Iran hits back at Olaf Scholz after video on sanctions
28 minutes ago
Iran has described as "provocative, interfering and undiplomatic" a video by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressing support for protesters and for more EU sanctions. It said the comments would do harm in the long run.
At one point, he addressed the Iranian government directly, asking: "What kind of government does it make you if you shoot at your own citizens? Those who act in such a way must expect us to push back."
Scholz's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, will be at those talks in Brussels.
Scholz said the protests, which often started with young women taking off their headscarves in public, had long morphed into something more than "merely a question of dress codes."
"Pupils, students, mothers, fathers, grandparents — all of them are fighting on the streets for more freedom and justice," Scholz said, adding that it was difficult in Germany to appreciate how much courage it took to do this in the face of a repressive state.
Iran, meanwhile, has taken to referring to the protests as "riots."
Its local state-sponsored media reported a string of arrests on charges connected to rioting on Sunday.
However, the government in Tehran rejects claims from rights groups abroad that more than 14,000 people have been arrested in the unrest in recent weeks, an estimate Scholz also alluded to in his video.