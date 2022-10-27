  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
A man gestures as people attend a protest against the Iranian regime, in Berlin
Eighty thousand people in Berlin showed solidarity with the protest movement in IranImage: Markus Schreiber/AP Photo/picture alliance
Human RightsIran

Iran summons German ambassador over interference

1 hour ago

Tehran claimed that Germany was supporting anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic. It was also not happy German Foreign Minister Annalena announced new punitive measures against Iran.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ilks

Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Germany's ambassador, Hans-Udo Muzel, accusing Berlin of interfering in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs.

"Some European countries, contrary to their international commitments in fighting terrorism, have become sponsors of terrorist groups," Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, said in comments reported by the semi-official Fars news agency.

On Twitter, the Iranian foreign minister also slammed the "interventionist" positions of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

No 'business as usual' with Iran

On Wednesday, Baerbock said, "The human rights situation in Iran is deteriorating day by day."

She was referring to the violent crackdown on Iran's uprising that is now in its sixth week.

Demonstrations spearheaded by women calling for an end to strict rules on behavior and appearance have been ongoing across the country.

The protests were sparked by the death in September of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini who was detained by Iran's "morality police" for not properly wearing a hijab, or Islamic headscarf.

According to human rights activists, more than 10,000 people have been arrested and at least 250 killed.

"There can be no 'business as usual' in bilateral relations with a state that treats its own citizens with such contempt for human rights," said Baerbock in the statement.

Baerbock said Germany would tighten entry restrictions on Iranians beyond an already announced EU sanctions package in response to the human rights situation in the country.

Berlin imposed additional visa restrictions on holders of Iranian service and diplomatic passports. There were also further restrictions on existing business relations with Iranian banks.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the German capital Berlin on Saturday in solidarity with the protest movement in Iran.

lo/sms (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An unveiled woman holds her hands in the air

Iran's women protesters vow long fight for personal freedoms

Human Rights3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunesien Zarzis | Ertrunkene Flüchtlinge aus Zarzis im Friedhof für Fremde begraben.

Outrage, mourning in Tunisia after tragic migration attempt

Outrage, mourning in Tunisia after tragic migration attempt

Politics52 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

DW-Video | India slips to 107th rank in Global Hunger Index

India slips to 107th rank in Global Hunger Index

India slips to 107th rank in Global Hunger Index

Food SecurityOctober 26, 202202:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

Sadio Mane scores a goal past Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Bayern Munich hand Barcelona Champions League lesson

Bayern Munich hand Barcelona Champions League lesson

Soccer20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four Erdogan supporters are holding a stage background during a pro-government demonstration in Istanbul in 2016.

5 reasons why the West needs Turkey

5 reasons why the West needs Turkey

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Pieces of warped metal on pavement in Kyiv

Russia's 'Iranian drones' tear at Ukrainian infrastructure

Russia's 'Iranian drones' tear at Ukrainian infrastructure

ConflictsOctober 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A Russian one-ruble coin lying on a one-US-dollare note

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Business1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

Towels showing Luiz Inacio da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil election: What you need to know

Brazil election: What you need to know

Politics11 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage