehran from missile launches.

Watch video 07:21
Now live
07:21 mins.

The Day - Saving the Iran Nuclear Deal

law/jm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Iran's options are either sanctions or corruption

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said that Iran will bypass "illegal and cruel" US sanctions. However, history shows that skirting sanctions have had catastrophic economic effects for Iran, says DW's Jamshid Barzegar. (05.11.2018)  

Iran's military power: What you need to know

Iran may suffer from military disadvantages, but that doesn't stop it from being a major military player in the Middle East. DW breaks down Iran's military strengths and three parts of its asymmetric defense strategy. (06.08.2018)  

Iran sanctions: US grants oil exemptions for several countries

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced the details of US sanctions against Iran, including oil exemptions for eight countries. Tehran has said it will continue to sell oil despite the new sanctions. (05.11.2018)  

US reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean?

The Trump administration has reimposed the first tranche of sanctions on Iran, isolating Washington as much as Tehran. A second round of US sanctions in November will target Iran's energy sector. (07.08.2018)  

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

The first phase of US sanctions against Iran went back into effect in early August. Here's a breakdown of what the sanctions are targeting and how Iran has reacted to the measures. (07.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

US to continue reinstating Iran sanctions  

Trump and the Middle East: Any role for Europe?  

The Day - Saving the Iran Nuclear Deal  

Related content

Iran Religionsführer Ali Khamenei

Opinion: The supreme leader comes first in Iran 06.12.2018

By forcing parliament to review a law, the supreme leader has made it clear that he is the real decision-maker and neither parliament nor government can function the way they are supposed to, says Jamshid Barzegar.

Iranisches Kriegsschiff Sahand

Iran launches 'radar-evading' warship 01.12.2018

Iran has unveiled its latest domestically developed warship, which state media claims has stealth properties. Tehran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions.

Iran Großbritannien Außenminster Mohammad Javad Zarif Jeremy Hunt

Iran confident nuclear deal can be salvaged as Britain stresses commitment 19.11.2018

Tehran has expressed hope that the Iran nuclear deal can be saved despite the US pulling out of the agreement. Iran's statement came during a visit of the British foreign minister to Iran.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 