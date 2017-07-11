 Iran: Germany, France, UK raise concerns on future of nuclear deal | News | DW | 10.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran: Germany, France, UK raise concerns on future of nuclear deal

Germany, France and the UK have expressed doubts over Iran's sincerity in backing an agreement that would limit its nuclear capabilities.

An Iranian nuclear power plant stands March 30, 2005; some 200 miles (322 km) south of Tehran, in Natanz, Iran.

Iran has claimed its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes but Western powers are not convinced

Germany, France and the UK raised concerns about Iran's commitment to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal Saturday.

The three European countries, known as the E3, say Tehran has reopened "separate issues that relate to its legally binding international obligations under the Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its NPT safeguards agreement concluded with the Interntional Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."  

"This latest demand raises doubts as to Iran's intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPoA," the three countries said in a statement.

The deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached in 2015 between Iran and the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany.

Iran earlier this month said it submitted its written response to the European Union's proposed text to revive the deal in exchange for relief from the US, EU and UN economic sanctions.

More to follow...

rm/wd (AP, AFP)

Advertisement