Iran: Protesters mark 'Bloody Friday'

Dozens of people, including children, were shot dead on "Bloody Friday" amid nationwide demonstrations that were sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in September.
Hundreds of Iranians took to the streets after Friday prayers in southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province to mark a September 30 crackdown by security forces known as "Bloody Friday."
Videos online showed men emerging from mosques in the provincial capital, Zahedan, and chanting "Death to Khamenei," referring to the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The protesters were commemorating the dozens of people, including children, who were shot dead by security forces on "Bloody Friday" in Zahedan. The unrest that day was fueled largely by the alleged rape in custody of a local teenager by police.
That incident came two weeks after demonstrations erupted in Iran over the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was arrested in Tehran by the morality police in mid-September after being accused of wearing her headscarf incorrectly.
UN experts urge Iran to stop death penalty threats
In a statement Friday, United Nations human rights experts called on Iranian authorities to stop indicting people with charges punishable by death for participating in the demonstrations.
"We urge Iranian authorities to stop using the death penalty as a tool to squash protests," the statement said.
The experts, who are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but do not speak on behalf of the world body, said they were particularly concerned women and girls would be disproportionately targeted for being at the forefront of the protests.
They called on Tehran to "immediately release all protesters who have been arbitrarily deprived of their liberty."
Iran's harsh response to the protests has drawn international condemnation. The European Union, which sanctioned the regime last month over its crackdown, is expected to discuss new sanctions against Tehran next week.