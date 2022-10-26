  1. Skip to content
MediaGermany

Tehran sanctions DW Farsi for coverage of Iran protests

30 minutes ago

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced sanctions on several European organizations and personnel, including DW's Farsi department.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ihac

Iran added the Farsi service of DW to a list of sanctioned institutions and individuals on Wednesday. The latest sanctions also included two German companies and two editors at German newspaper Bild.

DW is Germany's international broadcaster. Its Farsi service operates from Bonn, Germany.

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced the sanctions in a statement, accusing those listed of "supporting terrorism." Those sanctioned are subject to a travel ban and any property or assets in Iran would be confiscated. 

Iran often describes protesters as "terrorists."

Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests since the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini on September 16.

DW: 'This is unacceptable'

DW Director General Peter Limbourg said the sanctions would not affect the organization's coverage of Iran, "The fact that we appear on such a list now will not stop us from providing our users in Iran with reliable information."

"The regime in Iran has been threatening our Farsi editors and their families for some time now," Limbourg added. "This is unacceptable. The regime promotes terrorism internally and externally. I expect politicians in Germany and Europe to increase the pressure on the regime."

Other sanctioned institutions included Radio France International's Persian service and the International Committee in Search of Justice (ISJ), an informal group of EU parliamentarians supporting democracy in Iran.

The measure follows a raft of sanctions imposed by the European Union on October 17 against "perpetrators of serious human rights violations."

Following the crackdown on protests in Iran, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said "business as usual" cannot continue with Tehran.

rmt/sms

A photo of Iranian Mahsa Amini in hospital, in a bed, hooked up to medical equipment

Iran: Protest over woman's death in custody turns violent

Iran: Protest over woman's death in custody turns violent

Twenty-two-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by Iran's morality police. Following her funeral, security forces reportedly fired tear gas against angry protesters.
Human RightsSeptember 17, 2022
