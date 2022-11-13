  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Scholz says Germany will support sanctions at upcoming EU talksImage: Bundesregierung
PoliticsIran

Iran hits back at Olaf Scholz after video on sanctions

28 minutes ago

Iran has described as "provocative, interfering and undiplomatic" a video by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressing support for protesters and for more EU sanctions. It said the comments would do harm in the long run.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JS4N

The Iranian government issued a critical response on Sunday to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had used his weekly video podcast to express support both for protesters in Iran and for further EU sanctions against the regime in Tehran

Scholz's "provocative, interfering and undiplomatic" comments would cause "damage over the long term," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Sunday. 

He said the comments risked sabotaging the historical relationship between the two countries.

"We recommend that the German government find the way back to discretion so as to avoid further disruption of bilateral ties," Kanaani said. 

What had Scholz said about Iran? 

Scholz had spoken about the protests sweeping much of Iran in recent weeks since the death of young Kurdish-Iranian woman Jina Mahsa Amini in police custody, and the often violent crackdown by Iranian authorities. 

At one point, he addressed the Iranian government directly, asking: "What kind of government does it make you if you shoot at your own citizens? Those who act in such a way must expect us to push back." 

He said that Germany would be supporting talks at the EU level scheduled for Monday on further sanctions targeting "all those who are responsible for this violence against their own people." Several sets of new EU sanctions were imposed in October, mainly concerning the crackdown but also the allegations of Iran providing drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Scholz's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, will be at those talks in Brussels. 

Scholz said the protests, which often started with young women taking off their headscarves in public, had long morphed into something more than "merely a question of dress codes." 

"Pupils, students, mothers, fathers, grandparents — all of them are fighting on the streets for more freedom and justice," Scholz said, adding that it was difficult in Germany to appreciate how much courage it took to do this in the face of a repressive state. 

Iran, meanwhile, has taken to referring to the protests as "riots."

Its local state-sponsored media reported a string of arrests on charges connected to rioting on Sunday.

However, the government in Tehran rejects claims from rights groups abroad that more than 14,000 people have been arrested in the unrest in recent weeks, an estimate Scholz also alluded to in his video.

Iran also sanctioned DW's Farsi language service last month over its coverage of the protests.

Iran protests: When will Tehran listen?

msh/aw (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People take to the streets after Friday prayers in Zahedan

Iranians mark 'Bloody Friday' with more protests

Iranians mark 'Bloody Friday' with more protests

Dozens of people, including children, were shot dead on "Bloody Friday" amid nationwide demonstrations that were sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in September.
PoliticsNovember 11, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Robert Habeck speaks on a plane to Singapore, with reporters visible in the background. From 12.11.2022.

Germany must 'be more careful' with China, Habeck tells DW

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ebiokpo Fekosufa, a resident of Tombia in Bayelsa state, Nigeria, wades through the deserted town.

Nigeria suffers worst floods in a decade

Nigeria suffers worst floods in a decade

CatastropheNovember 12, 202203:47 min
More from Africa

Asia

A military parade in New Delhi

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

ConflictsNovember 11, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A man, woman and two children sit on a bench, out of focus, behind a wire fence with clothing hung on it

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

SocietyNovember 11, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Passengers with suitcases in front of train

Fact check: Does the EU prioritize Ukrainian refugees?

Fact check: Does the EU prioritize Ukrainian refugees?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

PoliticsNovember 10, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A young woman registers to vote in the midterm elections in the US

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

Politics17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage