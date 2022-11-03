German Foreign Ministry calls on citizens to leave Iran

The German Foreign Ministry called on all German citizens to leave Iran immediately. The ministry cited the risk of arbitrary arrest and detention as women-led protests roil the Middle Eastern nation.

Germany's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on German citizens to leave Iran immediately, citing the risk of arbitrary arrest and detention, potentially for lengthy periods of time.

Germans in particular confront the "concrete danger of being arbitrarily arrested, interrogated and sentenced to long prison terms," the ministry said.

The statement added, "Above all, dual nationals who have Iranian as well as German citizenship are at risk."

Why is the government asking German citizens to leave Iran?

The new statement comes amid women-led protests that have gripped Iran since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was arrested by the so-called morality police in Tehran in September for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

The German Foreign Ministry said the protests are "in many other parts of the country," and there have been "clashes with security forces."

"Police and security forces use violence against demonstrators," the statement said, noting, "there are dead and injured."

Iranians call for regime change in Berlin protest To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The ministry added, "Arbitrary arrests are made in the vicinity of demonstrations, including uninvolved foreign nationals. Extensive restrictions on communication services can be observed (especially mobile Internet, Instagram, WhatsApp, VPNs) and are expected to continue."

Germany previously warned against travel to Iran.

ar/nm (AFP, Reuters)