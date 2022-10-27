Iran summons German ambassador over interference

Tehran claimed that Germany was supporting anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic. It was also not happy German Foreign Minister Annalena announced new punitive measures against Iran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Germany's ambassador, Hans-Udo Muzel, accusing Berlin of interfering in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs.

"Some European countries, contrary to their international commitments in fighting terrorism, have become sponsors of terrorist groups," Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, said in comments reported by the semi-official Fars news agency.

On Twitter, the Iranian foreign minister also slammed the "interventionist" positions of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

No 'business as usual' with Iran

On Wednesday, Baerbock said, "The human rights situation in Iran is deteriorating day by day."

She was referring to the violent crackdown on Iran's uprising that is now in its sixth week.

Demonstrations spearheaded by women calling for an end to strict rules on behavior and appearance have been ongoing across the country.

The protests were sparked by the death in September of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini who was detained by Iran's "morality police" for not properly wearing a hijab, or Islamic headscarf.

According to human rights activists, more than 10,000 people have been arrested and at least 250 killed.

"There can be no 'business as usual' in bilateral relations with a state that treats its own citizens with such contempt for human rights," said Baerbock in the statement.

Baerbock said Germany would tighten entry restrictions on Iranians beyond an already announced EU sanctions package in response to the human rights situation in the country.

Berlin imposed additional visa restrictions on holders of Iranian service and diplomatic passports. There were also further restrictions on existing business relations with Iranian banks.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the German capital Berlin on Saturday in solidarity with the protest movement in Iran.

lo/sms (Reuters, dpa)