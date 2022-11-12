  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
This image UGC image posted on Twitter on November 11, 2022 shows two Iranina men holding hands and showing the victory sign during protests in Zahedan city.
Protests have been widespread in Iran for almost two months nowImage: UGC/AFP
PoliticsIran

Scholz says Germany will support more EU Iran sanctions

15 minutes ago

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his weekly video podcast that Germany would support more sanctions on the regime in Tehran, asking Iranian authorities, "what kind of government are you that shoots at its own people?"

https://p.dw.com/p/4JQZ1

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Iran's authorities on Saturday and said Germany would support further EU sanctions against the country. The new measures are expected to be discussed in the coming week, starting on Monday.

Speaking amid roughly eight weeks of protests initially triggered by the death of Kurdish student Jina Mahsa Amini, Scholz said that the protests "have long ceased to be merely a question of dress codes." 

"Pupils, students, mothers, fathers, grandparents — all of them are fighting on the streets for more freedom and justice," Scholz said. "Here in our country, we can barely begin to imagine how much courage this takes. More than 300 killed, dozens of death sentences, and more than 14,000 arrests — so far." 

What else did Scholz say? 

"It is clear that the Iranian government is solely responsible for this spate of violence," Scholz said, adding that as member of the United Nations, Iran had committed to uphold and protect human rights and that this was the "yardstick" against which Germany would measure it. 

Scholz alluded to his speech at the UN General Assembly in September, when he said it was necessary to pay heed and to take action when human rights are violated. 

Screenshot of Olaf Scholz from his
Scholz said Germany was both watching events in Iran, and was preparing suitable reactions tooImage: Bundesregierung

He said that as well as witnessing events in Iran, the international community had been responding with sanctions focused on "all those who are responsible for this violence against their own people." 

Scholz said Germany would support further sanctions scheduled to be announced next week. He said Germany as pushing for a special session of the UN Human Rights Council to be convened as well; this was announced on Friday and is expected to take place later in November. And Scholz noted that Iranian drones were being used by Russia to attack cities in Ukraine, which Iran admitted to last Saturday. 

The chancellor also alluded to comments from Iran's foreign minister warning of an "appropriate and decisive" response if Germany supports more sanctions. "Provocations, interventionist and undiplomatic positions do not demonstrate maturity and wisdom," Foreign Minster Hossein Amir-Abdollahian recently wrote on Twitter in response to comments from his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

"Iran's Foreign Minister is said to have threatened Germany with consequences for this position and our actions. I can only say this to the leadership in Tehran: What kind of government does it make you if you shoot at your own citizens? Those who act in such a way must expect us to push back," Scholz said. 

"My message to the demonstrators and the citizens with Iranian roots here in Germany is this: We stand for everything you are calling for — for human rights, for women's rights, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people."

Iran also summoned the German ambassador in Tehran earlier in the protests, seemingly accusing Berlin of helping them and of interference in internal affairs.

Could Iran's protest movement pose a threat to the regime?

msh/wmr (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People take to the streets after Friday prayers in Zahedan

Iranians mark 'Bloody Friday' with more protests

Iranians mark 'Bloody Friday' with more protests

Dozens of people, including children, were shot dead on "Bloody Friday" amid nationwide demonstrations that were sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in September.
Politics19 hours ago
Iran | Proteste in Marivan

Protests in Iran: Increased usage of DW Persian service on social media

Protests in Iran: Increased usage of DW Persian service on social media

On Instagram, DW's Persian language service reached 27 million views in September, an increase of more than 300 percent compared to its monthly reach in the first half of the year.
Human RightsNovember 8, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainians celebrate recapture of Kherson from Russian forces

Ukraine updates: Kherson is 'ours,' says Zelenskyy

Conflicts15 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Senegal Windkraft

Can Africa power with renewables as it grows?

Can Africa power with renewables as it grows?

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A military parade in New Delhi

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

ConflictsNovember 11, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A man, woman and two children sit on a bench, out of focus, behind a wire fence with clothing hung on it

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

SocietyNovember 11, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Bright white and red lights on six lines of traffic, snaking through an unlit city at nightfall.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv prepares for a blackout

War in Ukraine: Kyiv prepares for a blackout

Conflicts16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

PoliticsNovember 10, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Person holding ballot paper

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

PoliticsNovember 11, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage